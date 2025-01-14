Version: 16.x

Guides for running Teleport using Helm

The teleport-cluster Helm chart enables you deploy and manage a self-hosted, high-availability Teleport cluster. This chart launches the Teleport Auth Service, Teleport Proxy Service, and the Kubernetes infrastructure required to support these services. The guides in this section show you how to use the teleport-cluster Helm chart in your environment.

You do not need to deploy the Auth Service and Proxy Service on Kubernetes in order to protect a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, and it is possible to enroll a Kubernetes cluster on Teleport Cloud or by running the Teleport Kubernetes Service on a Linux server. For instructions on enrolling a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, read the Kubernetes Access documentation.