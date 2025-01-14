Using the tsh Command Line Tool
This guide will show you how to use the Teleport client tool,
tsh.
You will learn how to:
- Log in to an interactive shell on remote cluster nodes.
- Copy files to and from cluster nodes.
- Connect to SSH clusters behind firewalls without any open ports using SSH reverse tunnels.
- Explore a cluster and execute commands on specific nodes in the cluster.
- Share interactive shell sessions with colleagues or join someone else's session.
- List and replay recorded interactive sessions.
In addition to this document, you can always simply type
tsh into your
terminal for the CLI reference.
Introduction
For the impatient, here's an example of how a user would typically use
tsh:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Log into a Teleport cluster. This command retrieves the user's certificates
and saves them into ~/.tsh/teleport.example.comtsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com
SSH into a Node as usualtsh ssh user@node
`tsh ssh` takes the same arguments as the OpenSSH client:tsh ssh -o ForwardAgent=yes user@nodetsh ssh -o AddKeysToAgent=yes user@node
You can even create a convenient symlink:ln -s /path/to/tsh /path/to/ssh
... and now your 'ssh' command is calling Teleport's `tsh ssh`ssh user@host
This command removes SSH certificates from a user's machine:tsh logout
Login into a Teleport cluster. This command retrieves the user's certificates
and saves them into ~/.tsh/mytenant.teleport.shtsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh
SSH into a Node as usualtsh ssh user@node
`tsh ssh` takes the same arguments as the OpenSSH client:tsh ssh -o ForwardAgent=yes user@nodetsh ssh -o AddKeysToAgent=yes user@node
You can even create a convenient symlink:ln -s /path/to/tsh /path/to/ssh
... and now your 'ssh' command is calling Teleport's `tsh ssh`ssh user@host
This command removes SSH certificates from a user's machine:tsh logout
In other words, Teleport was designed to be fully compatible with existing
SSH-based workflows and does not require users to learn anything new, other than
to call
tsh login in the beginning.
Installing tsh
Follow the instructions below to install the
tsh binary.
We recommend installing
tsh of the same major version as the version used in
your Teleport cluster.
To find the version number, either:
-
In the Web UI, select your username in the upper right, then click Help & Support. You will see the version of your Teleport cluster under CLUSTER INFORMATION.
-
Use
curland
jq. Replace teleport.example.com with your Proxy Service address (e.g.
mytenant.teleport.shfor Teleport Enterprise Cloud):curl https://teleport.example.com/webapi/find | jq '.server_version'"16.4.17"
- Mac
- Mac - Homebrew
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for
tsh. In Finder double-click the
pkg file to install it:
curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/tsh-16.4.17.pkg
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.
We recommend the use of our own Teleport packages for any installations on macOS.
curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v16.4.17-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move `tsh.exe` to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place tsh.exe in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
tsh is included with all of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations.
For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) please see our installation page.
curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v16.4.17-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v16.4.17-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
User identities
A user identity in Teleport exists in the scope of a cluster. The member nodes of a cluster may have multiple OS users on them. A Teleport administrator assigns allowed logins to every Teleport user account.
When logging into a remote node, you will have to specify both the Teleport
login and the OS login. A Teleport identity will have to be passed via the
--user flag while the OS login will be passed as
login@host using syntax
compatible with the traditional
ssh command.
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Authenticate against the "work" cluster as joe and then
log into the node as root:tsh ssh --proxy=work.example.com --user=joe root@node
Authenticate against the "work" cluster as joe and then
log into the node as root:tsh ssh --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=joe root@node
Logging in
To retrieve a user's certificate, execute:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Full form:tsh login --proxy=proxy_host:<https_proxy_port>
Using default ports:tsh login --proxy=work.example.com
Using custom HTTPS port:tsh login --proxy=work.example.com:5000
Full form:tsh login --proxy=proxy_host:<https_proxy_port>tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh
|Port
|Description
|https_proxy_port
|the HTTPS port the proxy host is listening to (defaults to
443 and
3080).
The login command retrieves a user's certificate and stores it in
~/.tsh
directory as well as in the ssh agent if there is one running.
