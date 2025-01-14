Health Monitoring
Teleport provides health checking mechanisms in order to verify that it is healthy and ready to serve traffic. These can be used by things like Kubernetes probes to monitor the health of a Teleport process.
Enable health monitoring
Teleport's diagnostic HTTP endpoints are disabled by default. You can enable them via:
- Command line
- Config file
Start a
teleport instance with the
--diag-addr flag set to the local
address where the diagnostic endpoint will listen:
sudo teleport start --diag-addr=127.0.0.1:3000
Edit a
teleport instance's configuration file (
/etc/teleport.yaml by
default) to include the following:
teleport:
diag_addr: 127.0.0.1:3000
To enable debug logs:
log:
severity: DEBUG
Details
Ensure you can connect to the diagnostic endpoint
Verify that Teleport is now serving the diagnostics endpoint:
curl http://127.0.0.1:3000/healthz
Now you can collect monitoring information from several endpoints.
/healthz
The
http://127.0.0.1:3000/healthz endpoint responds with a body of
{"status":"ok"} and an HTTP 200 OK status code if the process is running.
This is a simple check, suitable for determining if the Teleport process is still running.
/readyz
The
http://127.0.0.1:3000/readyz endpoint is similar to
/healthz, but its
response includes information about the state of the process.
The response body is a JSON object of the form:
{ "status": "a status message here"}
/readyz and heartbeats
If a Teleport component fails to execute its heartbeat procedure, it will enter a degraded state. Teleport will begin recovering from this state when a heartbeat completes successfully.
The first successful heartbeat will transition Teleport into a recovering state.
A second consecutive successful heartbeat will cause Teleport to transition to the OK state.
Teleport heartbeats run approximately every 60 seconds when healthy, and failed
heartbeats are retried approximately every 5 seconds. This means that depending
on the timing of heartbeats, it can take 60-70 seconds after connectivity is
restored for
/readyz to start reporting healthy again.
Status codes
The status code of the response can be one of:
- HTTP 200 OK: Teleport is operating normally
- HTTP 503 Service Unavailable: Teleport has encountered a connection error and is running in a degraded state. This happens when a Teleport heartbeat fails.
- HTTP 400 Bad Request: Teleport is either entering its initial startup phase or has begun recovering from a degraded state.
The same state information is also available via the
process_state metric
under the
/metrics endpoint.