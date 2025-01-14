Version: 16.x

On this page

Database Access with Oracle

Teleport can provide secure access to Oracle via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through the Teleport RBAC system.

The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from database clients to self-hosted databases in your infrastructure. Teleport maintains a certificate authority (CA) for database clients. You configure your database to trust the Teleport database client CA, and the Teleport Database Service presents certificates signed by this CA when proxying user traffic. With this setup, there is no need to store long-lived credentials for self-hosted databases.

Meanwhile, the Teleport Database Service verifies self-hosted databases by checking their TLS certificates against either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA used with the database.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Oracle database for Teleport access. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service authenticates to your self-hosted Oracle database using mutual TLS. Oracle trusts the Teleport certificate authority for database clients, and presents a certificate signed by either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA. When a user initiates a database session, the Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by Teleport. The authenticated connection then proxies client traffic from the user.

Teleport Enterprise

Teleport Enterprise Cloud

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

Self-hosted Oracle server instance 18c or later.

The sqlcl Oracle client installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable or any GUI client that supports JDBC Oracle thin client.

Oracle client installed and added to your system's environment variable or any GUI client that supports JDBC Oracle thin client. Optional: a certificate authority that issues certificates for your self-hosted database.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles:

tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users=\* \ --db-names=\* \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

Teleport uses mutual TLS authentication with self-hosted databases. These databases must be configured with Teleport's certificate authority to be able to verify client certificates. They also need a certificate/key pair that Teleport can verify.

To use issue certificates from your workstation with tctl , your Teleport user must be allowed to impersonate the system role Db .

Include the following allow rule in in your Teleport user's role:

allow: impersonate: users: [ "Db" ] roles: [ "Db" ]

Follow the instructions below to generate TLS credentials for your database.

tctl auth sign --format=oracle --host=db.example.com --out=server --ttl=2190h

In this example, db.example.com is the hostname where the Teleport Database Service can reach the Oracle server.

TTL We recommend using a shorter TTL, but keep mind that you'll need to update the database server certificate before it expires to not lose the ability to connect. Pick the TTL value that best fits your use-case.

If tctl finds the Orapki tool in your local environment, the tctl auth sign --format=oracle --host=db.example.com --out=server --ttl=2190h command will produce an Oracle Wallet and instructions how to configure the Oracle TCPS listener with Teleport Oracle Wallet. Otherwise the tctl auth sign --format=oracle command will produce a p12 certificate and instructions on how to create an Oracle Wallet on your Oracle Database instance.

If your Oracle database presents TLS credentials signed by an existing certificate authority, take the following steps instead:

Export a Teleport CA certificate for Oracle to authenticate traffic from the Teleport Database Service. Run the following command on your workstation: tctl auth export --type=db-client --auth-server= example.teleport.sh :443 > server.ca-client.crt Move server.ca-client.crt to a directory in your Oracle server you will use for your Oracle wallet. Issue a key and certificate in PKCS12 format for the Oracle server and move the resulting P12 file to server.p12 in your Oracle wallet directory. Use the orapki tool on your Oracle server to set up an Oracle wallet: PKCS12_PASS="" WALLET_DIR="/path/to/oracleWalletDir" orapki wallet create -wallet "$WALLET_DIR" -auto_login_only orapki wallet import_pkcs12 -wallet "$WALLET_DIR" -auto_login_only -pkcs12file server.p12 -pkcs12pwd ${PKCS12_PASS?} orapki wallet add -wallet "$WALLET_DIR" -trusted_cert -auto_login_only -cert server.ca-client.crt

warning If copying these files to your Oracle server, ensure the cert file permissions are readable by the oracle user.

In order to enable the Teleport Oracle integration you will need to configure the TCPS Oracle listener and use the Teleport Oracle Wallet created in the previous step.