This allows you to authenticate just once, maybe at the beginning of the day. Subsequent
tsh ssh commands will run without asking for credentials until the temporary certificate expires. By default, Teleport issues user certificates with a time to live (TTL) of 12 hours.
It is recommended to always use
tsh login before using any other
tsh commands. This allows users to omit
--proxy flag in subsequent tsh commands. For example
tsh ssh user@host will work.
A Teleport cluster can be configured for multiple user identity sources. For example, a cluster may have a local user called
admin while regular users should authenticate via GitHub. In this case, you have to pass
--auth flag to
tsh login to specify which identity storage to use:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Log in using the local Teleport 'admin' user:tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com --auth=local --user=admin login
Log in using GitHub as an SSO provider, assuming the GitHub connector is called "github"tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com --auth=github login
Log in using the local Teleport 'admin' user:tsh --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --auth=local --user=admin login
Log in using GitHub as an SSO provider, assuming the GitHub connector is called "github"tsh --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --auth=github login
When using an external identity provider to log in,
tsh will need to open a
web browser to complete the authentication flow. By default,
tsh will use your
system's default browser. If you wish to suppress this behavior, you can use the
--browser=none flag:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Don't open the system default browser when logging intsh login --proxy=work.example.com --browser=none
Don't open the system default browser when logging intsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --browser=none
In this situation, a link will be printed on the screen. You can copy and paste this link into a browser of your choice to continue the login flow.
Inspecting an SSH certificate
To inspect the SSH certificates in
~/.tsh, a user may execute the following
command:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
tsh status
> Profile URL: https://proxy.example.com:3080
Logged in as: johndoe
Cluster: proxy.example.com
Roles: access, auditor, editor
Logins: root, admin, guest
Kubernetes: enabled
Valid until: 2017-04-25 15:02:30 -0700 PDT [valid for 1h0m0s]
Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty
tsh status
> Profile URL: https://mytenant.teleport.sh:443
Logged in as: johndoe
Cluster: mytenant.teleport.sh
Roles: access, editor, auditor
Logins: root, admin, guest
Kubernetes: enabled
Valid until: 2017-04-25 15:02:30 -0700 PDT [valid for 1h0m0s]
Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty
SSH agent support
If there is an ssh agent running,
tsh login will store the user certificate in the agent. This can be verified
via:
ssh-add -L
The SSH agent can be used to feed the certificate to other SSH clients, for example
to OpenSSH (
ssh).
If you wish to disable SSH agent integration, pass
--no-use-local-ssh-agent
to
tsh. You can also set the
TELEPORT_USE_LOCAL_SSH_AGENT environment
variable to
false in your shell profile to make this permanent.
Identity files
tsh login can also save the user certificate into a
file:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Authenticate the user against proxy.example.com and save the user
certificate to joe.pemtsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --out=joe
Use joe.pem to log in to the server 'db'tsh ssh --proxy=proxy.example.com -i joe joe@db
Authenticate the user against mytenant.teleport.sh and save the user
certificate to joe.pemtsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --out=joe
Use joe.pem to log in to the server 'db'tsh ssh --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh -i joe joe@db
By default, the
--out flag will create an identity file suitable for
tsh -i.
If compatibility with OpenSSH is needed,
--format=openssh must be specified.
In this case, the identity will be saved into two files,
joe and
joe-cert.pub:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
tsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --out=joe --format=opensshls -lh
total 8.0K
-rw------- 1 joe staff 1.7K Aug 10 16:16 joe
-rw------- 1 joe staff 1.5K Aug 10 16:16 joe-cert.pub
tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --out=joe --format=opensshls -lh
total 8.0K
-rw------- 1 joe staff 1.7K Aug 10 16:16 joe
-rw------- 1 joe staff 1.5K Aug 10 16:16 joe-cert.pub
SSH certificates for automation
Regular users of Teleport must request an auto-expiring SSH certificate, usually every day. This doesn't work for non-interactive scripts, like cron jobs or a CI/CD pipeline.
The most secure way to generate certificates for automation purposes is to use Machine ID. This ensures that your automation is taking advantage of the security properties of short-lived credentials.
If Machine ID does not support your preferred CI/CD platform, you can create a local user for use in automation and request a long-lived certificate for that user.
In this example, we're creating a certificate with a TTL of one hour for the
jenkins user and storing it in a
jenkins.pem file, which can be later used with
-i (identity) flag for
tsh.
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Log in to your cluster with tsh so you can use tctl from your local machine.
You can also run tctl on your Auth Service host without running "tsh login"
first.tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myusertctl auth sign --ttl=1h --user=jenkins --out=jenkins.pem
Log in to your Teleport Cloud cluster so you can use tctl locally.tsh login --proxy=myinstance.teleport.sh [email protected]tctl auth sign --ttl=1h --user=jenkins --out=jenkins.pem
Now
jenkins.pem can be copied to the Jenkins server and passed to the
-i
(identity file) flag of
tsh.
tctl auth sign is an admin's equivalent of
tsh login --out and allows for
unrestricted certificate TTL values.
Exploring the cluster
In a Teleport cluster, all Nodes periodically ping the cluster's Auth Service
and update their status. This allows Teleport users to see which Nodes are
online with the
tsh ls command:
This command lists all Nodes in the cluster you logged into via "tsh login":tsh ls
Node Name Address Labels
--------- ------- ------
turing ⟵ Tunnel os=linux
graviton 10.1.0.7:3022 os=osx
tsh ls can apply a filter based on the node labels.
Only show Nodes with os label set to 'osx':tsh ls os=osx
Nodename Address Labels
--------- ------- ------
graviton 10.1.0.7:3022 os=osx
Not seeing Nodes?
When Teleport's Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport Nodes (e.g., to
display Nodes in the Web UI or via
tsh ls), it only returns the Nodes that the
current user is authorized to view.
For each Node in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the Node from the user:
- None of the user's roles contain a
denyrule that matches the Node's labels.
- At least one of the user's roles contains an
allowrule that matches the Node's labels.
If you are not seeing Nodes when expected, make sure that your user's roles
include the appropriate
allow and
deny rules as documented in the
Teleport Access Controls Reference.
Interactive shell
To launch an interactive shell on a remote Node or to execute a command, use
tsh ssh.
tsh tries to mimic the
ssh experience as much as possible, so it supports
the most popular
ssh flags like
-p,
-l or
-L. For example, if you have
the following alias defined in your
~/.bashrc:
alias ssh="tsh ssh" then you
can continue using familiar SSH syntax:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
- Self-Hosted
Have this alias configured, perhaps via ~/.bashrcalias ssh="/usr/local/bin/tsh ssh"
Login in to a cluster and retrieve your SSH certificate:tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login
These commands execute `tsh ssh` under the hood:ssh user@nodessh -p 6122 user@node lsssh -o ForwardAgent=yes user@nodessh -o AddKeysToAgent=yes user@node
Have this alias configured, perhaps via ~/.bashrcalias ssh="/usr/local/bin/tsh ssh"
Login in to a cluster and retrieve your SSH certificate:tsh --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh login
These commands execute `tsh ssh` under the hood:ssh user@nodessh -p 6122 user@node lsssh -o ForwardAgent=yes user@nodessh -o AddKeysToAgent=yes user@node
Proxy ports
By default, the Teleport Proxy Service listens on port
3080.
If a Teleport Proxy Service instance is configured to listen on non-default
ports, they must be specified via
--proxy flag as shown:
tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com:5000 <subcommand>
This
tsh command will use port
5000 of the Proxy Service.
Port forwarding
tsh ssh supports the OpenSSH
-L flag which forwards incoming
connections from localhost to the specified remote host:port. The syntax of
-L
flag is as follows, where "bind_ip" defaults to
127.0.0.1:
-L [bind_ip]:listen_port:remote_host:remote_port
Example:
tsh ssh -L 5000:web.remote:80 node
This will connect to remote server
node via the Proxy Service, then open a
listening socket on
localhost:5000. Finally, it will forward all incoming
connections to
web.remote:80 via this SSH tunnel.
It is often convenient to establish port forwarding, execute a local command
which uses the connection, and then disconnect. You can do this with the
--local
flag.
Example:
tsh ssh -L 5000:google.com:80 --local node curl http://localhost:5000
This command:
- Connects to
node.
- Binds the local port
5000to port
80on
google.com.
- Executes
curlcommand locally, which results in
curlhitting
google.com:80via
node.
SSH jump host
While implementing
ProxyJump for Teleport, we have extended the feature to
tsh.
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
tsh ssh -J proxy.example.com telenode
tsh ssh -J mytenant.teleport.sh telenode
Known limitations:
- Only one jump host is supported (
-Jsupports chaining that Teleport does not utilize) and
tshwill return with error in the case of two jump hosts, i.e.
-J proxy-1.example.com,proxy-2.example.comwill not work.
- When
tsh ssh -J user@proxyis used, it overrides the SSH proxy defined in the tsh profile, and port forwarding is used instead of the existing Teleport proxy subsystem.
Resolving Node names
tsh supports multiple methods to resolve remote Node names.
- Traditional: by IP address or via DNS.
- Nodename setting: the
teleportdaemon supports the
nodenameflag, which allows Teleport administrators to assign alternative Node names.
- Labels: you can address a Node by
name=valuepair.
If we have two Node, one with
os:linux label and one Node with
os:osx, we
can log in to the OSX Node with:
tsh ssh os=osx
This only works if there is only one remote node with the
os:osx label, but
you can still execute commands via SSH on multiple Nodes using labels as a
selector. This command will update all system packages on machines that run
Linux:
tsh ssh os=ubuntu apt-get update -y
Short-lived sessions
The default TTL of a Teleport user certificate is 12 hours. This can be modified
at login with the
--ttl flag. This command logs you into the cluster with a
very short-lived (1 minute) temporary certificate:
tsh --ttl=1 login
You will be logged out after one minute, but if you want to log out immediately, you can always run:
tsh logout
Copying files
To securely copy files to and from cluster Nodes, use the
tsh scp command. It
is designed to mimic OpenSSH's
scp command as much as possible:
tsh scp example.txt root@node:/path/to/dest
Again, you may want to create a bash alias like
alias scp="tsh --proxy=work scp" and use the familiar syntax:
scp -P 61122 -r files root@node:/path/to/dest
Teleport supports both the SCP and SFTP protocols.
OpenSSH
scp or
sftp commands can both be used in place of
tsh scp
if desired.
Sharing sessions
Suppose you are trying to troubleshoot a problem on a remote server. Sometimes
it makes sense to ask another team member for help. Traditionally, this could be
done by letting them know which host you're on, having them SSH in, start a
terminal multiplexer like
screen, and join a session there.
Teleport makes this more convenient. Let's log in to a server named
luna
and ask Teleport for our current session status:
tsh ssh luna
on host lunateleport status
User ID : joe, logged in as joe from 10.0.10.1 43026 3022
Session ID : 7645d523-60cb-436d-b732-99c5df14b7c4Session URL: https://work:3080/web/sessions/7645d523-60cb-436d-b732-99c5df14b7c4
Now you can invite another user account to the
work cluster. You can share the
URL for access through a web browser, or you can share the session ID, and the
other user can join you through their terminal by typing:
tsh join <session_ID>
Joining sessions requires special permissions that need to be set up by your cluster administrator. Refer them to the Moderated Sessions guide for more information on configuring join permissions.
You can also list active sessions with the
tsh sessions ls command.
Joining sessions is not supported in recording proxy mode (where
session_recording is set to
proxy).
Connecting to SSH clusters behind firewalls
Teleport supports creating clusters of servers located behind firewalls without any open listening TCP ports. This works by creating reverse SSH tunnels from behind-firewall environments into a Teleport Proxy Service you have access to.
To learn more about setting up a trust relationship between clusters behind firewalls, see Configure Trusted Clusters.
Trusted clusters are only available for self-hosted Teleport clusters.
