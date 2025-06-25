Skip to main content
Version: 16.x

Run the Discord Access Request Plugin

This guide will explain how to set up Discord to receive Access Request messages from Teleport. Teleport's Discord integration notifies individuals and channels of Access Requests. Users can then approve and deny Access Requests from within Discord, making it easier to implement security best practices without compromising productivity.

In Teleport Enterprise Cloud, Teleport manages the Discord integration for you, and you can enroll the Discord integration from the Teleport Web UI.

Visit the Teleport Web UI and click Access Management on the menu bar at the top of the screen.

On the left sidebar, click Enroll New Integration to visit the "Enroll New Integration" page:

On the "Select Integration Type" menu, click the tile for your integration. You will see a page with instructions to set up the integration, as well as a form that you can use to configure the integration.

Prerequisites

  • A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

  • The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool.

    Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh.

Recommended: Configure Machine ID to provide short-lived Teleport credentials to the plugin. Before following this guide, follow a Machine ID deployment guide to run the tbot binary on your infrastructure.

  • Admin account on your Discord server. Installing a bot requires at least the "manager server" permission.
  • Either a Linux host or Kubernetes cluster where you will run the Discord plugin.
  • To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login, then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: 
    tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]
    tctl status
    Cluster  teleport.example.com
    Version  16.5.12
    CA pin   sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
    If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Step 1/8. Define RBAC resources

Before you set up the Discord plugin, you will need to enable Role Access Requests in your Teleport cluster.

For the purpose of this guide, we will define an editor-requester role, which can request the built-in editor role, and an editor-reviewer role that can review requests for the editor role.

Create a file called editor-request-rbac.yaml with the following content:

kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
  name: editor-reviewer
spec:
  allow:
    review_requests:
      roles: ['editor']
---
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
  name: editor-requester
spec:
  allow:
    request:
      roles: ['editor']
      thresholds:
        - approve: 1
          deny: 1

Create the roles you defined:

tctl create -f editor-request-rbac.yaml
role 'editor-reviewer' has been createdrole 'editor-requester' has been created

Allow yourself to review requests by users with the editor-requester role by assigning yourself the editor-reviewer role.

Assign the editor-reviewer role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

  1. Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:

    ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')

  2. Edit your local user to add the new role:

    tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \  --set-roles "${ROLES?},editor-reviewer"

  3. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Create a user called myuser who has the editor-requester role. This user cannot edit your cluster configuration unless they request the editor role:

tctl users add myuser --roles=editor-requester

tctl will print an invitation URL to your terminal. Visit the URL and log in as myuser for the first time, registering credentials as configured for your Teleport cluster.

Later in this guide, you will have myuser request the editor role so you can review the request using the Teleport plugin.

Step 2/8. Install the Teleport Discord plugin

Access Request Plugins are available as amd64 and arm64 Linux binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version.

curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-access-discord-v16.5.12-linux-ARCH-bin.tar.gz
tar -xzf teleport-access-discord-v16.5.12-linux-ARCH-bin.tar.gz
cd teleport-access-discord
sudo ./install

Make sure the binary is installed:

teleport-discord version
teleport-discord v16.5.12 git:teleport-discord-v16.5.12-fffffffff go1.23.9

Step 3/8. Create a user and role for the plugin

Teleport's Access Request plugins authenticate to your Teleport cluster as a user with permissions to list and read Access Requests. This way, plugins can retrieve Access Requests from the Teleport Auth Service and present them to reviewers.

