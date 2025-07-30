Installing Teleport on Docker
Docker provides a convenient way to deploy Teleport in containerized environments, offering consistent deployment across platforms and simplified dependency management. Teleport's pre-built Docker images are optimized for different use cases, from production deployments to development and troubleshooting scenarios.
In this installation guide, you'll learn how to choose the right image, configure your containers, and run Teleport services with Docker.
Images
We provide a pre-built Docker image for every version of Teleport. This section describes the available Docker images.
These images are hosted on Amazon ECR Public.
Image suffixes
For each of the image names listed in this section, you can specify attributes of the image by appending a suffix to the repository name or tag.
Images with the
-distroless suffix within the repository name include only the
teleport binary and its runtime dependencies, with no shell or utility
applications. An example is
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless
for Teleport Community Edition.
Images with the
*-distroless-debug suffix within the repository name include a
Busybox shell and tool suite in addition to Teleport, and are intended for
troubleshooting deployments only. They are not intended for production use. An
example is
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug.
*-distroless and
*-distroless-debug images support multiple architectures
natively, and do not require (or support) image suffixes. You can specify an
architecture using the
--platform flag of
docker pull to pull the
arm,
arm64 or
amd64 version of an image.
Version tags
Images point to a static version of Teleport. Use the image's tag to specify either:
- The major, minor, and patch version (e.g.,
16.5.13for the latest version of Teleport Community Edition).
- The major version only, which implies the latest minor and patch numbers for
that major version. For example,
16implies
16.5.13.
- Teleport Enterprise (Managed)
- Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
- Teleport Community Edition
|Image name
|Includes troubleshooting tools
|Image base
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless:17.5.2
|No
|Distroless Debian 12
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless-debug:17.5.2
|Yes
|Distroless Debian 12
For testing, we always recommend that you use the latest Cloud release version of
Teleport Enterprise, which is currently
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless:17.5.2.
|Image name
|Includes troubleshooting tools
|Image base
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless:16.5.13
|No
|Distroless Debian 12
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless-debug:16.5.13
|Yes
|Distroless Debian 12
We also provide the following images for FIPS builds of Teleport Enterprise:
|Image name
|Includes troubleshooting tools
|Image base
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-fips-distroless:16.5.13
|No
|Distroless Debian 12
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-fips-distroless-debug:16.5.13
|Yes
|Distroless Debian 12
For testing, we always recommend that you use the latest release version of
Teleport Enterprise, which is currently
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless:16.5.13.
|Image name
|Troubleshooting Tools?
|Image base
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless:16.5.13
|No
|Distroless Debian 12
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug:16.5.13
|Yes
|Distroless Debian 12
For testing, we always recommend that you use the latest release version of
Teleport, which is currently
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless:16.5.13.
Interacting with distroless images
Since version 15, Teleport images are based on Google's Distroless images. Those images don't contain any shell.
To execute Teleport commands on containers based on these images, run commands similar to the following:
in dockerdocker run -i my-container tctl status
in Kuberneteskubectl exec -i my-pod -- tctl status
sending local files via stdinkubectl exec -i my-pod -- tctl create -f < my-local-file.yaml
retrieving the teleport service config file from the configmapkubectl get configmap teleport-cluster-auth -o jsonpath="{.data['teleport\.yaml']}"
retrieving output via stdout and tarkubectl exec -i my-pod -- tctl auth sign --user admin --format tls --ttl 10m --tar -o admin| tar xv -C localls -l localtotal 24-rw------- 1 trent staff 1318 Jul 24 15:52 admin.cas-rw------- 1 trent staff 1895 Jul 24 15:52 admin.crt-rw------- 1 trent staff 1679 Jul 24 15:52 admin.key
Alternatively, you can use the debug variant of the image, which contains busybox and a minimal shell invocable via
busybox sh:
docker run -it --entrypoint="" public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug:16.5.13 busybox sh
Machine ID (tbot)
We also provide a slimmed down distroless image that only contains the
tbot
binary for use with Teleport Machine ID.
|Image name
|FIPS Support
|Image base
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-distroless:16.5.13
|No
|Distroless Debian 12
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-fips-distroless:16.5.13
|Yes
|Distroless Debian 12
The version tagging follows the same pattern as the main
teleport-distroless
image.
Whilst the
teleport-distroless image also includes
tbot, using the
tbot
specific image should be preferred for Machine ID deployments. This image is
smaller, improving pull times, and has a smaller attack surface. In addition,
the image is customized in order to improve the experience of running
tbot in a
container environment.
