Workload Identity
Getting started
- Introduction to Workload Identity: Describes Teleport Workload Identity, which securely issues flexible, short-lived cryptographic identities to workloads and non-human identities.
- Introduction to SPIFFE: Learn about Secure Production Identity Framework For Everyone (SPIFFE) and how it is implemented by Teleport Workload Identity
- Getting Started with Workload Identity: Getting started with Teleport Workload Identity for SPIFFE and Machine ID
Guides
- Configuring Workload Identity and AWS OIDC Federation: Configuring AWS to accept Workload Identity JWTs as authentication using OIDC Federation
- Configuring Workload Identity and AWS Roles Anywhere: Configuring AWS to accept Workload Identity certificates as authentication using AWS Roles Anywhere
- Configuring Workload Identity and Azure Federated Credentials: Configuring Azure to accept Workload Identity JWTs as authentication using Azure Federated Credentials
- Configuring Workload Identity and GCP Workload Identity Federation with JWTs: Configuring GCP to accept Workload Identity JWTs as authentication using Workload Identity Federation
- Workload Identity and tsh: Issuing SPIFFE SVIDs using Workload Identity and tsh
Configuration & management
- Best Practices for Teleport Workload Identity: Answers common questions and describes best practices for using Teleport Workload Identity in production.
- JWT SVIDs: An overview of the JWT SVIDs issued by Teleport Workload Identity
- SPIFFE Federation: An overview of the Teleport Workload Identity SPIFFE Federation feature.
- Workload Attestation: An overview of the Teleport Workload Identity Workload Attestation feature.