Assuming the Teleport Proxy Server called
work is configured with a few trusted
clusters, you can use the
tsh clusters command to see a list of all the trusted clusters on the server:
tsh --proxy=work clusters
Cluster Name Status
------------ ------
staging online
production offline
Now you can use the
--cluster flag with any
tsh command. For example, to list SSH nodes that are members of the
production cluster, simply run:
tsh --proxy=work ls --cluster=production
Node Name Node ID Address Labels
--------- ------- ------- ------
db-1 xxxxxxxxx 10.0.20.31:3022 kernel:4.4
db-2 xxxxxxxxx 10.0.20.41:3022 kernel:4.2
Similarly, if you want to SSH into
db-1 inside the
production cluster:
tsh --proxy=work ssh --cluster=production db-1
This is possible even if Nodes in the
production cluster are located behind a
firewall without open ports. This works because the
production cluster
establishes a reverse SSH tunnel back into the Proxy Service called
work, and
this tunnel is used to establish inbound SSH connections.
X11 forwarding
In order to run graphical programs within an SSH session, such as an IDE like
Virtual Studio Code, you'll need to request X11 forwarding for the session with
the
-X flag.
tsh ssh -X node01
X11 forwarding provides the server with secure access to your local X Server so that it can communicate directly with your local display and I/O devices.
The
-Y flag can be used to start Trusted X11 forwarding. This is needed
in order to enable more "unsafe" features, such as running clipboard or
screenshot utilities like
xclip. However, it provides the server with
unmitigated access to your local X Server and puts your local machine at
risk of X11 attacks, so it should only be used with extreme caution.
In order to use X11 forwarding, you'll need to enable it on the Teleport Node.
You'll also need to ensure that your user has the
permit_x11_forwarding role option:
tsh status> Profile URL: https://proxy.example.com:3080 Logged in as: dev ... Extensions: permit-X11-forwarding
Custom aliases and defaults
You can configure
tsh to define aliases, custom commands and command-specific flag defaults. Using aliases, you can run frequently used
tsh commands more easily.
Aliases are defined in configuration files using the following syntax:
aliases:
"<alias>": "<command>"
The
<alias> can only be a top-level subcommand. In other words, you can define
tsh mycommand alias but not
tsh my command.
tsh loads two kinds of configuration files:
- global: set via the
$TELEPORT_GLOBAL_TSH_CONFIGenv var if not provided it will default to
/etc/tsh.yamlon non-Windows operating systems.
- user-specific:
$TELEPORT_HOME/config/config.yaml, which by default resolves to
~/.tsh/config/config.yaml.
tsh merges the user-specific config with the global config. In case of conflicts (i.e. same alias defined in both files), the user-specific config has higher priority.
In either of those files you can add define an alias such as:
aliases:
"l": "tsh login --auth=okta"
From now on,
tsh l will resolve to
tsh login --auth=okta.
You can also change the defaults for regular
tsh commands:
aliases:
"status": "tsh status --format=json"
Calling external programs other than
tsh is also possible:
aliases:
"connect": "bash -c 'tsh login $0 && tsh ssh $1'"
The example above demonstrates the usage of variables
$0 and
$1. They represent arguments provided to the alias. With the definition above,
tsh connect foo bar resolves to
bash -c 'tsh login foo && tsh ssh bar'.
The alias can use as many arguments as needed. If the alias is invoked with too few arguments,
tsh will report an error. Conversely, providing additional arguments is not an error.
tsh will append any additional arguments to the end of an alias definition.
Given the configuration:
aliases:
"example": "bash -c 'echo first=$0 $0-$1 $3'"
tsh example 0 1 unused-2 3 unused-4 will expand to
bash -c 'echo first=0 0-1 3 unused-2 unused-4'.
You can also add the
$TSH variable to an alias definition. When invoking the alias,
tsh will expand this to the absolute path to current
tsh executable. This can be useful if there are multiple
tsh versions installed, or the currently used version is not in
PATH.
aliases:
"status": "$TSH status --format=json"
The alias substitution happens before the command line flags are fully parsed. This means that it is not affected by the
--debug flag. To troubleshoot your aliases, set the
TELEPORT_DEBUG=1 environment variable instead. This will cause the
tsh logs to be printed to the console:
TELEPORT_DEBUG=1 tsh statusDEBU [TSH] Self re-exec command: tsh [status --format=json]. tsh/aliases.go:203...
Examining recorded sessions
You can use
tsh to examine sessions that users have completed in resources
protected by Teleport. This section explains how to list and play Teleport
session recordings with
tsh.