Define a user and role called access-plugin by adding the following content to a file called access-plugin.yaml:

kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
  name: access-plugin
spec:
  allow:
    rules:
      - resources: ['access_request']
        verbs: ['list', 'read']
      - resources: ['access_plugin_data']
        verbs: ['update']

      # Optional: Required to use access monitoring rules.
      - resources: ['access_monitoring_rule']
        verbs: ['list', 'read']

      # Optional: In order to provide access list review reminders, permissions to list and read access lists
      # are necessary. This is currently only supported for a subset of plugins.
      - resources: ['access_list']
        verbs: ['list', 'read']

      # Optional: To display logins permitted by roles, the plugin also needs
      # permission to read the role resource.
      - resources: ['role']
        verbs: ['read']

    # Optional: To display user-friendly names in resource-based Access
    # Requests instead of resource IDs, the plugin also needs permission
    # to list the resources being requested. Include this along with the
    # list-access-request-resources role definition.
    review_requests:
      preview_as_roles:
        - list-access-request-resources
---
kind: user
metadata:
  name: access-plugin
spec:
  roles: ['access-plugin']
version: v2
---
# Optional, for displaying friendly names of resources. Resource types and
# labels can be further limited to only the resources that access can be
# requested to.
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
  name: list-access-request-resources
spec:
  allow:
    rules:
      - resources: ['node', 'app', 'db', 'kube_cluster']
        verbs: ['list', 'read']
    node_labels:
      '*': '*'
    kubernetes_labels:
      '*': '*'
    db_labels:
      '*': '*'
    app_labels:
      '*': '*'
    group_labels:
      '*': '*'

Create the user and role:

tctl create -f access-plugin.yaml

As with all Teleport users, the Teleport Auth Service authenticates the access-plugin user by issuing short-lived TLS credentials. In this case, we will need to request the credentials manually by impersonating the access-plugin role and user.

If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployment and are using tctl from the Auth Service host, you will already have impersonation privileges.

To grant your user impersonation privileges for access-plugin, define a role called access-plugin-impersonator by pasting the following YAML document into a file called access-plugin-impersonator.yaml:

kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
  name: access-plugin-impersonator
spec:
  allow:
    impersonate:
      roles:
      - access-plugin
      users:
      - access-plugin

Create the access-plugin-impersonator role:

tctl create -f access-plugin-impersonator.yaml

If you are providing identity files to the plugin with Machine ID, assign the access-plugin role to the Machine ID bot user. Otherwise, assign this role to the user you plan to use to generate credentials for the access-plugin role and user:

Assign the access-plugin-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

  1. Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:

    ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')

  2. Edit your local user to add the new role:

    tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \  --set-roles "${ROLES?},access-plugin-impersonator"

  3. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

You will now be able to generate signed certificates for the access-plugin role and user.

Step 4/8. Export the access plugin identity

Give the plugin access to a Teleport identity file. We recommend using Machine ID for this in order to produce short-lived identity files that are less dangerous if exfiltrated, though in demo deployments, you can generate longer-lived identity files with tctl:

Configure tbot with an output that will produce the credentials needed by the plugin. As the plugin will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity.

For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that the plugin will run as.

Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output.

If running tbot on a Linux server, use the directory output to write identity files to the /opt/machine-id directory:

outputs:
- type: identity
  destination:
    type: directory
    # For this guide, /opt/machine-id is used as the destination directory.
    # You may wish to customize this. Multiple outputs cannot share the same
    # destination.
    path: /opt/machine-id

If running tbot on Kubernetes, write the identity file to Kubernetes secret instead:

outputs:
  - type: identity
    destination:
      type: kubernetes_secret
      name: teleport-plugin-discord-identity

If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, execute it now.

You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id or a Kubernetes secret named teleport-plugin-discord-identity. This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by the plugin to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service.

Step 5/8. Register a Discord app

The Access Request plugin for Discord receives Access Request events from the Teleport Auth Service, formats them into Discord messages, and sends them to the Discord API to post them in your guild (Discord server). For this to work, you must register a new app with the Discord API.

Create your application

Visit https://discord.com/developers/applications to create a new Discord application. Click "New Application" and name the application "Teleport".

Set the application icon (download application icon here).

Create the application bot

Go to the "Bot" tab and choose "Add Bot". You can download our avatar to set as your Bot icon. Un-check the "Public Bot" toggle as this bot should only be used within your Discord servers. Finally, press "Reset Token", copy and save the new token into a safe place. This token will be used by the Teleport plugin to authenticate against the Discord API.