Align your listener.ora Oracle configuration file and add the following entries:

LISTENER = (DESCRIPTION_LIST = (DESCRIPTION = (ADDRESS = (PROTOCOL = TCPS)(HOST = 0.0.0.0)(PORT = 2484)) ) ) WALLET_LOCATION = (SOURCE = (METHOD = FILE)(METHOD_DATA = (DIRECTORY = /path/to/oracleWalletDir))) SSL_CLIENT_AUTHENTICATION = TRUE

Additionally, you will need to extend your sqlnet.ora Oracle configuration:

WALLET_LOCATION = (SOURCE = (METHOD = FILE)(METHOD_DATA = (DIRECTORY = /path/to/oracleWalletDir))) SSL_CLIENT_AUTHENTICATION = TRUE SQLNET.AUTHENTICATION_SERVICES = (TCPS)

tip You will need to reload Oracle Listener lsnrctl reload after updating the listener.ora configuration file.

Additionally, your Oracle Database user accounts must be configured to require a valid client certificate. If you're creating a new user:

CREATE USER alice IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=alice' ; GRANT CREATE SESSION TO alice;

Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:

Linux Server

Kubernetes Cluster Use the appropriate commands for your environment to install your package: Enterprise

Enterprise Cloud Debian 9+/Ubuntu 16.04+ (apt)

Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7 (yum)

Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7 (zypper)

Amazon Linux 2023/RHEL 8+ (dnf)

SLES 12 SP5+ and 15 SP5+ (zypper)

Tarball sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings sudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \ -o /etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc source /etc/os-release echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \ https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} stable/v16" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/null

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install teleport-ent For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo apt-get install teleport-ent-fips source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo yum install -y yum-utils sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v16/teleport.repo")" sudo yum install teleport-ent For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo yum install teleport-ent-fips source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-zypper.repo") sudo yum install teleport-ent For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo yum install teleport-ent-fips source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v16/teleport.repo")"

sudo dnf install teleport-ent

For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo dnf install teleport-ent-fips source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v16/teleport-zypper.repo")

sudo zypper install teleport-ent For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: sudo zypper install teleport-ent-fips In the example commands below, update $SYSTEM_ARCH with the appropriate value ( amd64 , arm64 , or arm ). All example commands using this variable will update after one is filled out. curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v16.4.17-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -bin.tar.gz.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v16.4.17-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -bin.tar.gz shasum -a 256 teleport-ent-v16.4.17-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -xvf teleport-ent-v16.4.17-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -bin.tar.gz cd teleport-ent sudo ./install For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations of Teleport Enterprise, package URLs will be slightly different: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v16.4.17-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v16.4.17-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz shasum -a 256 teleport-ent-v16.4.17-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz tar -xvf teleport-ent-v16.4.17-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz cd teleport-ent sudo ./install Debian 9+/Ubuntu 16.04+ (apt)

Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7/CentOS 7 (yum)

Amazon Linux 2023/RHEL 8+ (dnf)

SLES 12 SP5+ and 15 SP5+ (zypper) Add the Teleport repository to your repository list: sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings sudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \ -o /etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc source /etc/os-release echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \ https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} stable/cloud" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/null

export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install "teleport-ent=$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo yum install -y yum-utils sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-yum.repo")"

export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"

sudo yum install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-yum.repo")"

export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"

sudo dnf install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater source /etc/os-release VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-zypper.repo")

export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"

sudo zypper install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater Details Is my Teleport instance compatible with Teleport Enterprise Cloud? Before installing a teleport binary with a version besides v17, read our compatibility rules to ensure that the binary is compatible with Teleport Enterprise Cloud. Teleport uses Semantic Versioning. Version numbers include a major version, minor version, and patch version, separated by dots. When running multiple teleport binaries within a cluster, the following rules apply: Patch and minor versions are always compatible, for example, any 8.0.1 component will work with any 8.0.3 component and any 8.1.0 component will work with any 8.3.0 component.

versions are always compatible, for example, any 8.0.1 component will work with any 8.0.3 component and any 8.1.0 component will work with any 8.3.0 component. Servers support clients that are one major version behind, but do not support clients that are on a newer major version. For example, an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance is compatible with 7.x.x agents and 7.x.x tsh , but we don't guarantee that a 9.x.x agent will work with an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance. This also means you must not attempt to upgrade from 6.x.x straight to 8.x.x. You must upgrade to 7.x.x first.

