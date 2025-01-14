Version: 16.x

Securing Access to Cloud APIs

You can use Teleport to provide secure access to your cloud provider's APIs. This means that you can prevent unauthorized usage of management consoles and CLI tools with the same RBAC system you use to protect your infrastructure.

Teleport's granular audit logging allows you to easily correlate access to your cloud providers with changes in your infrastructure. And with Just-in-Time Access Requests, your teams can get the access they need to modify cloud resources for only as long as they need it, leaving attackers with no longstanding admin accounts to target.

Learn how to protect your cloud provider APIs with Teleport: