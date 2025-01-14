Database Access with AWS RDS and Aurora
Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon RDS or Aurora via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Amazon RDS or Aurora database with IAM authentication.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service uses IAM authentication to communicate with RDS. When a user connects to the database via Teleport, the Teleport Database Service obtains AWS credentials and authenticates to AWS as an IAM principal with permissions to access the database.
The following products are not compatible with Teleport as they don't support IAM authentication:
- Aurora Serverless v1.
- RDS MariaDB versions lower than 10.6.
We recommend upgrading Aurora Serverless v1 to Aurora Serverless v2, which supports IAM authentication.
This guide shows how to register a single RDS with your Teleport cluster. For a more scalable approach, learn how to set up Database Auto-Discovery to automatically enroll all AWS databases in your infrastructure.
Prerequisites
A running Teleport cluster version 16.4.17 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
AWS account with RDS and Aurora databases and permissions to create and attach IAM policies.IAM authentication
Your RDS and Aurora databases must have password and IAM authentication enabled.
If IAM authentication is not enabled on the target RDS and Aurora databases, the Database Service will attempt to enable IAM authentication by modifying them using respective APIs.
A Linux host or Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service cluster where you will run the Teleport Database Service, which proxies connections to your RDS databases.
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.4.17
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
If you plan to run the Teleport Database Service on Kubernetes, you will need the following:
The
awsCLI in your PATH. Install it by following the AWS documentation.
An IAM OIDC provider running in your Kubernetes cluster. See the AWS documentation for how to create an IAM OIDC provider.
To check whether you have an IAM OIDC provider running in your cluster, run the following
awscommand, assigning eks-region to the region where your EKS cluster is running and cluster-name to the name of your Kubernetes cluster:aws --region=eks-region eks describe-cluster --name cluster-name --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" --output text
If you have an IAM OIDC provider associated with your cluster, this command will print its ID.
The
jqCLI tool, which we use to process JSON data in this guide.
Step 1/6. Create a Teleport user
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Step 2/6. Create a Database Service configuration
In this section, you will configure the Teleport Database Service. To do so, you will:
- Create a join token for the service to demonstrate trust with your Teleport cluster.
- Set up your package manager so you can install and run the Database Service.
- Generate a configuration for the Database Service.
Create a join token
Establish trust between the Teleport Database Service and your Teleport cluster by creating a join token.
Generate a join token by running the following command on your workstation:
tctl tokens add --type=db
The next step depends on how you plan to run the Teleport Database Service:
Save the token in a file called
/tmp/token on the host that will run the
Database Service.
Later in this guide, you will use this join token when configuring the Teleport Database Service.
Details
Alternative methods
For users with a lot of infrastructure in AWS, or who might create or recreate many instances, consider alternative methods for joining new EC2 instances running Teleport:
Prepare your environment
Next, get your environment ready to run the Teleport Database Service:
Install Teleport on your Linux server:
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v16.4.17.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Provide the following information and then generate a configuration file for the Teleport Database Service:
- example.teleport.sh:443 The host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service or cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise site
- protocol The protocol of the database you want to proxy, either
mysqlor
postgres
- endpoint:port The endpoint and port of the database - the
cluster endpoint for Aurora or the instance endpoint for an RDS instance, e.g.
myrds.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --name=rds-example \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --protocol=protocol \ --uri=endpoint:port \ --labels=env=dev \ --token=/tmp/token
The command will generate a Teleport Database Service configuration file and
place it at the
/etc/teleport.yaml location.
Set up the Teleport Helm repository.
Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:
helm repo update
Step 3/6. Create IAM policies for Teleport
The Teleport Database Service needs AWS IAM permissions to provide access to RDS instances and Aurora clusters.
Create an IAM role for Teleport
Grant the Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.
- If you are running the Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method
- If you are running the Database Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
- Otherwise, you must use environment variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Database Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Details
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Database Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Grant permissions
Attach the following AWS IAM permissions to the Database Service IAM role:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:ModifyDBCluster",
"rds:ModifyDBInstance"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "RDSConnect",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "rds-db:connect",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "RDSFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBClusters",
"rds:DescribeDBInstances"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth
|Automatically enable IAM auth on RDS instances and Aurora clusters.
RDSConnect
|Generate an IAM authentication token to connect to a database.
RDSFetchMetadata
|Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region.
The Teleport Database Service uses
rds:ModifyDBInstance and
rds:ModifyDBCluster to automatically enable
IAM authentication
on RDS instances and Aurora clusters, respectively.
You can omit the
RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth permissions if IAM authentication is
already enabled on your databases.
The
rds-db:connect permission is required to connect to databases.
You can reduce the scope of the permission to only allow specific databases,
regions, or users.
The resource ARN has the following format:
arn:aws:rds-db:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ResourceID}/{UserName}
Refer to
Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access
for more information about the
rds-db:connect permission grant syntax.
Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with
complete metadata, so you can also omit the
RDSFetchMetadata permissions if all of
your AWS databases are being auto-discovered.
Step 4/6. Start the Database Service
Start the Teleport Database Service in your environment:
Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Retrieve the join token you created earlier in this guide by running the
following command and copying a token with the
Db type:
tctl tokens lsToken Type Labels Expiry Time (UTC)-------------------------------- ---- ------ ----------------------------abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this Db 14 Jun 23 21:21 UTC (20m15s)
Create a Helm values file called
values.yaml, assigning token
to the value of the join token you retrieved above, example.teleport.sh:443 to the host and port of your Teleport
Proxy Service, and endpoint:port to the host and port of your
RDS database (e.g.,
myrds.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432). Assign aws-account to your AWS account ID. Set
enterprise to false if you
are using Teleport Community Edition:
authToken: token
proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh:443
roles: db
enterprise: true
databases:
- name: example
uri: "endpoint:port"
protocol: protocol
static_labels:
env: dev
annotations:
serviceAccount:
eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: arn:aws:iam::aws-account:role/teleport-rds-role
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:
TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://example.teleport.sh:443/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:
TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://example.teleport.sh:443/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
Install the Helm chart for Teleport agent services,
teleport-kube-agent:
helm -n teleport-agent install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --values values.yaml --create-namespace --version $TELEPORT_VERSION
Make sure that the Teleport agent pod is running. You should see one
teleport-kube-agent pod with a single ready container:
kubectl -n teleport-agent get podsNAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEteleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s
Step 5/6. Create a database IAM user
Database users must allow IAM authentication in order to be used with Database
Access for RDS. See below how to enable it for the user
alice on your database
engine. In the next step, we will authenticate to the database as the
alice
user via the user's Teleport account.
PostgreSQL users must have a
rds_iam role:
CREATE USER alice;
GRANT rds_iam TO alice;
MySQL and MariaDB users must have the RDS authentication plugin enabled:
CREATE USER alice IDENTIFIED WITH AWSAuthenticationPlugin AS 'RDS';
Created user may not have access to anything by default so let's grant it some permissions:
GRANT ALL ON `%`.* TO 'alice'@'%';
See Creating a database account using IAM authentication for more information.
Step 6/6. Connect
Once the Database Service has started and joined the cluster, log in as the
alice user you created earlier to see the registered databases:
tsh login --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
----------- ----------- --------
rds-example env=dev
Retrieve credentials for the database and connect to it as the
alice user:
tsh db connect --db-user=alice --db-name=postgres rds-example
The appropriate database command-line client (
psql,
mysql,
mariadb) should be
available in
PATH in order to be able to connect.
Log out of the database and remove credentials:
tsh db logout rds-example
Troubleshooting
Certificate error
If your
tsh db connect error includes the following text, you likely have an RDS or DocumentDB database created before July 28, 2020, which presents an X.509 certificate that is incompatible with Teleport:
x509: certificate relies on legacy Common Name field, use SANs instead
AWS provides instructions to rotate your SSL/TLS certificate.
No credential providers error
If you see the error
NoCredentialProviders: no valid providers in chain in Database Service logs then Teleport
is not detecting the required credentials to connect via AWS IAM permissions. Check whether
the credentials or security role has been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service.
When running on EKS, this error may occur if the Teleport Database Service cannot access IMDSv2 when the PUT requests hop limit on the worker node instance is set to 1. You can use the following commands to check the hop limit:
aws ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids <node-instance-id> | grep HttpPutResponseHopLimit"HttpPutResponseHopLimit": 1,
See IMDSv2 support for EKS and EKS best practices for more details.
Timeout errors
The Teleport Database Service needs connectivity to your database endpoints. That may require
enabling inbound traffic on the database from the Database Service on the same VPC or routing rules from another VPC. Using the
nc
program you can verify connections to databases:
nc -zv postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com 5432
Connection to postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com (172.31.24.172) 5432 port [tcp/postgresql] succeeded!
Not authorized to perform
sts:AssumeRole
The Database Service assumes an IAM role in one of following situations:
- A Teleport user specifies an IAM role as the database user they wish to use when accessing AWS services that require IAM roles as database users. Databases that support using an IAM role as a database user include: DynamoDB, Keyspaces, Opensearch, Redshift, and Redshift Serverless.
- The
assume_role_arnfield is specified for the database resources or dynamic resource matchers.