To learn more, read the Deploying Machine ID on Kubernetes guide.
Running Teleport on Docker
When running a container from one of the images listed above, consider the
container equivalent to running the
teleport binary. The Teleport container
requires access to a file system and network ports.
Configuration
Teleport processes read their configuration from a local file path, which is
/etc/teleport.yaml by default. Make sure this file path is mounted to your
Teleport container.
Data directory
All Teleport processes read from and write to a data directory, which by default
is
/var/lib/teleport. Make sure the data directory is mounted to your Teleport
container.
License file
If your Teleport Enterprise container runs the Auth Service, you will need to
give it access to a license file at the path named in the configuration, which
is
/var/lib/teleport/license.pem by default. Make sure a license exists at
this location in the Teleport container's data directory.
Other file paths
Depending on the configuration settings you assign on your Teleport container, you will need to make sure that any file paths you name are mounted on the container.
For example, if you are running the Teleport Proxy Service on a container, you need to mount the directory containing TLS credentials to your Teleport container, then assign the following fields in the container's configuration file to the appropriate paths:
proxy_service:
https_keypairs:
- key_file: /my/path/key.pem
cert_file: /my/path/cert.pem
See the Teleport Configuration Reference for whether a field you would like to assign requires a file path.
Ports
A single Teleport process can run multiple services, each of which listens on a specific set of ports depending on your configuration. See our Networking Reference for the ports on your Teleport container to expose.
Extracting certificates from distroless images
Extracting certificates created with
tctl auth sign from a container running
a distroless image can be tricky due to the absence of a shell and other OS tools.
Where possible you should log into the Teleport cluster using
tsh and use
tctl auth sign locally to generate certificates. This way the action will be
logged against your Teleport user and be subject to all of the usual Teleport
RBAC policies in your cluster.
If this is not possible, use
tctl auth sign --tar to collect all the files
generated by
tctl auth sign into a
tar archive, which is streamed directly
to
stdout. The resulting certificates are never stored on the container
filesystem. You can either pipe this output directly to
tar, or redirect it
to a local file for later use.
For example:
docker exec ${TELEPORT_CONTAINER} \ tctl auth sign --user alice --format tls -o alice.local --tar | tar xvx alice.local.crtx alice.local.keyx alice.local.cas
Example of running a Teleport container
In this example, we will show you how to run the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service on a local Docker container using Teleport Community Edition.
Since this container uses a self-signed certificate, we do not recommend using this configuration to protect any infrastructure outside your workstation. You can, however, join other local Docker containers to it using the token method.
First, create directories in your home directory to mount to the container. The Teleport container will write its configuration and data to these directories:
mkdir -p ~/teleport/config ~/teleport/data
Run
teleport configure from the Teleport container to generate a configuration
file. This sets the container's name to
localhost so your browser can trust
the Proxy Service's self-signed TLS certificate:
docker run --hostname localhost --rm \ --entrypoint=/usr/local/bin/teleport \ public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless:16.5.13 configure --roles=proxy,auth > ~/teleport/config/teleport.yaml
Start Teleport on your container:
docker run --hostname localhost --name teleport \ -v ~/teleport/config:/etc/teleport \ -v ~/teleport/data:/var/lib/teleport \ -p 3025:3025 -p 3080:3080 \ public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless:16.5.13
From there, open another terminal and make sure your Teleport container's web API is functioning as intended:
curl --insecure https://localhost:3080/webapi/ping
You should see JSON output similar to the following:
{
"auth": {
"type": "local",
"second_factor": "otp",
"preferred_local_mfa": "otp",
"local": {
"name": ""
},
"private_key_policy": "none",
"device_trust_disabled": true,
"has_motd": false
},
"proxy": {
"kube": {
"enabled": true,
"listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080"
},
"ssh": {
"listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080",
"tunnel_listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080",
"web_listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080"
},
"db": {
"postgres_listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080",
"mysql_listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080"
},
"tls_routing_enabled": true
},
"server_version": "12.1.5",
"min_client_version": "11.0.0",
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"automatic_upgrades": false
}
We are using the
--insecure flag to trust Teleport's self-signed certificate.
In production, you will want to provision TLS credentials to the Proxy Service
from a trusted CA, e.g., Let's Encrypt.
Upgrading Teleport on Docker
To upgrade a Teleport container running on Docker:
- Leave the container's data directory in place.
- Stop the container.
- Run a new container with an image based on a newer Teleport version, mounting the data directory as you did while running the container initially. As long as the data directory contains the same content as before the upgrade, the Teleport container does not need to re-join the cluster.