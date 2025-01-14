Teleport Policy
Teleport Policy unifies management of access policies across your infrastructure. It hardens your access controls and visually shows up-to-date relationships and policies of all users, groups, and computing resources It can help you answer questions like:
- What resources can a specific user access?
- What users can access a specific resource?
- What are the relationships between users, roles, and resources?
Getting started with Teleport Policy
Teleport Policy is a separately licensed product and is available to Teleport Enterprise customers. Access Graph is a major capability of Teleport Policy that visually shows the relationships of policies of users, groups, and computing resources.
After logging into the Teleport UI, go to the Management tab. If enabled, Teleport Policy’s Access Graph options can be found under the Permission Management section.
Note: For managed Enterprise customers, Teleport Policy is enabled by default.
If you are a self-hosted Teleport customer, you will need to deploy the Access Graph Service and ensure you have an updated
license.pem with Teleport Policy enabled to use it.
Teleport Policy guides
- How to use Teleport Policy: Using Access Graph with Teleport Policy.
- See permission changes with Access Graph Crown Jewels: Describes how to use Access Graph Crown Jewels to see permission changes in Teleport.
- Teleport Policy Connections: Connections in Access Graph with Teleport Policy.
- Teleport Policy Integrations: Integrations in Access Graph with Teleport Policy.