Note that you can also play session recordings in the Teleport Web UI. To do so, navigate to the Access Management tab on the top sidebar and view the Session Recordings tab on the left sidebar.
Listing recordings
Run the following command to review recorded sessions:
tsh recordings lsID Type Participants Hostname Timestamp------------------------------------ ---- ------------ -------- -------------------b0a04442-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 ssh jeff dev Nov 26 16:36:16 UTCc0a02222-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 kube alice Nov 26 20:36:16 UTCd0a04442-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 ssh navin test Nov 26 16:36:16 UTC
Playing recordings
To play a session recording, run the
tsh play command with the ID of a session
as returned by
tsh recordings ls:
tsh play c0a02222-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600
You can also run
tsh play with the path to a TAR file that contains a session
recording:
tsh play ./my-recording.tar
To retrieve a TAR file containing a session recording, you must have access to the session recording backend. This requires either a self-hosted Teleport cluster or external audit storage.
The
tsh play command can print recordings in several formats, depending on the
kind of resource the recorded session interacts with. To choose a format, use
the
--format flag of
tsh play:
--format value
|Supported resources
|Description
pty (default)
|Servers, Kubernetes clusters
tsh opens a pseudo-terminal to play each command executed in the session.
text
|Servers, Kubernetes clusters
tsh dumps the entire recording directly to standard out. Timing data is ignored.
json
|Servers, Kubernetes clusters, applications, databases
tsh prints a JSON-serialized list of audit events, separated by newlines.
yaml
|Servers, Kubernetes clusters, applications, databases
tsh prints a YAML-serialized list of audit events, separated by
--- characters.
The playback speed can be customized with the
--speed flag, which must be
one of
0.5x,
1x,
2x,
4x, or
8x.
tsh play --speed=8x UUID
Another way to speed up playback is to skip idle time in the recording with the
--skip-idle-time flag. When enabled, tsh will respect the configured playback
speed during active sections of the recording, but it will skip over larger periods
of inactivity.
tsh configuration files
You can use a configuration file to control the behavior of
tsh. The scope of
the configuration file depends on its location:
/etc/tsh.yamlis the default location for global, shared configuration settings. You can override the location with the
TELEPORT_GLOBAL_TSH_CONFIGenvironment variable.
$TELEPORT_HOME/config/config.yamlis the default location for user-specific configuration settings. The default location for
TELEPORT_HOMEis
~/.tsh.
tsh merges the settings from both configuration file locations, with the user
configuration settings taking precedence.
Extra proxy headers
The
tsh configuration file enables you to specify HTTP headers to be
included in requests to Teleport Proxy Servers with addresses matching
the
proxy field.
add_headers:
- proxy: "*.example.com" # matching proxies will have headers included
headers: # headers are pairs to include in the http headers
foo: bar # Key/Value to be included in the http request
For example, adding HTTP headers can be useful if an intermediate HTTP proxy is in place that requires setting an authentication token:
add_headers:
- proxy: "*.infra.corp.xyz"
headers:
"Authorization": "Bearer tokentokentoken"
Aliases
Aliases allow you to define custom commands or change the default flag values for existing commands using the following syntax:
aliases:
"<alias>": "<command>"
The
<alias> can only be a top-level subcommand. In other words, you can define a
tsh mycommand alias but not
tsh my command.
New command
tsh l:
aliases:
"l": "tsh login --auth=okta"
Make
tsh status use JSON as a default format:
aliases:
"status": "tsh status --format=json"
The alias can use an arbitrary number of arguments. If an argument variable
$N is referenced,
tsh will check that at least
N+1 arguments were given to the alias invocation. All arguments that were given but not referenced in the alias definition will be appended at the end.
Define a custom command using
bash. The
$0 and
$1 variables will be substituted with command arguments.
aliases:
"connect": "bash -c 'tsh login $0 && tsh ssh $1'"
Define a custom login command where first argument specifies
--auth option.
aliases:
"ap": "tsh login --auth=$0 --proxy=teleport.example.com"
Given the configuration:
aliases:
"example": "bash -c 'echo first=$0 $0-$1 $3'"
tsh example 0 1 unused-2 3 unused-4 will expand to
bash -c 'echo first=0 0-1 3 unused-2 unused-4'.
