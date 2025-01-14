Version: 16.x

Database Access with Snowflake

Teleport can provide secure access to Snowflake via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Snowflake database with key pair authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service communicates with Snowflake using HTTP messages that contain JSON web tokens signed by the Teleport certificate authority for database clients. Snowflake is configured to trust the Teleport database client CA. When a user connects to Snowflake via Teleport, the Database Service forwards the user's requests to Snowflake as Teleport-authenticated messages.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud

A running Teleport cluster version 16.4.17 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

Snowflake account with SECURITYADMIN role or higher.

snowsql installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable.

A host where you will run the Teleport Database Service. See Installation for details.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:

Linux Server

Kubernetes Cluster Install Teleport on your Linux server: Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v16.4.17.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide. On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration. Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if you're running multiple services add --output=stdout to print the config in your terminal, and manually adjust /etc/teleport.yaml . Generate a configuration file at /etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service: Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud

Teleport Community Edition sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --name=example-snowflake \ --protocol=snowflake \ --uri=abc12345.snowflakecomputing.com \ --labels=env=dev sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=example-snowflake \ --protocol=snowflake \ --uri=abc12345.snowflakecomputing.com \ --labels=env=dev Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service. Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters. Set up the Teleport Helm repository. Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository: helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases: helm repo update Self-Hosted

Cloud-Hosted Install the Teleport Kube Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration. JOIN_TOKEN=$(cat /tmp/token) helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --set roles=db \ --set proxyAddr=teleport.example.com:443 \ --set authToken=${JOIN_TOKEN?} \ --set "databases[0].name=example-snowflake" \ --set "databases[0].uri=abc12345.snowflakecomputing.com" \ --set "databases[0].protocol=snowflake" \ --set "databases[0].static_labels.env=dev" \ --version 16.4.17 Install the Teleport Kube Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration. JOIN_TOKEN=$(cat /tmp/token) helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --set roles=db \ --set proxyAddr=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 \ --set authToken=${JOIN_TOKEN?} \ --set "databases[0].name=example-snowflake" \ --set "databases[0].uri=abc12345.snowflakecomputing.com" \ --set "databases[0].protocol=snowflake" \ --set "databases[0].static_labels.env=dev" \ --version 17.2.3 Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one teleport-kube-agent pod with a single ready container: kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s

Tip A single Teleport process can run multiple services, for example multiple Database Service instances as well as other services such the SSH Service or Application Service.

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

Use the tctl auth sign command below to export a public key for your Snowflake user:

tctl auth sign --format=snowflake --out=server

The command will create a server.pub file with Teleport's public key. Teleport will use the corresponding private key to generate a JWT (JSON Web Token) that will be used to authenticate to Snowflake.

Use the public key you generated earlier to enable key pair authentication.

Log in to your Snowflake instance and execute the SQL statement below:

alter user alice set rsa_public_key = 'MIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKCAQEAv3dHYw4LJCcZzdbhb3hV...LwIDAQAB' ;

In this statement, alice is the name of the Snowflake user and the rsa_public_key is the key generated earlier without the PEM header/footer (first and the last line).

You can use the describe user command to verify the user's public key:

desc user alice;

See the Snowflake documentation for more details.

Log in to your Teleport cluster and see the available databases:

Self-Hosted

Cloud-Hosted tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tsh db ls tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls

To retrieve credentials for a database and connect to it:

tsh db connect --db-user=alice --db-name=SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA example-snowflake

The snowsql command-line client should be available in the system PATH in order to be able to connect.

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout example-snowflake tsh db logout