Install and authorize the application in your Discord server

Go to the "OAuth2" tab, open the "URL Generator" and check the "bot" and "Send Messages" permissions.

Copy and access the generated URL. Choose to install the application into the desired Discord server. If the server is not available in the dropdown list, it means you don't have sufficient rights. Ask a server administrator to grant you a role with the "manage server" permission.

note

The same application can be installed into multiple Discord servers. To do so, access the OAuth URL multiple times and choose different servers. You have to be admin on a Discord server to install the app into it.

Step 6/8. Configure the Teleport Discord plugin

At this point, the Teleport Discord plugin has the credentials it needs to communicate with your Teleport cluster and the Discord API. In this step, you will configure the Discord plugin to use these credentials. You will also configure the plugin to notify the right Discord channels when it receives an Access Request update.

Create a config file

The Teleport Discord plugin uses a config file in TOML format. Generate a boilerplate config by running the following command (the plugin will not run unless the config file is in /etc/teleport-discord.toml):

teleport-discord configure | sudo tee /etc/teleport-discord.toml > /dev/null

This should result in a config file like the one below:

# Example Discord plugin configuration TOML file

[teleport]
# Teleport Auth/Proxy Server address.
# addr = "example.com:3025"
#
# Should be port 3025 for Auth Server and 3080 or 443 for Proxy.
# For Teleport Cloud, should be in the form "your-account.teleport.sh:443".

# Credentials generated with `tctl auth sign`.
#
# When using --format=file:
# identity = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/discord/identity"    # Identity file
# refresh_identity = true                                    # Refresh identity file on a periodic basis.
#
# When using --format=tls:
# client_key = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/discord/auth.key" # Teleport TLS secret key
# client_crt = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/discord/auth.crt" # Teleport TLS certificate
# root_cas = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/discord/auth.cas"   # Teleport CA certs

[discord]
# Discord Bot OAuth token
token = "XXXXXXXXX"

[role_to_recipients]
# Map roles to recipients.
#
# Provide Discord channel ID recipients for access requests for specific roles.
# "*" must be provided to match non-specified roles.
#
# "dev" = "1234567890"
# "*" = ["0987654321"]

[log]
output = "stderr" # Logger output. Could be "stdout", "stderr" or "/var/lib/teleport/discord.log"
severity = "INFO" # Logger severity. Could be "INFO", "ERROR", "DEBUG" or "WARN".

Edit the config file

Open the configuration file created for the Teleport Discord plugin and update the following fields:

[teleport]

The Discord plugin uses this section to connect to the Teleport Auth Service.

addr: Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud account (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443).

identity: Fill this in with the path to the identity file you exported earlier.

client_key, client_crt, root_cas: Comment these out, since we are not using them in this configuration.

If you are providing credentials to the plugin using a tbot binary that runs on a Linux server, make sure the value of identity is the same as the path of the identity file you configured tbot to generate, /opt/machine-id/identity.

Configure the plugin to periodically reload the identity file, ensuring that it does not attempt to connect to the Teleport Auth Service with expired credentials.

Add the following to the teleport section of the configuration:

refresh_identity = true

[discord]

token: Paste the bot token saved previously in this field.

[role_to_recipients]

The role_to_recipients map configures the channels that the Discord plugin will notify when a user requests access to a specific role. When the Discord plugin receives an Access Request from the Auth Service, it will look up the role being requested and identify the Discord channels to notify.

Each channel is represented by a numeric ID. Channels can be public, private or direct messages between a user and the bot. To determine the numeric ID of a channel for the bot to notify, follow the instructions below:

Open Discord in a web browser and navigate to the desired channel.

The web browser URL should look like:

https://discord.com/channels/<guild ID>/<channel ID>

Copy the last part of the URL (everything after the last /), which is the channel ID.

In the role_to_recipients map, each key is the name of a Teleport role. Each value configures the Discord channel (or channels) to notify.

The role_to_recipients map must also include an entry for "*", which the plugin looks up if no other entry matches a given role name. In the example above, requests for roles aside from dev will notify the security-team channel.

Configure the Discord plugin to notify you when a user requests the editor role by adding the following to your role_to_recipients config (replace YOUR-CHANNEL-ID with a valid channel ID):

Here is an example of a role_to_recipients map. Each value can be a single string or an array of strings:

[role_to_recipients]
"*" = "YOUR-CHANNEL-ID"
"editor" = "YOUR-CHANNEL-ID"

The final configuration file should resemble the following:

# Example Discord plugin configuration TOML file

[teleport]
# Teleport Auth/Proxy Server address.
# addr = "example.com:3025"
#
# Should be port 3025 for Auth Server and 3080 or 443 for Proxy.
# For Teleport Cloud, should be in the form "your-account.teleport.sh:443".

# Credentials generated with `tctl auth sign`.
#
# When using --format=file:
# identity = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/discord/identity"    # Identity file
# refresh_identity = true                                    # Refresh identity file on a periodic basis.
#
# When using --format=tls:
# client_key = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/discord/auth.key" # Teleport TLS secret key
# client_crt = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/discord/auth.crt" # Teleport TLS certificate
# root_cas = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/discord/auth.cas"   # Teleport CA certs

[discord]
# Discord Bot OAuth token
token = "XXXXXXXXX"

[role_to_recipients]
# Map roles to recipients.
#
# Provide Discord channel ID recipients for access requests for specific roles.
# "*" must be provided to match non-specified roles.
#
# "dev" = "1234567890"
# "*" = ["0987654321"]

[log]
output = "stderr" # Logger output. Could be "stdout", "stderr" or "/var/lib/teleport/discord.log"
severity = "INFO" # Logger severity. Could be "INFO", "ERROR", "DEBUG" or "WARN".

Step 7/8. Test your Discord app

Once Teleport is running, you've created the Discord app, and the plugin is configured, you can now run the plugin and test the workflow.

Start the plugin:

teleport-discord start

If everything works fine, the log output should look like this:

teleport-discord start
INFO   Starting Teleport Access Discord Plugin 16.5.12: discord/app.go:80INFO   Plugin is ready discord/app.go:101

Create an Access Request and check if the plugin works as expected with the following steps.

Create an Access Request

A Teleport admin can create an Access Request for another user with tctl:

tctl request create myuser --roles=editor

The channel you configured earlier to review the request should receive a message from "Teleport" in Discord allowing them to visit a link in the Teleport Web UI and either approve or deny the request.

Resolve the request

Once you receive an Access Request message, click the link to visit Teleport and approve or deny the request:

Details

Reviewing from the command line

You can also review an Access Request from the command line:

Replace REQUEST_ID with the id of the request
tctl request approve REQUEST_ID
tctl request deny REQUEST_ID

Once the request is resolved, the Discord bot will update the access request message with ✅ or ❌, depending on whether the request was approved or denied.

Auditing Access Requests

When the Discord plugin posts an Access Request notification to a channel, anyone with access to the channel can view the notification and follow the link. While users must be authorized via their Teleport roles to review Access Requests, you should still check the Teleport audit log to ensure that the right users are reviewing the right requests.

When auditing Access Request reviews, check for events with the type Access Request Reviewed in the Teleport Web UI.

Step 8/8. Set up systemd

This section is only relevant if you are running the Teleport Discord plugin on a Linux host.

In production, we recommend starting the Teleport plugin daemon via an init system like systemd. Here's the recommended Teleport plugin service unit file for systemd:

[Unit]
Description=Teleport Discord Plugin
After=network.target

[Service]
Type=simple
Restart=on-failure
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/teleport-discord start --config=/etc/teleport-discord.toml
ExecReload=/bin/kill -HUP $MAINPID
PIDFile=/run/teleport-discord.pid

[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save this as teleport-discord.service in either /usr/lib/systemd/system/ or another unit file load path supported by systemd.

Enable and start the plugin:

sudo systemctl enable teleport-discord
sudo systemctl start teleport-discord