An alias definition can also reference the
$TSH variable. If you use the
$TSH variable in an alias,
tsh expands the variable to the absolute path of
the current
tsh executable. This behavior can be useful if there are multiple
tsh versions installed, or the version you're currently using is not in the
PATH:
aliases:
"status": "$TSH status --format=json"
To troubleshoot aliases, set the
TELEPORT_DEBUG=1 environment variable. This will cause detailed logs to be printed to standard error:
TELEPORT_DEBUG=1 tsh statusDEBU [TSH] Self re-exec command: tsh [status --format=json]. tsh/aliases.go:203...
Proxy templates
With proxy templates,
tsh dynamically determines the address of the Teleport
Proxy Service to connect to based on the address of the destination host in your
tsh ssh or
tsh proxy ssh command:
proxy_templates:
# Regular expression that the host server address `%h:%p` is matched against.
# The "replace rules" below can reference capturing groups from this regular
# expression (`$1`, `$2`, etc.).
- template: '^(\w+)\.(\w+):([0-9]+)$' # <nodename>.<clustername>:<port>
# Optional web proxy address to use for proxy jump (`--jumphost`, `-J`).
#
# Proxy Jump can be used to reduce latency in regionally distributed trusted
# clusters by connecting to a leaf node through the leaf proxy instead of the
# root proxy.
proxy: "$2.eu.example.com:443"
# Optional cluster name to connect to (`--cluster`).
#
# Cluster can be used to connect to leaf nodes from the root proxy without
# first logging in to the leaf cluster. This may be useful in cases where
# proxy jump is not applicable, such as when the leaf clusters do not have
# their own public proxies.
cluster: "$2"
# Optional host server address to connect to (`%h:%p`).
#
# Port defaults to 3022 if not explicitly provided with `--port`.
# If provided, it will take precedence over host resolution via
# query or search.
host: "$1:$3"
# Optional predicate expression to resolve the target host with.
#
# Query by predicate expression similar to tsh ls --query.
# Has priority over search but will be ignored if a host is provided.
query: "labels.env == $1"
# Optional fuzzy search terms to resolve the target host with.
#
# Search by a list of comma separated keywords similar to tsh ls --search.
# Only applied if host and search are not provided.
search: "$1"
# Multiple templates can be provided. They are evaluated in order and the first
# match takes effect.
- template: ...
In the configuration above,
query accepts an predicate expression. This has
priority over search but will be ignored if a host is provided. See the
[predicate language
documentation](../reference/predicate-language.mdx#resource-filtering for
predicate expression examples.
tsh -J {{proxy}} ssh and
tsh -J {{proxy}} proxy ssh will attempt to match the
host server address
%h:%p with the configured templates. For each replace rule set,
the corresponding cli value will be set.
If leaf certificates are required to connect to the node,
tsh automatically
retrieves leaf certificates from the root cluster:
tsh ssh -J {{proxy}} node1.leaf1
becomestsh ssh -J leaf1.eu.example.com:443 --cluster leaf1 node1
If there is no template matched, an error is returned.
tsh ssh -J {{proxy}} node1.none.example.comERROR: proxy jump contains {{proxy}} variable but did not match any of the templates in tsh config
If you don't explicitly provide the proxy variable
-J {{proxy}},
tsh still
attempts to match a template, but won't fail if there isn't a match.
Additionally,
tsh won't replace the
proxy value if it's explicitly set by
the client:
tsh ssh -J leaf2.us.example.com:443 node1.leaf2
becomestsh ssh -J leaf2.us.example.com:443 --cluster leaf2 node1
Proxy Templates can also be used with OpenSSH by setting the
ProxyCommand
in
~/.ssh/config to use
tsh proxy ssh.
Host *.example.com
Port 3022
ProxyCommand tsh proxy ssh -J {{proxy}} %r@%h:%p
As a result, you can use
tsh ssh and
ssh interchangeably.
tsh ssh node1.leaf1
is equivalent tossh node1.leaf1
Uninstalling tsh
To remove
tsh and associated user data see
Uninstalling Teleport.
Further reading
Read the
tsh CLI Reference for all
tsh commands
and their options.