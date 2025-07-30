Access your Infrastructure with Machine ID
These guides cover how to configure a deployed Machine ID to produce credentials that can be used for machine to machine access to different Teleport resources.
It is a pre-requisite of these guides that Machine ID has been configured for your platform, see the Deploy Machine ID guides for information on how to do so.
Resource Access
- Server Access: How to use Machine ID to access servers via SSH.
- Kubernetes Access: How to use Machine ID to access Kubernetes clusters.
- Database Access: How to use Machine ID to access Database servers.
- Application Access: How to use Machine ID to access Applications.
Specific Tools
- tctl: How to use Machine ID with
tctlto manage your Teleport configuration.
- Teleport Terraform provider: How to use Machine ID with the Teleport Terraform provider to manage your Teleport configuration as IaC.
- Ansible: How to use Machine ID with Ansible.
- SPIFFE: How to use Machine ID to issue SPIFFE certificates.