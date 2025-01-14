Version: 16.x

Deploying Machine ID on Linux

This page explains how to deploy Machine ID on a Linux host.

The process in which tbot initially authenticates with the Teleport cluster is known as joining. A join method is a specific technique for the bot to prove its identity.

On platforms where there is no form of identity available to the machine, the only available join method is token . The token join method is special as it is the only join method that relies on a shared secret. In order to mitigate the risks associated with this, the token join method is single use and it is not possible to use the same token multiple times.

A running Teleport cluster version 16.4.17 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

A Linux user on that host that you wish Machine ID to run as. In the guide, we will use teleport for this.

This step is completed on the Linux host.

First, tbot needs to be installed on the VM that you wish to use Machine ID on.

Download the appropriate Teleport package for your platform:

Install Teleport on your Linux server:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v16.4.17.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

This step is completed on your local machine.

Create the bot:

tctl bots add example

A join token will be included in the results of tctl bots add , record this value as it will be needed when configuring tbot .

This step is completed on the Linux host.

Create /etc/tbot.yaml :

version: v2 proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443 onboarding: join_method: token token: abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this storage: type: directory path: /var/lib/teleport/bot outputs: []

Replace:

example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Auth Server. Prefer using the address of a Teleport Proxy.

with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Auth Server. Prefer using the address of a Teleport Proxy. abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this with the token that was returned by tctl bots add in the previous step.

note The first time that tbot runs, this token will be exchanged for a certificate that the bot uses for authentication. At this point, the token is invalidated. This means you may remove the token from the configuration file after the first run has completed, but there is no tangible security benefit to doing so.

When using the token join method, tbot must be able to persist its state across restarts. The destination used to persist this state is known as the bot's "storage destination". In this guide, the directory /var/lib/teleport/bot will be used.

As this directory will store the bots sensitive credentials, it is important to protect it. To do this, you will configure the directory to only be accessible to the Linux user which tbot will run as.

Execute the following, replacing teleport with the Linux user that you will run tbot as:

sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport/bot sudo chown teleport:teleport /var/lib/teleport/bot

By default, tbot will run in daemon mode. However, this must then be configured as a service within the service manager on the Linux host. The service manager will start tbot on boot and ensure it is restarted if it fails. For this guide, systemd will be demonstrated but tbot should be compatible with all common alternatives.

Use tbot install systemd to generate a systemd service file:

tbot install systemd \ --write \ --config /etc/tbot.yaml \ --user teleport \ --group teleport \ --anonymous-telemetry

Ensure that you replace:

teleport with the name of Linux user you wish to run tbot as.

with the name of Linux user you wish to run as. /etc/tbot.yaml with the path to the configuration file you have created.

You can omit --write to print the systemd service file to the console instead of writing it to disk.

--anonymous-telemetry enables the submission of anonymous usage telemetry. This helps us shape the future development of tbot . You can disable this by omitting this.

Next, enable the service so that it will start on boot and then start the service:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl enable tbot sudo systemctl start tbot

Check the service has started successfully:

sudo systemctl status tbot

You have now prepared the base configuration for tbot . At this point, it identifies itself to the Teleport cluster and renews its own credentials but does not output any credentials for other applications to use.

Follow one of the access guides to configure an output that meets your access needs.