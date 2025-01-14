Configure Teleport as an identity provider
Users can authenticate to both internal and external applications through the use of a built in identity provider in Teleport.
- SAML Guide: A guide for setting up an example application to integration with the SAML identity provider.
- SAML Attribute Mapping: A reference on how attribute mapping works in Teleport and how to use it to assert custom user attribute name and values in a SAML response.
- Use Teleport's SAML Provider to authenticate with Grafana: Configure Grafana to authenticate using Teleport identities.
- SAML Reference: A reference for Teleport's SAML identity provider.