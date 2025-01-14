Troubleshooting Server Access
This section describes common issues that you might encounter in managing access to servers with Teleport and how to work around or resolve them.
Starting SSH sessions fails
When you start a new SSH session, Teleport forks itself and the child process
runs as the OS user who is attempting to connect. If the file system permissions
on the
teleport binary don't include execute permissions for this user, the
session fails to start.
This issue could be caused by systems that prevent newly installed software from being executable by any user.
Symptom
This issue results in a disconnected session and an error message similar to the following:
Failed to launch: fork/exec /proc/self/exe: permission denied.
Process exited with status 255
Solution
You should check the permission settings for the
teleport binary.
To check the file system permissions on the
teleport binary:
-
Open a terminal shell on the computer where you have installed the
teleportservice.
-
Determine the location and file system permission of the Teleport binary by running the following command:ls -al $(which teleport)
The command should return output similar to the following:
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root wheel 531849504 Aug 30 18:32 /usr/local/bin/teleport
If you don't see the permission that allows other users to read and execute (-rwxr-xr-x), you should update the permissions. For example:sudo chmod go+rx $(which teleport)
-
Restart the
teleportservice.
Missing logins for single sign-on users
If you use an external identity provider to enable single sign-on for users, you should be sure to assign logins for those users.
Symptom
Users who have access to Teleport through an authentication connector for an external identity provider don't see any of the logins they need to access remote resources.
Solution
To fix this issue, you should check that the configuration of your auth connectors assigns logins to your single sign-on users or modify the traits in the Teleport roles assigned to users through their group membership in the external identity provider. For more information about using traits in roles, see Role Templates.
Offline servers are included in the server list
In some cases, running
tsh ls or
tctl nodes ls commands might include servers that are offline.
For example, a server that has stopped sending a heartbeat to the Teleport Proxy Service
might continue to be listed as available in the output of
tsh ls or
tctl nodes ls commands for
10 minutes or more.
Symptom
An unresponsive server is listed as available in the output of
tsh ls or
tctl nodes ls commands.
For example, you might run either of these commands and see output similar to the following for
servers that have previously sent a heartbeat signal to the Teleport Proxy Service even if
one of these servers subsequently went offline:
Node Name Address Labels
-------------- -------------- -----------------------
ip-172-3-1-242 127.0.0.1:3022 hostname=ip-172-3-1-242
ip-172-3-1-75 ⟵ Tunnel hostname=ip-172-3-1-75
ip-172-3-2-177 ⟵ Tunnel hostname=ip-172-3-2-177
Solution
To investigate whether a server that previously sent a heartbeat has become unresponsive, you can run the
tsh ls or
tctl nodes ls command with the
--format json command-line option to see additional
information, including an expiration time. For example:
"kind": "node",
"version": "v2",
"metadata": {
"name": "c78612d9-dab4-497f-a4d8-59ddb7edc6e9",
"labels": {
"teleport.internal/resource-id": "3547a530-3b58-4f65-8335-c5cf99c7b374"
},
"expires": "2023-09-15T21:40:17.653190645Z",
"id": 1694813417653574518
},
If the server sends a regular heartbeat signal, the
expires value should remain relatively consistent,
for example, eight to ten minutes from the current time. If the time to expire is less than the typical
expiration time—for example, within the next two or three minutes from the current time—it's likely that
the server has stopped sending the heartbeat.
Unable to join a shared session
Teleport allows multiple users to observe or participate in active sessions. You can define rules and
configure role-based policies to control which users can join other users' sessions from
tsh and the
Teleport Web UI. If you are unable to join a shared session, you should check your role assignments
and ensure you have a role that include the
join_session permission.
For example:
kind: role
metadata:
name: auditor
version: v6
spec:
allow:
join_sessions:
- name: Join prod sessions
roles : ['prod-access']
kinds: ['k8s', 'ssh']
modes: ['moderator', 'observer']
For more information about moderated sessions and session sharing, see Joining Sessions.
Unable to connect to agentless OpenSSH server as root
You should check your sshd configuration in
/etc/ssh/sshd_config for a setting like
PermitRootLogin no or
PermitRootLogin forced-commands-only - either of these
settings will prevent login as root.
If you wish to log in as root to an OpenSSH server via Teleport, we recommend
changing this setting to
PermitRootLogin prohibit-password.
You will need to restart sshd for the change to take effect:
sudo systemctl restart sshd