Details
What if both situations apply? (role chaining)When both of the above conditions are true for a database connection, the Database Service performs a role chaining by assuming the IAM role specified in
assume_role_arn first, then using that IAM role to assume the IAM role for
the database user.
You may encounter the following error if the trust relationship is not configured properly between the IAM roles:
AccessDenied: User: arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/teleport-db-service-role/i-* is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole on resource: arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role
Details
how to properly configure the trust relationship?
To allow IAM Role
teleport-db-service-role to assume IAM Role
db-user-role, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on db-user-role
teleport-db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
db-user-role's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/teleport-db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/teleport-db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on teleport-db-service-role
teleport-db-service-role requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/db-user-role"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
teleport-db-service-role and
db-user-role are in the same
AWS account and
teleport-db-service-role's full ARN is configured as Principal in
db-user-role's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on teleport-db-service-role
If
teleport-db-service-role does not have an attached
Permissions boundary
then you can skip this step.
Otherwise, the boundary policy attached to
teleport-db-service-role must include
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
You can test the trust relationship by running this AWS CLI command as
teleport-db-service-role:
aws sts assume-role --role-arn arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role --role-session-name test-trust-relationship
Learn more on how to use trust policies with IAM roles.
Maximum policy size exceeded errors
Due to IAM and STS character limits, you may encounter one of the following errors in the Database Service logs when large numbers of databases are registered:
LimitExceeded: Maximum policy size of 2048 bytes exceeded for user <iam-user>
LimitExceeded: Maximum policy size of 10240 bytes exceeded for role <iam-role>
For reference, a user policy can maintain permissions for approximately 6 Redshift databases, or 20 RDS databases due to the IAM policy character limits. A role policy can maintain permissions for approximately 30 Redshift databases, or 100 RDS databases.
To get around this limit, try using one or a combination of the following methods:
Details
Method 1: Organize IAM roles with "assume_role_arn"You can reduce the policy size by separating them into multiple IAM roles. Use
assume_role_arn to specify different IAM roles for accessing the databases:
- Auto-Discovery by Discovery Service
- Auto-Discovery by Database Service
- Static config
- Other dynamic resources
You can specify
assume_role_arn in the AWS matchers of Discovery Service's
configuration:
Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter -
discovery_service.discovery_group -
that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter
is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources
from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services.
When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured
with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources
or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources.
It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "prod"polling data from Production account.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "staging"polling data from Staging account.
discovery_service:
discovery_group: "prod"
enabled: "yes"
aws:
- types: ["rds"]
regions: ["us-west-1", "us-west-2"]
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-rds-env-prod-discovery"
tags:
"env": "prod"
- types: ["redshift", "redshift-serverless"]
regions: ["us-west-2"]
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-redshift-env-dev"
tags:
"env": "dev"
The Discovery Service will use the IAM roles specified in
assume_role_arn
for discovery, and by default the Database Service will use the same IAM
roles for authentication.
However, you can also overwrite the IAM roles for authentication by Database Service if you wish to use different roles:
db_service:
enabled: "yes"
resources:
# Matches us-west-1 env=prod RDS databases from Discovery Service, and
# overwrites assume_role_arn.
- labels:
"env": "prod"
"region": "us-west-1"
aws:
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-rds-env-prod-us-west-1-access"
# Matches us-west-2 env=prod RDS databases from Discovery Service, and
# overwrites assume_role_arn.
- labels:
"env": "prod"
"region": "us-west-2"
aws:
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-rds-env-prod-us-west-2-access"
# Matches env=dev Redshift databases from Discovery Service and inherits
# "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-redshift-env-dev"
- labels:
"env": "dev"
Teleport generates certain labels derived from the cloud resource attributes during discovery. See Auto-Discovery labels /labels/#auto-discovery) for more details.
Create or print the required IAM policies with the following commands and attach them to the respective IAM roles:
teleport db configure aws create-iam --types redshift,redshift-serverless --name teleport-redshift-accessteleport db configure aws print-iam --types redshift,redshift-serverless
Refer to the command usage for a complete list of database types supported by
the
--types option.
You can specify
assume_role_arn in the AWS matchers of Database Service's
configuration:
db_service:
enabled: "yes"
aws:
- types: ["rds"]
regions: ["us-west-1", "us-west-2"]
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-rds-env-prod"
tags:
"env": "prod"
- types: ["redshift", "redshift-serverless"]
regions: ["us-west-2"]
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-redshift-env-dev"
tags:
"env": "dev"
The Database Service will use the IAM roles specified
assume_role_arn for
both discovery and authentication.
