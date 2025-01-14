OAuth2 and OIDC authentication
This guide will explain how to configure an SSO provider using OpenID Connect (also known as OIDC) to issue Teleport credentials to specific groups of users. When used in combination with role-based access control (RBAC), OIDC allows Teleport administrators to define policies like:
- Only members of the "DBA" group can connect to PostgreSQL databases.
- Developers must never SSH into production servers.
Prerequisites
- Admin access to the SSO/IdP being integrated with users assigned to groups/roles.
- Teleport role with permission to maintain
oidcresources. This permission is available in the default
editorrole.
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.4.17
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Identity Providers
Register Teleport with the external identity provider you will be using and
obtain your
client_id and
client_secret. This information should be
documented on the identity providers website. Here are a few links:
For Google Workspace, see Teleport Authentication with Google Workspace
Save the relevant information from your identity provider. To make following this guide easier, you can add the Client ID here and it will be included in the example commands below:
Client ID: <CLIENT-ID>
OIDC Redirect URL
OIDC relies on HTTP redirects to return control back to Teleport after authentication is complete. The redirect URL must be selected by a Teleport administrator in advance.
The redirect URL for OIDC authentication in Teleport is
/v1/webapi/oidc/callback
mytenant.teleport.sh
with your Teleport Cloud tenant or Proxy Service address.
OIDC connector configuration
The next step is to add an OIDC connector to Teleport. The connectors are
created, tested, and added or removed using
tctl resource
commands or the Teleport Web UI.
On your workstation, create a file called
client-secret.txt consisting only of
your client secret.
To create a new connector, use
tctl sso configure. The following example creates a
connector resource file in YAML format named
oidc-connector.yaml:
tctl sso configure oidc --name <CONNECTOR-NAME> \ --issuer-url <PATH-TO-PROVIDER> \ --id <CLIENT-ID> \ --secret $(cat client-secret.txt) \ --claims-to-roles <CLAIM-KEY>,<CLAIM-VALUE>,access \ --claims-to-roles <CLAIM-KEY>,<CLAIM-VALUE>,editor > oidc-connector.yaml
--name: Usually the name of the IdP, this is how the connector will be identified in Teleport.
--issuer-url: This is the base path to the IdP's OIDC configuration endpoint, excluding
.well-known/openid-configuration. If, for example, the endpoint is
https://example.com/.well-known/openid-configuration, you would use
https://example.com.
--id: The client ID as defined in the IdP. Depending on your identity provider this may be something you can define (for example,
teleport), or may be an assigned string.
--secret: The client token/secret provided by the IdP to authorize this client.
--claims-to-roles: A mapping of OIDC claims/values to be associated with Teleport roles.
For more information on these and all available flags, see the tctl sso configure oidc section of the Teleport CLI Reference page.
The file created should look like the example below. This connector requests
the scope
<CLAIM-KEY> from the identity provider, then maps the value to
either the
access or the
editor role depending on the value returned for
that key within the claims:
kind: oidc
metadata:
name: oidc_connector
spec:
claims_to_roles:
- claim: groups
roles:
- access
value: users
- claim: groups
roles:
- editor
value: admins
client_id: <CLIENT-NAME>
client_secret: <CLIENT-SECRET>
issuer_url: https://idp.example.com/
redirect_url: https://mytenant.teleport.sh:443/v1/webapi/oidc/callback
max_age: 24h
client_redirect_settings:
# a list of hostnames allowed for HTTPS client redirect URLs
# can be a regex pattern
allowed_https_hostnames:
- remote.machine
- '*.app.github.dev'
- '^\d+-[a-zA-Z0-9]+\.foo.internal$'
# a list of CIDRs allowed for HTTP or HTTPS client redirect URLs
insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges:
- '192.168.1.0/24'
- '2001:db8::/96'
version: v3
Details
Practical Example: KeycloakThe following example was generated using Keycloak as the identity provider. Keycloak is being served at
keycloak.example.com, and the Teleport Proxy
Service is listening at
teleport.example.com. In Keycloak, the client is
named
teleport. Under the
teleport-dedicated client scope, we've added
the "Group Membership" mapper:
kind: oidc
metadata:
name: keycloak
spec:
claims_to_roles:
- claim: groups
roles:
- access
value: /users
- claim: groups
roles:
- editor
value: /admins
client_id: teleport
client_secret: abc123...
issuer_url: https://keycloak.example.com/realms/master
redirect_url: https://teleport.example.com:443/v1/webapi/oidc/callback
version: v3
Before applying the connector to your cluster, you can test that it's configured correctly:
cat oidc-connector | tctl sso test
This should open up your web browser and attempt to log you in to the Teleport cluster through your IdP. If it fails, review the output of this command for troubleshooting details.
The "[OIDC] Claims" section of the CLI output provides all the details of your
user provided by the IdP. This is a good starting point while troubleshooting
errors like
Failed to calculate user attributes.
After your tests are successful, create the connector:
tctl create -f oidc-connector.yaml
Optional: ACR Values
Teleport supports sending Authentication Context Class Reference (ACR) values
when obtaining an authorization code from an OIDC provider. By default ACR
values are not set. However, if the
acr_values field is set, Teleport expects
to receive the same value in the
acr claim, otherwise it will consider the
callback invalid.
In addition, Teleport supports OIDC provider specific ACR value processing
which can be enabled by setting the
provider field in OIDC configuration. At
the moment, the only build-in support is for NetIQ.
A example of using ACR values and provider specific processing is below:
# example connector which uses ACR values
kind: oidc
version: v2
metadata:
name: "oidc-connector"
spec:
issuer_url: "https://oidc.example.com"
client_id: "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.example.com"
client_secret: "zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz"
redirect_url: "https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/oidc/callback"
display: "Login with Example"
acr_values: "foo/bar"
provider: netiq
scope: [ "group" ]
claims_to_roles:
- claim: "group"
value: "editor"
roles: [ "editor" ]
- claim: "group"
value: "user"
roles: [ "access" ]
Optional: Max age
The
max_age field controls the maximum age of users' sessions before they will
be forced to reauthenticate. By default
max_age is unset, meaning once a user
authenticates using OIDC they will not have to reauthenticate unless the
configured OIDC provider forces them to. This can be set to a duration of time
to force users to reauthenticate more often. If
max_age is set to zero
seconds, users will be forced to reauthenticate with their OIDC provider every
time they authenticate with Teleport.
Note that the specified duration must be in whole seconds.
24h works because that's
the same as
1440s, but
60s500ms would not be allowed as that is 60.5 seconds.
# Extra parts of OIDC yaml have been removed.
spec:
max_age: 24h
Note that not all OIDC providers support setting
max_age. Google and GitLab are
both known not to support it and authentication with those providers will not work
when the
max_age field is set.
Optional: Prompt
Set the Authorization Server prompt for the End-User for reauthentication and consent
per the OIDC protocol. If no
prompt value is set, Teleport uses
select_account as
default.
# Extra parts of OIDC yaml have been removed.
spec:
# Valid values as defined from https://openid.net/specs/openid-connect-core-1_0.html#AuthRequest
# none: The Authorization Server must not display any authentication or consent user interface pages.
# select_account: The Authorization Server should prompt the End-User to select a user account.
# login: The Authorization Server should prompt the End-User for reauthentication.
# consent: The Authorization Server should prompt the End-User for consent before returning information to the Client.
prompt: 'login'
Optional: Redirect URL and Timeout
The redirect URL must be accessible by all user, optional redirect timeout.
