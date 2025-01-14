Application Access Guides
These guides explain how to use the Teleport Application Service, which allows your teams to connect to applications within private networks with fine-grained RBAC and audit logging.
Manage access to internal applications:
- Web App Access: How to access web apps with Teleport.
- TCP App Access: How to access plain TCP apps with Teleport.
- VNet: How to configure VNet to support applications with custom public addresses.
- API Access: How to access REST APIs with Teleport.
- Dynamic Registration: Register/unregister apps without restarting Teleport.
- Amazon Athena Access: How to access Amazon Athena with Teleport.
- Amazon DynamoDB Access: How to access Amazon DynamoDB as an application.
- Application Access HA: How to configure the Teleport Application Service for high availability.