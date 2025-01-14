Configuring Workload Identity and AWS OIDC Federation
Teleport Workload Identity issues flexible short-lived identities in JWT format. AWS OIDC Federation allows you to use these JWTs to authenticate to AWS services.
This can be useful in cases where a machine needs to securely authenticate with AWS services without the use of a long-lived credential. This is because the machine can authenticate with Teleport without using any shared secrets by using one of our delegated join methods.
In this guide, we'll configure Teleport Workload Identity and AWS to allow our workload to authenticate to the AWS S3 API and upload content to a bucket.
How it works
This implementation differs from using the Teleport Application Service to protect AWS APIs in a few ways:
- Requests to AWS are not proxied through the Teleport Proxy Service, meaning reduced latency but also less visibility, as these requests will not be recorded in Teleport's audit log.
- Workload Identity works with any AWS client, including the command-line tool but also their SDKs.
- Using the Teleport Application Service to access AWS does not work with Machine ID and therefore cannot be used when a machine needs to authenticate with AWS.
OIDC Federation vs Roles Anywhere
The AWS platform offers two routes for workload identity federation: OIDC Federation and Roles Anywhere. Teleport Workload Identity supports both of these methods.
There are a number of differences between the two methods:
- OIDC Federation exchanges a JWT SVID for an AWS credential, whereas Roles Anywhere exchanges an X509 SVID for an AWS credential. The use of X509 SVIDs is generally considered more secure.
- OIDC Federation does not require the additional installation of an AWS credential helper alongside workloads, whereas Roles Anywhere does.
- OIDC Federation requires that your Teleport Proxy Service is reachable by AWS, whereas Roles Anywhere does not.
This guide covers configuring OIDC federation. For Roles Anywhere, see Configuring Workload Identity and AWS Roles Anywhere.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 16.4.17 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.4.17
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
tbotmust already be installed and configured on the host where the workloads which need to access Teleport Workload Identity will run. For more information, see the deployment guides.
Issuing JWT SVIDs with Teleport Workload Identity requires at least Teleport version 16.4.3.
Deciding on a SPIFFE ID structure
Within Teleport Workload Identity, all identities are represented using a
SPIFFE ID. This is a URI that uniquely identifies the entity that the identity
represents. The scheme is always
spiffe://, and the host will be the name of
your Teleport cluster. The structure of the path of this URI is up to you.
For the purposes of this guide, we will be granting access to AWS to the
spiffe://example.teleport.sh/svc/example-service SPIFFE ID.
If you have already deployed Teleport Workload Identity, then you will already have a SPIFFE ID structure in place. If you have not, then you will need to decide on a structure for your SPIFFE IDs.
If you are only using Teleport Workload Identity with AWS OIDC Federation, you may structure your SPIFFE IDs so that they explicitly specify the AWS role they are allowed to assume. However, it often makes more sense to name the workload or person that will use the SPIFFE ID. See the best practices guide for further advice.
Step 1/4. Configure AWS
Configuring AWS OIDC Federation for the first time involves a few steps. Some of these may not be necessary if you have previously configured AWS OIDC Federation for your Teleport cluster.
Create an OpenID Connect Identity Provider
First, you'll need to create an OIDC identity provider in AWS. This will define a trust relationship between AWS and your Teleport cluster's Workload Identity issuer. You can reuse this OIDC identity provider to grant different workloads using Teleport Workload Identity access to AWS services.
When configuring the provider, you need to specify the issuer URI. This will be
the public address of your Teleport Proxy Service with the path
/workload-identity appended. Your Teleport Proxy Service must be accessible
by AWS in order for OIDC federation to work.
- Terraform
- AWS Console
Before you can configure the OIDC identity provider, you need to determine the
thumbprint of the TLS certificate used by your Teleport Proxy Service. You can
do this using
curl:
curl https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/thumbprint"example589ee4bf31a11b78c72b8d13f0example"%
Insert the following into a Terraform configuration file which has already been configured to manage your AWS account:
resource "aws_iam_openid_connect_provider" "example_teleport_sh_workload_identity" {
// Replace "example.teleport.sh" with the hostname used to access your
// Teleport Proxy Service.
url = "https://example.teleport.sh/workload-identity"
client_id_list = [
"sts.amazonaws.com",
]
thumbprint_list = [
// Replace with the thumbprint you determined using curl.
"example589ee4bf31a11b78c72b8d13f0example"
]
}
- Browse to IAM
- Select "Identity Providers" from the sidebar
- Select "Add provider"
- Select "OpenID Connect" as the "Provider type".
- Specify the public hostname of your Teleport Proxy Service, with
"/workload-identity" appended as the "Provider URL", e.g
https://example.teleport.sh/workload-identity
- Specify
sts.amazonaws.comas the Audience
- Click "Add Provider".
Create an S3 bucket
For the purposes of this guide, you'll be granting the workload access to an AWS S3 bucket. Before we can dive into configuring the RBAC, we'll need to create our bucket.
You can omit this step if you wish to grant access to a different service within AWS.
- Terraform
- AWS Console
// Create an S3 bucket
resource "aws_s3_bucket" "example" {
// Replace "example" with a meaningful, unique name.
bucket = "workload-id-demo"
}
- Browse to S3
- Select "Create bucket"
- Enter a meaningful, unique name for your bucket, e.g
workload-id-demo
- Leave other settings as default
- Click "Create bucket".
Configure RBAC
Create an IAM Policy
First, create an IAM policy that will grant access to the S3 bucket. Later, you'll attach this to a role that the workload will assume.
The examples in this guide will create an IAM policy that will grant full access to the example bucket. In a production environment, you should modify this to grant the least privileges necessary.
- Terraform
- AWS Console
Insert the following into your Terraform configuration file:
resource "aws_iam_policy" "example" {
// Choose a unique, meaningful name that describes what the policy grants
// access to.
name = "workload-id-s3-full-access"
path = "/"
// This example policy grants full access to AWS S3. In production, you
// may wish to grant a less permissive policy.
policy = jsonencode({
Version = "2012-10-17"
Statement = [{
Action = "s3:*"
Effect = "Allow"
Resource = [
aws_s3_bucket.workload_id_demo.arn,
"${aws_s3_bucket.workload_id_demo.arn}/*"
]
}]
})
}
- Browse to IAM
- Select "Policies" from the sidebar
- Click "Create policy"
- Choose the "S3" service
- Under "Actions allowed", choose "All S3 actions"
- Under "Resources", choose "Specific"
- For "bucket" enter the name of the bucket you created earlier.
- For "object" enter the name of the bucket you created earlier and select "All objects"
- Click "Next"
- Enter a unique and meaningful name for this policy, in our example, this will
be
workload-id-s3-full-access
- Click "Create policy"
Create an IAM Role
Now, you'll create an IAM role. This role will be assumed by the workload after it authenticates to AWS using the JWT SVID issued by Teleport Workload Identity.
When creating the IAM role, you'll define a trust policy that controls which
workload identities are able to assume the role. This policy will contain
conditions which will be evaluated against the claims within the JWT SVID
issued by Teleport Workload Identity. In our case, the only claim we want to
evaluate is the
sub claim, which will contain our workload's SPIFFE ID.
Finally, we'll attach the IAM policy we created earlier to this role to grant it the privileges specified within the policy.
