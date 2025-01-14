Run the Teleport Terraform Provider with Long-Lived Credentials
This guide explains you how to create a Terraform user and have the Teleport Auth Service sign long-lived credentials for it. The Teleport Terraform Provider can then user those credentials to interact with Teleport.
Long-lived credentials are less secure and their usage is discouraged. You must protect and rotate the credentials as
they hold full Teleport administrative access. You should prefer
using
tbot, native MachineID joining in CI or Cloud environments,
or create temporary bots for local use when possible.
See the list of possible Terraform provider setups to find which one fits your use-case.
Long-lived credentials are not compatible with MFA for administrative actions (MFA4A) which is an additional security layer that protects Teleport in case of Identity Provider (IdP) compromise.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 16.4.17 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
-
terraform version
Terraform v1.0.0
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.4.17
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Create Teleport credentials for Terraform
Terraform needs a signed identity file from the Teleport cluster certificate authority to manage resources in the cluster. You will create a local Teleport user for this purpose.
-
Create a folder called
teleport-terraformto hold temporary files:mkdir -p teleport-terraformcd teleport-terraform
-
Create a new file called
terraform.yamland open it in an editor.
-
Configure settings for a local Teleport user and role by pasting the following content into the
terraform.yamlfile:
kind: user metadata: name: terraform spec: roles: ['terraform-provider'] version: v2
Starting with 16.2, Teleport comes with a built-in role for the Terraform provider:
terraform-provider.
Details
RBAC for versions before v16.2On older version you will need to create the Terraform role yourself. Write the following
role.yamlmanifest:
kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: terraform-provider spec: allow: db_labels: '*': '*' app_labels: '*': '*' node_labels: '*': '*' rules: - resources: - app - cluster_auth_preference - cluster_networking_config - db - device - github - login_rule - oidc - okta_import_rule - role - saml - session_recording_config - token - trusted_cluster - user - access_list - node verbs: ['list','create','read','update','delete']
Use
tctl create -f ./role.yamlto create the role.
These settings configure a user and role named
terraformwith the permissions required to manage resources in your Teleport cluster.
-
Create the
terraformuser and role by running the following command:tctl create terraform.yaml
The
terraformuser can't sign in to get credentials, so you must have another user impersonate the
terraformaccount to request a certificate.
-
Create a new file called
terraform-impersonator.yamland open it in an editor.
-
Configure a role that enables your user to impersonate the Terraform user by pasting the following content into the
terraform-impersonator.yamlfile:
kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: terraform-impersonator spec: allow: # This impersonate role allows any user assigned to this role to impersonate # and generate certificates for the user named "terraform" with a role also # named "terraform". impersonate: users: ['terraform'] roles: ['terraform']
-
Create the
terraform-impersonatorrole by running the following command:tctl create terraform-impersonator.yaml
-
Assign the
terraform-impersonatorrole to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},terraform-impersonator"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
terraform-impersonatorto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - terraform-impersonator
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
terraform-impersonatorto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - terraform-impersonator
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
terraform-impersonatorto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - terraform-impersonator
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Request a signed identity file for the Terraform user by running the following command:tctl auth sign --user=terraform --out=terraform-identity
After running this command, you have a
terraform-identityfile with credentials for the Terraform user.
Step 2/3. Prepare a Terraform configuration file
To prepare a Terraform configuration file:
-
Create a new file called
main.tfand open it in an editor.
-
Define an example user and role using Terraform by pasting the following content into the
main.tffile, replacing teleport.example.com:443 with the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service:
terraform { required_providers { teleport = { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport" version = "~> 16.0" } } } provider "teleport" { addr = 'teleport.example.com:443' identity_file_path = "terraform-identity" } # We must create a test role, if we don't declare resources, Terraform won't try to # connect to Teleport and we won't be able to validate the setup. resource "teleport_role" "test" { version = "v7" metadata = { name = "test" description = "Dummy role to validate Terraform Provider setup" labels = { test = "yes" } } spec = {} }
Step 3/3. Apply the configuration
To apply the configuration:
-
Check the contents of the
teleport-terraformfolder:ls
main.tf terraform-identity terraform-impersonator.yaml terraform.yaml
-
Initialize the working directory that contains Terraform configuration files by running the following command:terraform initInitializing the backend...
Initializing provider plugins...- Finding terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport versions matching ...
-
Execute the Terraform plan defined in the configuration file by running the following command:terraform applyTerraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols:+ create
Terraform will perform the following actions:
teleport_role.test will be created+ resource "teleport_role" "test" { + id = (known after apply) + kind = (known after apply) + metadata = { + name = "test" + namespace = (known after apply) } + spec = {} + version = "v7" }
Plan: 1 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy.
Next steps
- Explore the full list of supported Terraform provider resources.
- Learn how to manage users and roles with IaC
- Read more about impersonation.