Register a Kubernetes Cluster using IAM Joining

In this guide, we will show you how to register a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport by using the agent's IAM identity to automatically join the Teleport cluster.

You can register multiple Kubernetes clusters with Teleport by deploying the Teleport Kubernetes Service on each cluster you want to register without having to distribute a joining secret to the Kubernetes cluster.

Once the Kubernetes cluster is registered for the first time, the agent will store its Teleport identity in a Kubernetes secret. The agent will use this identity to automatically join the cluster on subsequent restarts.

Support for joining a cluster with the Proxy Service behind a layer 7 load balancer or reverse proxy is available in Teleport 13.0+.

A running Teleport cluster version 16.4.17 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

A Kubernetes cluster version >= v1.17.0

An existing IAM OpenID Connect (OIDC) provider for your cluster

Helm >= 3.4.2

AWS CLI >= 2.10.3 or 1.27.81

Verify that Helm and Kubernetes are installed and up to date.

helm version

kubectl version

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Teleport supports a mode where agents running in AWS can join the cluster using the IAM identity they are running as. It allows you to register Kubernetes clusters running in AWS without having to distribute a joining secret to the Kubernetes cluster.

To securely join the cluster without relying on the EKS node's Identity, a Teleport agent must run as a separate Kubernetes service account with an attached IAM role. Relying on the node's identity is not recommended as it can be easily compromised since every pod running on the node has access to the node's identity if IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) is not configured.

For IRSA to work correctly, it requires the Kubernetes cluster to have an IAM OpenID Connect that maps IAM roles to Kubernetes service accounts.

The Kubernetes service account must have access to the sts:GetCallerIdentity API but does not require any other permissions.

To create the IAM policy, run the following command:

cat >iam-policy.json <<EOF { "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": "sts:GetCallerIdentity", "Resource": "*" } ] } EOF

Then create the IAM policy:

aws iam create-policy --policy-name kube-iam-policy --policy-document file://iam-policy.json { "Policy": { "PolicyName": " kube-iam-policy ", "PolicyId": "ANPAW2Y2Q2Y2Y2Y2Y2Y2Y", "Arn": "arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/ kube-iam-policy ", "Path": "/", "DefaultVersionId": "v1", "AttachmentCount": 0, "PermissionsBoundaryUsageCount": 0, "IsAttachable": true, "Description": "", "CreateDate": "2021-03-18T15:12:00+00:00", "UpdateDate": "2021-03-18T15:12:00+00:00" } }

Now we need to create the Kubernetes service account and map it to the IAM role. There are two ways of doing this. You can use eksctl if your cluster was provisioned using it or you can use the AWS CLI method.

Using eksctl

Using AWS CLI eksctl supports automatic creation of new IAM roles and mapping it into the Kubernetes Service Account in the target namespace. eksctl create iamserviceaccount \ --name teleport-kube-agent-sa \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --cluster kube-cluster \ --region aws-region \ --attach-policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/ kube-iam-policy \ --role-name kube-iam-role \ --approve The referenced parameters are: teleport-kube-agent-sa is the name of the Kubernetes service account.

is the name of the Kubernetes service account. teleport-agent is the namespace where the Teleport Kubernetes Service is running.

is the namespace where the Teleport Kubernetes Service is running. aws-region is the AWS region where the cluster is running.

is the AWS region where the cluster is running. kube-iam-policy is the name of the IAM policy created in the previous step.

is the name of the IAM policy created in the previous step. kube-cluster is the name of the Kubernetes cluster.

is the name of the Kubernetes cluster. kube-iam-role is the name of the IAM role to create. Once the command completes, you should see a new IAM role created in your AWS account and a new Kubernetes service account created in the target namespace. Creating a new IAM role and mapping it into the Kubernetes service account in the target namespace using the AWS CLI requires some additional steps. First, we need to create the target namespace in the Kubernetes cluster and the Kubernetes service account. kubectl create ns teleport-agent namespace/ teleport-agent created