To bootstrap IAM permissions, run the bootstrap command for each
assume_role_arn:
teleport db configure bootstrap \ -c /etc/teleport.yaml \ --policy-name teleport-policy-rds-env-prod \ --attach-to-role "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-rds-env-prod"
You can specify
aws.assume_role_arn when defining databases in Database
Service's configuration:
db_service:
enabled: "yes"
databases:
- name: "rds-postgres"
protocol: "postgres"
uri: "rds-postgres.abcdef012345.us-west-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432"
aws:
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-rds-access-role"
To bootstrap IAM permissions, run the bootstrap command for each
assume_role_arn:
teleport db configure bootstrap \ -c /etc/teleport.yaml \ --policy-name teleport-policy-rds-access \ --attach-to-role "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-rds-access-role"
You can specify
aws.assume_role_arn when defining databases:
kind: db
version: v3
metadata:
name: "rds-postgres"
labels:
env: "dev"
spec:
protocol: "postgres"
uri: "rds-postgres.abcdef012345.us-west-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432"
aws:
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-rds-access-role"
Alternatively, you can overwrite the IAM roles for authentication by Database Service:
db_service:
enabled: "yes"
resources:
# Matches env=dev databases and overwrites assume_role_arn.
- labels:
"env": "dev"
aws:
assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-env-dev-access"
# Matches env=prod database, and use the assume_role_arn in the database's
# definition or use the host IAM identity if assume_role_arn is empty.
- labels:
"env": "prod"
Create or print the required IAM policies with the following commands and attach them to the respective IAM roles:
teleport db configure aws create-iam --types rds --name teleport-rds-accessteleport db configure aws print-iam --types rds
Refer to the command usage for a complete list of database types supported by
the
--types option.
The IAM roles specified in
assume_role_arn must
trust
the IAM identity of the host running the Database Service.
The
assume_role_arn is not limited to the same AWS account so you can also
use this feature for AWS Cross-Account
Access.
Details
Method 2: Manually manage your IAM policiesYou can manually manage IAM policies for database connections instead of relying on the Database Service to update them.
For example, you can limit the character size by attaching a policy with a wildcard "*" for "Resource":
- RDS or RDS Proxy
- Redshift
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "rds-db:connect",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift:GetClusterCredentials",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
You can safely remove the inline policy created by the Database Service and the
IAM permissions for the Database Service to
Get/Put/Delete the user or role
policy.
Details
Method 3: Separate Database Services
You can deploy the Database Service in a highly available (HA) configuration where databases can be sharded to separate Database Services with different IAM roles.
Details
Method 4: Use IAM roles instead of IAM users
IAM users have a lower character limit compared to IAM roles. If the limit is exceeded for a user policy, it is recommended to use IAM roles for the Database Service instead.
Unable to cancel a query
If you use a PostgreSQL cli client like
psql, and you try to cancel a query
with
ctrl+c, but it doesn't cancel the query, then you need to connect using a
tsh local proxy instead.
When
psql cancels a query, it establishes a new connection without TLS
certificates, however Teleport requires TLS certificates not only for
authentication, but also to route database connections.
If you
enable TLS Routing in Teleport
then
tsh db connect will automatically start a local proxy for every
connection.
Alternatively, you can connect via
Teleport Connect
which also uses a local proxy.
Otherwise, you need to start a tsh local proxy manually using
tsh proxy db
and connect via the local proxy.
If you have already started a long-running query in a
psql session that you
cannot cancel with ctrl+c, you can start a new client session to cancel that
query manually:
First, find the query's process identifier (PID):
SELECT pid,usename,backend_start,query FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE state = 'active';
Next, gracefully cancel the query using its PID. This will send a SIGINT signal to the postgres backend process for that query:
SELECT pg_cancel_backend(<PID>);
You should always try to gracefully terminate a query first, but if graceful cancellation is taking too long, then you can forcefully terminate the query instead. This will send a SIGTERM signal to the postgres backend process for that query:
SELECT pg_terminate_backend(<PID>);
See the PostgreSQL documentation on
admin functions
for more information about the
pg_cancel_backend and
pg_terminate_backend
functions.
SSL SYSCALL error
You may encounter the following error when your local
psql is not compatible
with newer versions of OpenSSL:
tsh db connect --db-user postgres --db-name postgres postgrespsql: error: connection to server at "localhost" (::1), port 12345 failed: Connection refused Is the server running on that host and accepting TCP/IP connections?connection to server at "localhost" (127.0.0.1), port 12345 failed: SSL SYSCALL error: Undefined error: 0
Please upgrade your local
psql to the latest version.
Next steps
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.
- See the full CLI reference.