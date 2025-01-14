Managing Resources with Infrastructure as Code
Read the guides in this section for instructions on managing specific dynamic resources with tctl and the Teleport Terraform provider and Kubernetes operator.
- Creating Access Lists with IaC: Use Infrastructure-as-Code tooling to create Teleport AccessLists.
- Deploy Login Rules using Kubernetes Operator: Use Teleport's Kubernetes Operator to deploy Login Rules to your cluster
- Deploy Login Rules via Terraform: Use Teleport's Terraform Provider to deploy Login Rules to your cluster
- Import Teleport Resources into Terraform: How to import your existing Teleport resources into Terraform
- Managing Users And Roles With IaC: Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to create Teleport users and roles.
- Registering Agentless OpenSSH Servers with IaC: Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to register Agentless OpenSSH servers in Teleport.