# Extra parts of OIDC yaml have been removed.
spec:
redirect_url: https://<cluster-url>.example.com:3080/v1/webapi/oidc/callback
# Optional Redirect Timeout.
# redirect_timeout: 90s
Optional: Disable email verification
By default, Teleport validates the
email_verified claim, and users who
attempt to sign in without a verified email address are prevented from doing so:
ERROR: SSO flow failed.
identity provider callback failed with error: OIDC provider did not verify email.
email not verified by OIDC provider
For testing and other purposes, you can opt out of this behavior by enabling
allow_unverified_email in your OIDC connector. This option weakens the overall
security of the system, so we do not recommend enabling it.
kind: oidc
version: v2
metadata:
name: connector
spec:
allow_unverified_email: true
Optional: Specify a claim to use as the username
By default, Teleport will use the user's email as their Teleport username.
You can define a
username_claim to specify the claim that should be used as
the username instead:
kind: oidc
version: v2
metadata:
name: connector
spec:
# Use the `preferred_username` claim as the user's Teleport username.
username_claim: preferred_username
Enable default OIDC authentication
Configure Teleport to use OIDC authentication as the default instead of the local user database.
Edit your
cluster_auth_preference resource:
tctl edit cap
In your editor, ensure that the file contains the following content:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: oidc
version: v2
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting SSO configuration can be challenging. Usually a Teleport administrator must be able to:
- Be able to see what SAML/OIDC claims and values are getting exported and passed by the SSO provider to Teleport.
- Be able to see how Teleport maps the received claims to role mappings as defined in the connector.
- For self-hosted Teleport Enterprise clusters, ensure that HTTP/TLS certificates are configured properly for both the Teleport Proxy Service and the SSO provider.
If something is not working, we recommend to:
- Double-check the host names, tokens and TCP ports in a connector definition.
Using the Web UI
If you get "access denied" or other login errors, the number one place to check is the Audit Log. Under the Management area you can access it within the Activity tab in the Teleport Web UI.
Example of a user being denied because the role
clusteradmin wasn't set up:
{
"code": "T1001W",
"error": "role clusteradmin is not found",
"event": "user.login",
"method": "oidc",
"success": false,
"time": "2019-06-15T19:38:07Z",
"uid": "cd9e45d0-b68c-43c3-87cf-73c4e0ec37e9"
}
Teleport does not show the expected Nodes
When Teleport's Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport Nodes (e.g., to
display Nodes in the Web UI or via
tsh ls), it only returns the Nodes that the
current user is authorized to view.
For each Node in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the Node from the user:
- None of the user's roles contain a
denyrule that matches the Node's labels.
- At least one of the user's roles contains an
allowrule that matches the Node's labels.
If you are not seeing Nodes when expected, make sure that your user's roles
include the appropriate
allow and
deny rules as documented in the
Teleport Access Controls Reference.
When configuring SSO, ensure that the identity provider is populating each user's
traits correctly. For a user to see a Node in Teleport, the result of populating a
template variable in a role's
allow.logins must match at least one of a user's
traits.logins.
In this example a user will have usernames
ubuntu,
debian and usernames from the SSO trait
logins for Nodes that have a
env: dev label. If the SSO trait username is
bob then the usernames would include
ubuntu,
debian, and
bob.
kind: role
metadata:
name: example-role
spec:
allow:
logins: ['{{external.logins}}', ubuntu, debian]
node_labels:
'env': 'dev'
version: v5
Single sign-on fails with OIDC
When encountering the error message "Failed to verify JWT: oidc: unable to verify JWT signature: no matching keys", it typically indicates a discrepancy between the algorithm used to sign the JWT token and the algorithm(s) supported by the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS). Specifically, the token might be signed with one algorithm, e.g., HS256, while the JWKS only lists keys for a different algorithm. e.g., RS256. This issue predominantly arises when using identity providers that offer extremely low-level functionality.
Here are some things to check:
- Verify the JWT header specifies the correct signing algorithm. This should match one of the algorithms listed in the keys section of the JWKS endpoint response.
- Ensure the JWKS endpoint is returning all relevant public keys. Sometimes key rotation can cause valid keys to be omitted.
To resolve the issue, align the JWT algorithm header with a supported algorithm in the JWKS. Rotate keys if necessary. Verify the JWKS only publishes the active public keys. With proper configuration, the signature should validate successfully.