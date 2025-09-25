Version: 16.x

CI/CD with Machine & Workload Identity

Teleport Machine & Workload Identity eliminates the need for long-lived static secrets in CI/CD pipelines by issuing short-lived certificates at runtime. Teleport natively integrates with many CI/CD providers and deployment targets.

In a typical CI/CD setup, a pipeline such as one running in GitHub Actions on GitHub's infrastructure outside the corporate network builds a container image, pushes it to a container registry, and updates an application running in a container orchestration platform (such as Kubernetes).

This workflow commonly relies on sensitive credentials stored in the CI/CD system, such as:

Cloud provider access credentials (e.g., AWS, GCP, Azure)

Configuration files or tokens for deploying to orchestration platforms

Traditionally, platform teams would generate static credentials and share them with development teams, who were then responsible for manually updating repositories. Although the credential generation process emits a security log, teams often lack a reliable way to correlate it with GitHub's audit logs to verify timely rotation. Sharing credentials via Slack, email, file drops, or password managers adds further risk. Moreover, exposing the Kubernetes API to the internet introduces unnecessary surface area for attack.

Teleport eliminates the need for these shared secrets by issuing short-lived, identity-based credentials at runtime. Rather than storing static access tokens in the CI/CD system, pipelines can request ephemeral credentials that expire automatically, reducing the risk of credential leaks and simplifying access management.

In CI/CD pipelines, Teleport eliminates the need for static credentials by generating ephemeral, short-lived identities at the start of each job:

A SPIFFE Verifiable Identity Document (SVID) used with AWS IAM Roles Anywhere for secure AWS access (e.g., to ECR or S3).

A time-bound Kubernetes config file to interact with the cluster.

These credentials are issued as short-lived JWT-SVIDs or X.509 certificates that expire automatically when the job completes. This improves the security posture and simplifies credential management for platform teams. All usage is logged by Teleport, and Kubernetes commands from the CI/CD runner are routed through the Teleport Proxy, enabling secure access to private API endpoints and full audit visibility.