- Terraform
- AWS Console
Insert the following into your Terraform configuration file:
// Create a role that the workload identity will assume.
resource "aws_iam_role" "example" {
// Choose a unique, meaningful name that describes the role and the workload
// that will assume it.
name = "workload-id-demo"
assume_role_policy = jsonencode({
Version = "2012-10-17"
Statement = [{
Effect = "Allow"
Principal = {
Federated = aws_iam_openid_connect_provider.example.arn
}
Action = "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity"
Condition = {
StringEquals = {
"${aws_iam_openid_connect_provider.example.url}:aud" = "sts.amazonaws.com"
"${aws_iam_openid_connect_provider.example.url}:sub" = "spiffe://example.teleport.sh/svc/example-service"
}
}
}]
})
}
// Attach the policy we created earlier to our role.
resource "aws_iam_role_policy_attachment" "example" {
role = aws_iam_role.example.name
policy_arn = aws_iam_policy.example.arn
}
- Browse to IAM
- Select "Roles" from the sidebar
- Click "Create role"
- Select "Web identity" for the "Trusted entity type"
- Select your identity provider
- Select the
sts.amazonaws.comaudience
- Click "Add condition"
- Select
example.teleport.sh:subfor the key
- Select "StringEquals" for the condition
- Enter the SPIFFE ID of your workload for the value. In our example, this will be `spiffe://example.teleport.sh/svc/example
- Click "Next"
- Select the IAM policy you created earlier, and click "Next"
- Enter a unique and meaningful name for this role, in our example, this will
be
workload-id-demo
- Click "Create role"
Step 2/4. Configure Teleport RBAC
Now we need to configure Teleport to allow a JWT to be issued containing the SPIFFE ID we have chosen.
Create
role.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: my-workload-aws
spec:
allow:
spiffe:
- path: /svc/example-service
Replace:
my-workload-awswith a descriptive name for the role.
/svc/example-servicewith the path part of the SPIFFE ID you have chosen.
Apply this role to your Teleport cluster using
tctl:
tctl create -f role.yaml
You now need to assign this role to the bot:
tctl bots update my-bot --add-roles my-workload-aws
Step 3/4. Issue Workload Identity JWTs
You'll now configure
tbot to issue and renew the short-lived JWT SVIDs for
your workload. It'll write the JWT as a file on disk, where you can then
configure AWS clients and SDKs to read it.
Take your already deployed
tbot service and configure it to issue SPIFFE SVIDs
by adding the following to the
tbot configuration file:
outputs:
- type: spiffe-svid
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/workload-identity
svid:
path: /svc/example-service
jwts:
- audience: sts.amazonaws.com
file_name: aws-jwt
Replace:
- /opt/workload-identity with the directory where you want the JWT to be written.
- /svc/example-service with the SPIFFE ID you have chosen.
Restart your
tbot service to apply the new configuration. You should see a
file created at
/opt/workload-identity/aws-jwt containing the JWT.
Step 4/4. Configure AWS CLIs and SDKs
Finally, you need to configure the AWS CLIs and SDKs to use the JWT SVID for authentication.
This can be done using the configuration file located at
~/.aws/config or by
using environment variables.
To proceed, you'll need to know the ARN of the role you created earlier.
- Configuration File
- Environment Variables
Add the following to your
~/.aws/config file:
# You can replace "workload-id-demo" with a recognizable name that identifies
# your use-case.
[profile workload-id-demo]
# Replace with the ARN of the role you created earlier.
role_arn=arn:aws:iam:123456789012:role/workload-id-demo
# Replace with the directory and file name you configured `tbot` to write the
# JWT to.
web_identity_token_file=/opt/workload-identity/aws-jwt
Configure the following environment variables:
AWS_ROLE_ARN: The ARN of the role you created earlier, e.g
arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/workload-id-demo
AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE: The path to the JWT file that
tbotis writing, e.g
/opt/workload-identity/aws-jwt
You can now test authenticating to the AWS S3 API. Create a file which you can upload to your bucket:
echo "Hello, World!" > hello.txt
Now, use the AWS CLI to upload this file to your bucket:
aws s3 cp hello.txt s3://workload-id-demo
If everything is configured correctly, you should see this file uploaded to your bucket:
aws s3 ls s3://workload-id-demo
Inspecting the audit logs on CloudTrail should indicate that the request was authenticated using Workload Identity and specify the SPIFFE ID of the workload that made the request.
