Role Access Requests
Teleport's Just-in-time Access Requests allow users to request access to additional roles in order to elevate their privileges. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.5.12
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
RBAC Setup
In this example, we will define three roles:
contractor: users with this role can request elevated access to the
dbarole
dba: this role grants access to databases
approver: users with this role can approve requests for access to the
dbarole
Contractor Role
Users with this role can request access to the
dba role.
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: contractor
spec:
allow:
request:
roles: ['dba']
DBA Role
This role grants access to databases.
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: dba
spec:
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
options:
# Only allows the contractor to use this role for 1 hour from time of request.
max_session_ttl: 1h
Approver Role
This role allows users to approve requests for the
dba role.
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: approver
spec:
allow:
# `review_requests` permits the listed roles to be approved
review_requests:
roles:
- 'dba'
Roles containing a
review_requests rule can only be used in Teleport
Enterprise. In Teleport Community Edition, Access Requests must be approved by an admin
running
tctl on the Auth Server.
Requesting Access
While Teleport Enterprise supports the same CLI-based workflows for requesting access to roles, most users will prefer to request access via the web UI.
To request access to one or more roles, navigate to the access requests page. You can find this page by selecting Resources on the side bar, expanding the Access Requests menu, and selecting New Request.
From here, the dropdown will allow you to request access to roles or to specific resources. Select roles in this dropdown and you will be presented with a list of roles you are permitted to request access to.
Click ADD TO REQUEST to include a role in the pending request.
Note: Access Requests must either contain roles or a set of specific resources. You can not mix the two. For more information on how to request access to specific resources, see the Resource Access Requests Guide.
When all desired roles have been added, click PROCEED TO REQUEST, where you can review and submit the request.
Reviewing Access Requests via the Web UI
Reviewers can see a list of open requests by navigating to Management > Access Requests > Review Requests in the web UI.
Granting access to a role with the ability to edit other roles could allow a user to permanently upgrade their privileges. When reviewing requests, it's important to carefully consider the role(s) being requested and what permissions will be applied to the user if the request is approved.
Reviewing Access Requests via
tsh
Teleport Enterprise users with appropriate permissions can also approve requests
with the
tsh command line:
tsh request review --approve <request-id>
Using an approved access request
Once a request has been approved, the requestor can elevate their access for both command-line workflows and web UI workflows.
For command-line use, the requestor should log in using the approved request ID:
log in with an approved access requesttsh login --request-id=bc8ca931-fec9-4b15-9a6f-20c13c5641a9
In the web UI, the requestor can open their request on the Review Requests page and click ASSUME ROLES to gain access to additional roles. Note: role-based access requests are additive. The user will have access to their standard role set in addition to the roles granted by the request.
A banner will appear at the top of the page while the approved access request is active. When elevated access is no longer necessary, click Switch Back to revert to the original set of roles.
Next Steps
Automatically request access for SSH
Once you have configured Role Access Requests,
tsh ssh is able to automatically create a Role Access Request for you when access is denied,
allowing you to skip the
tsh request search and
tsh request create steps.
If more than one role would grant access to the target node, you will be prompted
to select a role to request.
tsh ssh --request-mode role alice@iotERROR: access denied to alice connecting to iot on cluster teleport.example.com
You do not currently have access to alice@iot, attempting to request access.
Choose role to request [node-access, node-access-alt]: node-accessEnter request reason: pleaseCreating request...
Waiting for request approval...
Approval received, reason="okay"Getting updated certificates...
iot:~ alice$
Note that in order to make a Role Access Request this way, the role you request
access with must have
search_as_role set so you can read the node you want to
ssh into.
# requester.yaml
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: requester
spec:
allow:
request:
roles:
- node-access
search_as_roles:
# does not need to match roles, just needs to be able to access nodes
# that you want to ssh into
- access
Integrate with an external tool
With Teleport's Access Request plugins, users can manage Access Requests from within your organization's existing messaging and project management solutions.
|Integration
|Type
|Setup Instructions
|Slack
|Messaging
|Set up Slack
|Mattermost
|Messaging
|Set up Mattermost
|Microsoft Teams
|Messaging
|Set up Microsoft Teams
|Jira
|Project Board
|Set up Jira
|PagerDuty
|Schedule
|Set up PagerDuty
|Messaging
|Set up email
|Discord
|Messaging
|Set up Discord
|OpsGenie
|Incident Management
|Set up OpsGenie
|ServiceNow
|Workflow
|Set up ServiceNow
|Datadog
|Incident Management
|Set up Datadog
Learn how to configure Access Requests
See the Access Request Configuration guide for a detailed description of all the options you can configure to set up a just-in-time Access Request workflow for your organization.
Set up Access Lists
Access Lists enable you to assign privileges to groups of users for a fixed period of time. Learn more about Access Lists in the documentation.