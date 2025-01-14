Impersonating Teleport Users
Sometimes users need to create short-lived certificates for non-interactive users, for example, CI/CD systems. Your programs interacting with Teleport may need to create their own authentication as well. Teleport's impersonation allows users and robots to create short-lived certs for other users and roles.
Let's explore how interactive user Alice can create credentials for a non-interactive CI/CD user Jenkins and a security scanner.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 16.4.17 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.4.17
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3: Create a CI/CD user and corresponding role
First, we will create a role called
jenkins. Notice the
max_session_ttl
parameter, which limits the cert duration for certificates issued to users with
this role. As a rule of thumb, the shorter the TTL, the better.
We will also create a user also named
jenkins and assign the role to the user.
Save this file as
jenkins.yaml:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: jenkins
spec:
# SSH options used for user sessions
options:
# max_session_ttl defines the TTL (time to live) of SSH certificates
# issued to the users with this role.
max_session_ttl: 240h
# The allow section declares a list of resource/verb combinations that are
# allowed for the users of this role. By default, nothing is allowed.
allow:
logins: ['jenkins']
node_labels:
'*': '*'
---
kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
name: jenkins
spec:
roles: ['jenkins']
Create the resources:
tctl create -f jenkins.yaml
Step 2/3: Create an impersonator role
Next, we will create a role called
impersonator. Users with this role will be permitted to
impersonate the
jenkins user and role.
Save this role definition as
impersonator.yaml:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: impersonator
spec:
# SSH options used for user sessions
options:
# max_session_ttl defines the TTL (time to live) of SSH certificates
# issued to the users with this role.
max_session_ttl: 10h
# The allow section declares a list of resource/verb combinations that are
# allowed for the users of this role. by default nothing is allowed.
allow:
impersonate:
users: ['jenkins']
roles: ['jenkins']
Create the
role resource:
tctl create -f impersonator.yaml
Next, create an interactive user named
alice and assign the impersonator role so
that
alice can impersonate
jenkins.
We also assign the preset
access role that allows users to access clusters for
Alice's convenience.
tctl users add alice --roles=impersonator,access
Step 3/3: Use impersonation to issue a certificate
Alice can log in using
tsh and issue a cert for
jenkins:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise
tsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --user=alice --auth=localtctl auth sign --user=jenkins --format=openssh --out=jenkins --ttl=240h
tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice --auth=localtctl auth sign --user=jenkins --format=openssh --out=jenkins --ttl=240h
Here is an example of how Alice can use the keys:
Start a fresh SSH agent for this sessioneval $(ssh-agent)
Adds cert to the agentssh-add jenkins
ssh into the node as jenkinsssh -J [email protected]:3023 -p 3022 [email protected]
Teleport's
session.start event will capture an action done
by
alice who is impersonating
jenkins.
session.start event:session.start impersonator:alice login:jenkins user:jenkins
The SSH certificate issued for
jenkins contains information
about impersonator -
alice.
Advanced
Impersonation Rules
To prevent unintended consequences, Teleport defines the following impersonation rules:
- Even though Alice's
max_session_ttlis 10 hours, she can issue a cert with a longer TTL of 240 hours, because the
jenkinsrole allows it. A certificate's TTL issued using impersonation is extended to the maximum TTL of the roles being impersonated.
- Even if the
jenkinsrole could impersonate some other roles, Alice would not be able to use this permission. Teleport prevents recursive impersonation.
- Alice can get a new
jenkinscertificate with the same TTL, but with the metadata updated, for example, to point to a different Teleport leaf cluster. Teleport allows impersonated users to renew their certificates with the reduced scope of the certificate.
Dynamic Impersonation
Sometimes you don't know in advance what roles will be created by the system.
You can use the
where condition to allow one role to impersonate other roles
based on matching labels.
For example, suppose you wanted to define a
security-impersonator role that
allowed the impersonation of any users or roles with the label
group: security. This could be accomplished with the following role definition:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: security-impersonator
spec:
options:
max_session_ttl: 10h
# security-impersonator can impersonate any user or role with the 'group: security' label
allow:
impersonate:
users: ['*']
roles: ['*']
where: >
equals(impersonate_role.metadata.labels["group"], "security") &&
equals(impersonate_user.metadata.labels["group"], "security")
Create the resources:
tctl create -f security-impersonator.yamltctl users update alice --set-roles=security-impersonator,access
Alice can now impersonate any role and user with a label
group: security.
Now suppose we need to create another machine user for a security scanning tool.
Create a user and a role
security-scanner using the following template:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: security-scanner
labels:
group: security
spec:
options:
max_session_ttl: 10h
allow:
logins: ['root']
node_labels:
'*': '*'
---
kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
name: security-scanner
labels:
group: security
spec:
roles: ['security-scanner']
Even though this role was created after Alice's user was configured, Alice can
issue certificates for the
security-scanner user because it is labeled with
the
group: security label.
tctl auth sign --user=security-scanner --format=openssh --out=security-scanner --ttl=10h
Matching user traits
We can also define impersonation rules by matching against user traits.
Here we updated the
security-impersonator role to allow for the impersonation
of any other users or roles where the
group user trait contains the same value
as the label on the role and/or user to impersonate:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: security-impersonator
spec:
options:
max_session_ttl: 10h
allow:
impersonate:
users: ['*']
roles: ['*']
where: >
contains(user.spec.traits["group"], impersonate_role.metadata.labels["group"]) &&
contains(user.spec.traits["group"], impersonate_user.metadata.labels["group"])
While user traits typically come from an external identity provider, we can test
with local user
alice by manually updating Alice's account with traits.
kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
name: alice
spec:
traits:
group: ['security', 'devops']
roles:
- security-impersonator
- access
Since Alice's
group trait contains
security, and the
security-scanner user
has a label of
group: security, Alice will be able to impersonate the security
scanner.
Alice will need to log in again to receive the newly updated traits:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise
Once Alice logs in again, she will receive a new certificate with updated roles.tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice --auth=local
Alice can now get a certificate for the security scannertctl auth sign --user=security-scanner --format=openssh --out=security-scanner --ttl=10h
Once Alice logs in again, she will receive a new certificate with updated roles.tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice --auth=local
Alice can now get a certificate for the security scannertctl auth sign --user=security-scanner --format=openssh --out=security-scanner --ttl=10h
Filter fields
Here is an explanation of the fields used in the
where conditions within this guide.
|Field
|Description
user.spec.traits["group"]
|The list of traits from a local or SSO user where the
group trait typically comes from an external identity provider
impersonate_role.metadata.labels["<label key>"]
|The label value given the label
key from a role to impersonate
impersonate_user.metadata.labels["<label key>"]
|The label value given the label
key from a user to impersonate
Check out our predicate language guide for a more in depth explanation of the language.