kubectl create sa teleport-kube-agent-sa -n teleport-agent serviceaccount/ teleport-kube-agent-sa created Then we need to create the IAM role and trust relationship. For that, we need to get the AWS account ID and the OIDC provider URL. If your cluster doesn't have one configured check the following guide: IAM OpenID Connect (OIDC). To extract the AWS account ID you can use the following command: account_id=$(aws sts get-caller-identity --query "Account" --output text) The OIDC provider URL can be extracted from the cluster configuration: oidc_provider=$(aws eks describe-cluster --name kube-cluster --region aws-region --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" --output text | sed -e "s/^https:\/\///") echo $oidc_provider oidc.eks.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/id/[...] If the output of the command is empty, you need to configure the OIDC provider as mentioned above. To create the IAM role and trust relationship, run the following command: cat >trust-relationship.json <<EOF { "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::$account_id:oidc-provider/$oidc_provider" }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity", "Condition": { "StringEquals": { "$oidc_provider:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com", "$oidc_provider:sub": "system:serviceaccount: teleport-agent : teleport-kube-agent-sa " } } } ] } EOF To create the IAM role, run the following command: aws iam create-role --role-name kube-iam-role --assume-role-policy-document file://trust-relationship.json --description "my-role-description" Then attach the service account with the IAM role annotation: kubectl annotate serviceaccount -n teleport-agent teleport-kube-agent-sa eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn=arn:aws:iam::$account_id:role/ kube-iam-role At this point, the IAM role is ready to be used by the Teleport Kubernetes Service's service account.

Create a dynamic token which will allow agents from your AWS account to join your Teleport cluster using the roles defined.

Under the hood, Kubernetes Service instances will prove that they are running in your AWS account by sending a signed Identity Document which matches an allow rule configured in your AWS joining token.

Create the following token.yaml with an allow rule specifying your AWS account and the AWS ARN the agents will be running as.

cat >token.yaml <<EOF kind: token version: v2 metadata: # the token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are # running in your AWS account to use this token name: kube-iam-token spec: # use the minimal set of roles required roles: [Kube] # set the join method allowed for this token join_method: iam allow: # aws_arn is optional and allows you to restrict the IAM role of joining Agents # to a specific IAM role - aws_account: "$account_id" aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::$account_id:assumed-role/ kube-iam-role /*" EOF

Run tctl create token.yaml to create the token.

Set up the Teleport Helm repository.

Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:

helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev

Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:

helm repo update

Switch kubectl to the Kubernetes cluster and run:

CLUSTER=iam-cluster PROXY=tele.example.com:443 helm install teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --set kubeClusterName=${CLUSTER?} \ --set roles="kube\,app\,discovery" \ --set proxyAddr=${PROXY?} \ --set joinParams.method=iam \ --set joinParams.tokenName= kube-iam-token \ --set serviceAccount.create=false \ --set serviceAccount.name= teleport-kube-agent-sa \ --create-namespace \ --namespace= teleport-agent \ --version 16.4.17

Make sure that the Teleport agent pod is running. You should see one Teleport agent pod pod with a single ready container:

kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s

List connected clusters using tsh kube ls and switch between them using tsh kube login :

tsh kube ls



tsh kube login iam-cluster

kubectl get pods

If the agent pod is healthy and ready but you cannot see your Kubernetes cluster, it is likely related to RBAC permissions associated with your roles. On the other hand, if you can see your Kubernetes cluster but unable to see any pods, it's likely that your Teleport role does not allow access to pods in the Kubernetes cluster. For both cases, please refer to the section below.

Not seeing Kubernetes clusters? To authenticate to a Kubernetes cluster via Teleport, your Teleport user's roles must allow access as at least one Kubernetes user or group. Retrieve a list of your current user's Teleport roles. The example below requires the jq utility for parsing JSON: CURRENT_ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join ("

")') Retrieve the Kubernetes groups your roles allow you to access: echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_groups[]?' Retrieve the Kubernetes users your roles allow you to access: echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_users[]?' If the output of one of the previous two commands is non-empty, your user can access at least one Kubernetes user or group, so you can proceed to the next step. If both lists are empty, create a Teleport role for the purpose of this guide that can view Kubernetes resources in your cluster. Create a file called kube-access.yaml with the following content: kind: role metadata: name: kube-access version: v7 spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*' : '*' kubernetes_resources: - kind: '*' namespace: '*' name: '*' verbs: [ '*' ] kubernetes_groups: - viewers deny: {} Apply your changes: tctl create -f kube-access.yaml Assign the kube-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider: Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},kube-access" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding kube-access to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding kube-access to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding kube-access to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Configure the viewers group in your Kubernetes cluster to have the built-in view ClusterRole. When your Teleport user assumes the kube-access role and sends requests to the Kubernetes API server, the Teleport Kubernetes Service impersonates the viewers group and proxies the requests. Create a file called viewers-bind.yaml with the following contents, binding the built-in view ClusterRole with the viewers group you enabled your Teleport user to access: apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 kind: ClusterRoleBinding metadata: name: viewers-crb subjects: - kind: Group name: viewers apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io roleRef: kind: ClusterRole name: view apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io Apply the ClusterRoleBinding with kubectl : kubectl apply -f viewers-bind.yaml