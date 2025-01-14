Use JWT Tokens With Application Access
Teleport sends a JWT token signed with Teleport's authority with each request
to a target application in a
Teleport-Jwt-Assertion header.
You can use the JWT token to get information about the authenticated Teleport user, its roles, and its traits. This allows you to:
- Map Teleport identity/roles/traits onto the identity/roles/traits of your web application.
- Trust Teleport identity to automatically sign in users into your application.
Introduction to JWTs
JSON Web Token (JWT) is an open standard that defines a secure way to transfer information between parties as a JSON Object.
For an in-depth explanation please visit https://jwt.io/introduction/.
Teleport JWTs include three sections:
- Header
- Payload
- Signature
Header
Example Header
{
"alg": "RS256",
"typ": "JWT"
}
Payload
Example Payload
{
"aud": [
"http://127.0.0.1:34679"
],
"iss": "aws",
"nbf": 1603835795,
"sub": "alice",
// Teleport user name.
"username": "alice"
// Teleport user roles.
"roles": [
"admin"
],
// Teleport user traits.
"traits": {
"logins": [
"root",
"ubuntu",
"ec2-user"
]
},
// Teleport identity expiration.
"exp": 1603943800,
}
The JWT will be sent with the header:
Teleport-Jwt-Assertion.
Example Teleport JWT Assertion
eyJhbGciOiJSUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJhdWQiOlsiaHR0cDovLzEyNy4wLjAuMTozNDY3OSJdLCJleHAiOjE2MDM5NDM4MDAsImlzcyI6ImF3cyIsIm5iZiI6MTYwMzgzNTc5NSwicm9sZXMiOlsiYWRtaW4iXSwic3ViIjoiYmVuYXJlbnQiLCJ1c2VybmFtZSI6ImJlbmFyZW50In0.PZGUyFfhEWl22EDniWRLmKAjb3fL0D4cTmkxEfb-Q30hVMzVhka5WB8AUsPsLPVhTzsQ6Nkk1DnXHdz6oxrqDDfumuRrDnpJpjiXj_l0D3bExrchN61enzBHxSD13VkRIqP1V6l4i8yt8kXDIBWc-QejLTodA_GtczkDfnnpuAfaxIbD7jEwF27KI4kZu7uES9LMu2iCLdV9ZqarA-6HeDhXPA37OJ3P6eVQzYpgaOBYro5brEiVpuJLr1yA0gncmR4FqmhCpCj-KmHi2vmjmJAuuHId6HZoEZJjC9IAsNlrSA4GHH9j82o7FF1F4J2s38bRy3wZv46MT8X8-QBSpg
Inject JWT
You can inject a JWT token into any header using headers passthrough
configuration and the
{{internal.jwt}} template variable. This variable will
be replaced with JWT token signed by Teleport JWT CA containing user identity
information like described above.
For example:
- name: "elasticsearch"
uri: https://localhost:4321
public_addr: elastic.example.com
rewrite:
headers:
- "Authorization: Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
Validate JWT
Teleport provides a JSON Web Key Set (
jwks) endpoint to verify that the JWT
can be trusted. This endpoint is
https://[cluster-name]:3080/.well-known/jwks.json:
Example jwks.json
{
"keys": [
{
"kty": "RSA",
"n": "xk-0VSVZY76QGqeN9TD-FJp32s8jZrpsalnRoFwlZ_JwPbbd5-_bPKcz8o2tv1eJS0Ll6ePxRCyK68Jz2UC4V4RiYaqJCRq_qVpDQMB1sQ7p9M-8qvT82FJ-Rv-W4RNe3xRmBSFDYdXaFm51Uk8OIYfv-oZ0kGptKpkNY390aJOzjHPH2MqSvhk9Xn8GwM8kEbpSllavdJCRPCeNVGJXiSCsWrOA_wsv_jqBP6g3UOA9GnI8R6HR14OxV3C184vb3NxIqxtrW0C4W6UtSbMDcKcNCgajq2l56pHO8In5GoPCrHqlo379LE5QqpXeeHj8uqcjeGdxXTuPrRq1AuBpvQ",
"e": "AQAB",
"alg": "RS256"
}
]
}
See the example Go program used to validate Teleport's JWT tokens on our GitHub.
Application guides
Many existing web applications and APIs support JWT authentication.
The following guides are currently available showing how to configure it: