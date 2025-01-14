Self-Hosting Teleport Access Graph
If you run a self-hosted Teleport cluster, using Teleport Access Graph (part of Teleport Policy) requires running the Access Graph Service on your own infrastructure. The following guides show you how to deploy the Access Graph Service.
- Run Teleport Policy on Self-Hosted Clusters: Describes how to deploy Access Graph on self-hosted clusters.
- Run Teleport Policy's Access Graph feature on Self-Hosted Clusters with Helm: How to deploy Access Graph on self-hosted clusters using Helm.