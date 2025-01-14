Version: 16.x

Uninstall Teleport

This guide explains how to uninstall Teleport completely including binaries, configurations and data.

A system with Teleport installed.

warning These instructions only apply to non-containerized installations of Teleport. If you are running Teleport in Kubernetes, you should uninstall the Helm chart release instead: helm uninstall --namespace teleport teleport-kube-agent If you are running Teleport in Docker, you should stop the Teleport Docker container: docker stop teleport

Linux

macOS

Windows Instruct systemd to stop the Teleport process, and disable it from automatically starting: sudo systemctl stop teleport sudo systemctl disable teleport If these systemd commands do not work, you can "kill" all the running Teleport processes instead: sudo killall teleport Instruct launchd to stop the Teleport process, and disable it from automatically starting: sudo launchctl unload -w /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.goteleport.teleport.plist sudo rm -f /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.goteleport.teleport.plist If these commands do not work, you can "kill" all the running Teleport processes instead: sudo killall teleport There are currently no long-running Teleport processes on Windows machines.

Follow the steps for your operating system to remove Teleport binaries.

Follow the instructions for your Linux distribution:

Debian/Ubuntu Linux (DEB)

Amazon Linux 2/RHEL (RPM)

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (zypper)

Linux Tarball Uninstall the Teleport binary using APT: sudo apt-get -y remove teleport-ent For Teleport Community Edition, use the following command: sudo apt-get -y remove teleport Uninstall the Teleport APT repo: sudo rm -f /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list Uninstall standalone DEB package If the commands above do not work, you may have installed Teleport using a standalone DEB package. Remove it with: sudo dpkg -r teleport-ent Uninstall the Teleport binary using YUM: sudo yum -y remove teleport-ent Uninstall the Teleport YUM repo: sudo rm -f /etc/yum.repos.d/teleport.repo Uninstall standalone RPM package If the commands above do not work, you may have installed Teleport using a standalone RPM package. Remove it with: sudo rpm -e teleport-ent Uninstall the Teleport binary using zypper: sudo zypper -y remove teleport-ent Uninstall the Teleport zypper repo: sudo zypper removerepo teleport note These are the default paths to the Teleport binaries. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here. You can use dirname $(which teleport) to look this up automatically. Remove the Teleport binaries from the machine: sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tbot sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tctl sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tsh sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport

note These are the default paths to the Teleport binaries. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here. You can use dirname $(which teleport) to look this up automatically.

Remove the Teleport binaries from the machine:

sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tbot sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tctl sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tsh sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport

Uninstall macOS client tools If you installed the macOS tsh client-only package and/or Teleport Connect for macOS, you can optionally remove those too: sudo rm -rf /Applications/tsh.app sudo rm -rf /Applications/Teleport\ Connect.app

Remove the tsh.exe and tctl.exe binaries from the machine:

del C:\Path\To\tsh.exe del C:\Path\To\tctl.exe

You can uninstall Teleport Connect from the "Apps and Features" section of the Control Panel.

For reference, Teleport Connect binaries are installed to %LOCALAPPDATA%\Programs\teleport-connect .

If you are using Teleport's Windows auth package to provide passwordless logins for local users, you can remove it by running the setup program from an administrative command prompt:

> teleport-windows-auth-setup.exe uninstall

A reboot is necessary after the uninstall completes in order to fully remove the package.

Linux

MacOS

Windows note These are the default paths to the Teleport config files and data directory. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here. Remove the Teleport config file: sudo rm -f /etc/teleport.yaml Remove the Teleport data directory: sudo rm -rf /var/lib/teleport Optionally, also remove the global config file and local user data directory for tsh : sudo rm -f /etc/tsh.yaml rm -rf ~/.tsh note These are the default paths to the Teleport config files and data directory. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here. Remove the Teleport config file: sudo rm -f /etc/teleport.yaml Remove the Teleport data directory: sudo rm -rf /var/lib/teleport Optionally, also remove: the global config file and local user data directory for tsh

the local user data directory for Teleport Connect sudo rm -f /etc/tsh.yaml rm -rf ~/.tsh rm -rf ~/Library/Application\ Support/Teleport\ Connect Remove the local user data directory for tsh : rmdir /s /q %USERPROFILE%\.tsh Optionally, also remove the local user data directory for Teleport Connect: rmdir /s /q "%APPDATA%\Teleport Connect"

Teleport is now removed from your system.