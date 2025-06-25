Teleport Identity Security Integrations

Version: 16.x

Teleport can integrate with identity providers (IdPs) like Okta and AWS OIDC which can then be used with Access Graph, providing a comprehensive, interactive view of how users, roles, and resources are interconnected, enabling administrators to better understand and control access policies.

The Integrations page shows integrations that can be enabled or are already enabled in Access Graph.

Resources imported into Teleport through Teleport-enabled integrations are automatically imported into Identity Security without any additional configuration.

To access the interface, your user must have a role that allows list and read verbs on the access_graph resource, e.g.:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: my-role spec: allow: rules: - resources: - access_graph verbs: - list - read

The preset editor role has the required permissions by default.

Visit the Teleport Web UI and click Access Management on the menu bar at the top of the screen.

On the left sidebar, click Access Graph. Click the connection icon: Choose an application to integrate with.

Teleport can also import and grant access to resources from Okta organizations, such as user profiles, groups and applications. You can view connection data in Access Graph. Follow the steps here to add an Okta integration in your cluster.