, but we don't guarantee that a 9.x.x agent will work with an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance. This also means you must not attempt to upgrade from 6.x.x straight to 8.x.x. You must upgrade to 7.x.x first. Proxy Service instances and agents do not support Auth Service instances that are on an older major version, and will fail to connect to older Auth Service instances by default. You can override version checks by passing --skip-version-check when starting agents and Proxy Service instances. On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration. Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if you're running multiple services add --output=stdout to print the config in your terminal, and manually adjust /etc/teleport.yaml . Run the following command to generate a configuration file at /etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service. Update example.teleport.sh to use the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service: sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy= example.teleport.sh :443 \ --name=oracle \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=oracle.example.com:2484 \ --labels=env=dev To configure the Teleport Database Service to trust a custom CA: Export a CA certificate for the custom CA and make it available at /var/lib/teleport/db.ca on the Teleport Database Service host. Run a variation of the command above that uses the --ca-cert-file flag. This configures the Teleport Database Service to use the CA certificate at db.ca to verify traffic from the database: sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy= example.teleport.sh :443 \ --name=oracle \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=oracle.example.com:2484 \ --ca-cert-file="/var/lib/teleport/db.ca" \ --labels=env=dev If your database servers use certificates that are signed by a public CA such as ComodoCA or DigiCert, you can use the trust_system_cert_pool option without exporting the CA: sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy= example.teleport.sh :443 \ --name=oracle \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=oracle.example.com:2484 \ --trust_system_cert_pool \ --labels=env=dev Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service. Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters. Set up the Teleport Helm repository. Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository: helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases: helm repo update Install a Teleport Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration. Create a file called values.yaml with the following content. Update example.teleport.sh to use the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service and JOIN_TOKEN to the join token you created earlier: roles: db proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh enterprise: true authToken: " JOIN_TOKEN " databases: - name: oracle uri: oracle.example.com:2484 protocol: oracle static_labels: env: dev To configure the Teleport Database Service to trust a custom CA: Export a CA certificate for the custom CA and make it available at db.ca on your workstation. Create a secret containing the database CA certificate in the same namespace as Teleport using the following command: kubectl create secret generic db-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/db.ca Add the following to values.yaml : roles: db proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh # Set to false if using Teleport Community Edition enterprise: true authToken: JOIN_TOKEN databases: - name: oracle uri: oracle.example.com:2484 protocol: oracle + tls: + ca_cert_file: "/etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca/ca.pem" static_labels: env: dev + extraVolumes: + - name: db-ca + secret: + secretName: db-ca + extraVolumeMounts: + - name: db-ca + mountPath: /etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca + readOnly: true Install the chart: helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --version 16.4.17 \ -f values.yaml Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one teleport-kube-agent pod with a single ready container: kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s

Tip A single Teleport process can run multiple services, for example multiple Database Service instances as well as other services such the SSH Service or Application Service.

Teleport can pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail. In order to enable this feature, you will need to configure Oracle Audit Trail and create a dedicated Teleport user that will be used to fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail.

Create an internal Oracle teleport user that will fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail:

CREATE USER teleport IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=teleport' ; GRANT CREATE SESSION TO teleport; GRANT SELECT ON dba_audit_trail TO teleport; GRANT SELECT ON V_$SESSION TO teleport;

Enable the table in Oracle Audit Trail:

ALTER system SET audit_trail = db,extended scope = spfile;

Restart your Oracle instance to propagate audit trail changes.

Enable Oracle auditing for the alice user:

AUDIT ALL STATEMENTS by alice BY access;

You must enable auditing for each Teleport user that will be used to connect to Oracle. Additionally you can create a different audit policy for each user.

Edit the Database Service configuration you created earlier pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail:

db_service: enabled: "yes" databases: - name: "oracle" protocol: "oracle" uri: oracle.example.com:2484" oracle: audit_user: "teleport"

Teleport doesn't clean up audit trail events from Oracle Audit Trail. Make sure to configure an Oracle Audit Trail cleanup policy to avoid running out of disk space.

Once the Database Service has joined the cluster, log in to see the available databases:

tsh login --proxy= example.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls

Connect to the database:

tsh db connect --db-user=alice --db-name=XE oracle

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout oracle tsh db logout

Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.

View the High Availability (HA) guide.

Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.