Database Access with Microsoft SQL Server with Active Directory authentication

Teleport can provide secure access to Microsoft SQL Server via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Microsoft SQL Server database with Active Directory authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

This guide will focus on Amazon RDS for SQL Server using AWS-managed Active Directory authentication.

The Teleport Database Service joins the same Active Directory domain as the SQL Server database and uses the Kerberos protocol to authenticate with SQL Server. When a user connects to SQL Server via Teleport, the Database Service obtains a service ticket from Active Directory, then uses a long-term key for the database user to decrypt the ticket and connect to SQL Server. At that point, the Database Service forwards user traffic to the database.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud

A running Teleport cluster version 16.4.17 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

A SQL Server database with Active Directory authentication enabled.

A SQL Server network listener configured with a Certificate using Subject Alternative Names

A Windows machine joined to the same Active Directory domain as the database.

A Linux node joined to the same Active Directory domain as the database. This guide will walk you through the joining steps if you don't have one.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

note You can skip this step if you already have a Linux node joined to the same Active Directory domain as your SQL Server instance.

The Linux node where the Database Service will run must be joined to the same Active Directory domain as the SQL Server database.

Note that in order to be able to join, the Linux node must be able to resolve your Active Directory fully-qualified domain name. For example, for AWS-managed AD, use nameservers provided under "Networking details" on the directory's overview page.

Install necessary packages:

Ubuntu

RHEL / CentOS 7 sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get -y install sssd realmd krb5-user samba-common packagekit adcli sudo yum -y update sudo yum -y install sssd realmd krb5-workstation samba-common-tools

Edit /etc/krb5.conf to disable reverse DNS resolution and set the default realm. Make sure that the [realms] section contains your domain definition and has admin_server and kdc fields set pointing to the domain controllers:

[libdefaults] default_realm = EXAMPLE.COM rdns = false [realms] EXAMPLE.COM = { kdc = example.com admin_server = example.com }

Join the realm:

sudo realm join -v -U [email protected] example.com ... * Successfully enrolled machine in realm

warning Note that the realm name in [email protected] must be capital case, otherwise the node might not be able to join.

To confirm the node has joined the realm, use the realm list command:

sudo realm list example.com type: kerberos realm-name: EXAMPLE.COM domain-name: example.com configured: kerberos-member server-software: active-directory client-software: sssd ...

Teleport requires a keytab file to obtain Kerberos service tickets from your Active Directory for authentication with SQL Server. The easiest way to generate it is to use the adutil Linux CLI utility.

Install adutil on the Linux node you have joined to your Active Directory domain:

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04

RHEL / CentOS 7 curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo apt-key add - sudo curl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/18.04/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/msprod.list sudo apt-get update sudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get install -y adutil sudo wget -qO /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.asc https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc sudo curl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/20.04/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/msprod.list sudo apt-get update sudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get install -y adutil sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/msprod.repo https://packages.microsoft.com/config/rhel/8/prod.repo sudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y yum install -y adutil

Log in to Active Directory using the kinit command:

Use the adutil keytab create command to generate keytab entries for each Active Directory user that will be connecting to the SQL Server database:

adutil keytab create teleport.keytab alice adutil keytab create teleport.keytab bob

You will be prompted to enter each user's password. All keytab entries will be merged into the same teleport.keytab file.

Assign Service Principal Names For the adutil keytab create command to work, each user account must be assigned a Service Principal Name, otherwise the command will not be able to determine its kvno (key version number). To check if the user has any SPNs assigned, run the following command on the Windows machine joined to your Active Directory domain: setspn -L alice To assign an SPN to a user account, use the following command: setspn -s user/alice alice

You can verify entries in the keytab file using klist command:

warning You must update the keytab file after updating a user's password to avoid authentication failures.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Install Teleport on your Linux server:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v16.4.17.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

note Teleport Database Service must run on a Linux server joined to the same Active Directory domain as the SQL Server.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud Configure the Teleport Database Service. Make sure to update --proxy to point to your Teleport Proxy Service address and --uri to the SQL Server endpoint. sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --name=sqlserver \ --protocol=sqlserver \ --uri=sqlserver.example.com:1433 \ --ad-keytab-file=/path/to/teleport.keytab \ --ad-domain=EXAMPLE.COM \ --ad-spn=MSSQLSvc/sqlserver.example.com:1433 \ --labels=env=dev Configure the Teleport Database Service. Make sure to update --proxy to point to your Teleport Cloud tenant address and --uri to the SQL Server endpoint. sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=sqlserver \ --protocol=sqlserver \ --uri=sqlserver.example.com:1433 \ --ad-keytab-file=/path/to/teleport.keytab \ --ad-domain=EXAMPLE.COM \ --ad-spn=MSSQLSvc/sqlserver.example.com:1433 \ --labels=env=dev

Provide Active Directory parameters:

Flag Description --ad-keytab-file Path to Kerberos keytab file generated above. --ad-domain Active Directory domain (Kerberos realm) that SQL Server is joined. --ad-spn Service Principal Name for SQL Server to fetch Kerberos tickets for.

You can use ldapsearch command to see the SPNs registered for your SQL Server. Typically, they take a form of MSSQLSvc/<name>.<ad-domain>:<port> .

For example, an AWS RDS SQL Server named sqlserver and joined to an AWS managed Active Directory domain EXAMPLE.COM will have the following SPNs registered:

ldapsearch -x -h example.com -D admin -W -b DC=example,DC=com servicePrincipalName ... dn: CN=EC2AMAZ-4KN05DU,OU=RDS,OU=AWS Reserved,DC=example,DC=com servicePrincipalName: MSSQLSvc/sqlserver-rds.example.com:1433 servicePrincipalName: MSSQLSvc/EC2AMAZ-4KN05DU.example.com:1433 servicePrincipalName: MSSQLSvc/EC2AMAZ-4KN05DU.example.com ...

Alternatively, you can look SPNs up in the Attribute Editor of the Active Directory Users and Computers dialog on your AD-joined Windows machine. The RDS SQL Server object typically resides under the AWS Reserved / RDS path:

tip If you don't see Attribute Editor tab, make sure that "View > Advanced Features" toggle is enabled.

Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

note You can skip this step if you already have Active Directory logins in your SQL Server.

Connect to your SQL Server as an administrative account (e.g. sa ) and create logins that will use Active Directory authentication:

master > CREATE LOGIN [EXAMPLE\alice] FROM WINDOWS WITH DEFAULT_DATABASE = [master], DEFAULT_LANGUAGE = [us_english];

Log in to your Teleport cluster. Your SQL Server database should appear in the list of available databases:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tsh db ls tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls

To retrieve credentials for a database and connect to it:

tsh db connect --db-user=teleport sqlserver

note Either the sqlcmd or mssql-cli command-line clients should be available in PATH in order to be able to connect. tsh attempts to run sqlcmd first and, if it's not present on the PATH , runs mssql-cli . If you have neither command-line clients available on your system, you can run the following command to start a local proxy server that you can connect to with your SQL Server client: tsh proxy db --db-user=teleport --tunnel sqlserver Read the Database GUI Clients guide for how to connect your DB GUI client to the local proxy.

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout sqlserver

If your tsh db connect error includes the following text, the certificate used by SQL Server is not a known Certificate Authority.

Error message: TLS Handshake failed: x509: certificate signed by unknown authority

To solve this, you can add the CA configuration to the database like the following:

databases: - name: sqlserver protocol: sqlserver uri: sqlserver.example.com:1433 ad: keytab_file: /path/to/teleport.keytab domain: EXAMPLE.COM spn: MSSQLSvc/sqlserver.example.com:1433 static_labels: "env": "dev" + tls: + # Point it to your Database CA PEM certificate. + ca_cert_file: "rdsca.pem" + # If your database certificate has an empty CN filed, you must change + # the TLS mode to only verify the CA. + mode: verify-ca

If you’re unable to acquire the database CA, you can skip TLS verification by providing the configuration tls.mode: "insecure" . However, we do not recommend skipping TLS verification in production environments.

Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.

View the High Availability (HA) guide.

Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.