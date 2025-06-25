Version: 15.x

Managed Updates (v2) for Teleport Agents

warning This document describes Managed Updates for Agents (v2), which is gradually being rolled out to Cloud. For Managed Updates v1 instructions, see Managed Updates for Agents (v1).

In Managed Updates v2, a binary called teleport-update is distributed in all Teleport packages, alongside the teleport binary. Admins configure updates by managing the autoupdate_version and autoupdate_config dynamic resources.

This document covers how to use teleport-update and the autoupdate_* resources to manage your agent updates from Teleport. It describes:

teleport-update supports:

Both Teleport Enterprise and Teleport Community Edition

Both cloud and self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployments

Regular and FIPS variants of Teleport

amd64 and arm64 CPU architectures

systemd-based operating systems, regardless of the package manager used

Compatibility between Managed Updates v1 and v2 The Managed Updates v2 teleport-update binary is backwards-compatible with the cluster_maintenance_config resource. The Managed Updates v1 teleport-upgrade script is forwards-compatible with the autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version resources. Agents connected to the same cluster will all update to the same version. If the autoupdate_config resource is configured, it takes precedence over cluster_maintenance_config . This allows for a safe, non-breaking, incremental migration between Managed Updates v1 and v2. If autoupdate_config is not present and autoupdate_version is present, the autoupdate_config settings are implicitly derived from cluster_maintenance_config . Users of cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise will be migrated to Managed Updates v2 in the first half of 2025 and should plan to migrate their agents to teleport-update .

When Managed Updates are enabled, a Teleport updater is installed alongside each new Teleport Agent. The updater communicates with the Teleport Proxy Service to determine when an update is available and if it should perform the update now.

Each agent belongs to an update group. The update schedule specifies when each group is updated. The schedule is stored in the autoupdate_config resource and can be edited via tctl .

For Linux server-based installations, teleport-update command configures Managed Updates locally on the server.

For Kubernetes-based installations, the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart deploys a controller that automatically updates the main Teleport container.

Existing agents must be manually enrolled into Managed Updates.

A Teleport cluster. If you do not have one, sign up for a free trial or consult the Teleport Installation page.

Familiarity with the Upgrading Compatibility Overview guide, which describes the sequence in which to upgrade components in your cluster.

Teleport Agents that are not yet enrolled in Managed Updates.

The tctl and tsh client tools version >= 15.5.1. Read Installation for how to install these.

and client tools version >= 15.5.1. Read Installation for how to install these. To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. tctl is supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Users can enable Managed Updates v2 on Linux servers that are already running a Teleport Agent by running the following command on every server:

sudo teleport-update enable

note If this command is not available, update the teleport package to the latest version that is supported by your cluster.

The teleport-update enable command will disable (but not remove) the v1 updater if present. No other action is necessary.

If everything is working, the v1 updater package can be removed:

sudo apt remove teleport-ent-updater

If the v2 updater does not work, your installation can be reverted back to manual updates or the v1 updater (if it has not been removed):

sudo teleport-update uninstall

If Teleport was installed via the apt or yum package, teleport-update uninstall will revert the running version of Teleport back to the version provided by the package.

The Install Script is the fastest way to onboard new Linux servers. However, you may also use teleport-update by itself to set up a Teleport Agent manually.

Users can create a new installation of Teleport using any version of the teleport-update binary. First, download copy of the Teleport tarball from the downloads page. Next, invoke teleport-update to install the correct version for your cluster.

tar xf teleport-[version].tgz cd teleport-[version] sudo ./teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh

After Teleport is installed, you can create /etc/teleport.yaml , either manually or using teleport configure . After, the Teleport Agent can be enabled and started via the systemctl command:

sudo systemctl enable teleport --now

Managed agent updates are configured via two Teleport resources:

autoupdate_config controls the update schedule

controls the update schedule autoupdate_version controls the desired version

Self-hosted Teleport users must configure both autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version .

Cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise users can configure the autoupdate_config , while the autoupdate_version is managed by Teleport Cloud. Updates will roll out automatically during the first chosen maintenance window that is at least 36 hours after the cluster version is updated.

To configure Managed Updates in your cluster, you must have access to the autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version resources. By default, the editor role can modify both resources.

For both cloud-hosted and self-hosted editions of Teleport, an update schedule may be set with the autoupdate_config resource. The default resource looks like this:

kind: autoupdate_config metadata: name: autoupdate-config spec: agents: mode: enabled strategy: halt-on-error schedules: regular: - name: default days: [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour: 16

For example, a Teleport user with staging and production environments might create a custom schedule that looks like this:

kind: autoupdate_config metadata: name: autoupdate-config spec: agents: mode: enabled strategy: halt-on-error schedules: regular: - name: staging days: [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour: 4 - name: production days: [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour: 5 wait_hours: 24

This schedule would update agents in the staging group at 4 UTC, and then update the production group at 5 UTC the next day. The production group will not execute update until the staging group has updated. The wait_hours field sets a minimum duration between groups, ensuring that production happens the day after staging , and not one hour after.

warning While failed installations will revert automatically on the client-side, server-side healthchecks are still in development. To prevent the production group above from updating after staging has failed, you must manually suspend the schedule by setting the spec.agents.mode to suspended .

You may wish to schedule groups of agents to update without any dependence between them. For example, groups may represent geographic areas and not environments. To accomplish this, you can change the default halt-on-error strategy to the time-based strategy:

kind: autoupdate_config metadata: name: autoupdate-config spec: agents: strategy: time-based maintenance_window_duration: 1h schedules: regular: - name: nyc days: [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour: 4 - name: sj days: [ "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" ] start_hour: 20

With this strategy, updates to sj may occur before nyc , depending on when new versions become available. The maintenance_window_duration restricts updates to the specified duration after the start_hour . This ensures that disruptions do not occur outside a known window.

The time-based strategy does not support the wait_days option.

To add agents to groups, run teleport-update enable --group group-name . You may execute teleport-update enable repeatedly to change the group (or other Managed Update settings).

If no agent update group is configured, or if the group name does not match a group defined in autoupdate_config , the agent will be part of the last autoupdate_config group.

Except for autoupdate_config.agents.mode , changes to autoupdate_config fields take effect during the next version rollout. A new rollout happens when autoupdate_version is changed and targets a new version. Version is automatically updated for Cloud-hosted Teleport clusters; for self-hosted ones you have to update the version manually, see the dedicated guide section.

Cloud-hosting schedule constraints For cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise, the days are not configurable for most customers, and the start_hour is defaulted to your selected maintenance window. Cloud-hosted Teleport clusters also have a maximum of 5 update groups by default, and a full update schedule must not be longer than 4 days. Those limitations ensure that all your agents are updated weekly and that they stay compatible with the Teleport cluster's version.

For cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise, Managed Updates are enabled by default. The autoupdate_version resource is managed for you and cannot be edited. This ensures your agents are always up-to-date and running the best version for your Teleport cluster.

Self-hosted Teleport users must specify which version their agents should update to via the autoupdate_version resource.

Create a file called autoupdate_version.yaml containing:

kind: autoupdate_version metadata: name: autoupdate-version spec: agents: start_version: 17.2 .0 target_version: 17.2 .1 schedule: regular mode: enabled

This resource is used to deploy new versions of Teleport to your agents. The cluster will update agents from start_version to target_version according to the update schedule specified in the autoupdate_config .

The schedule may be changed from regular to immediate to force all agents to update to the target_version immediately.

The mode is used to enable, disable, or suspend Managed Updates. The mode may be set in both autoupdate_version or autoupdate_config , such that disabled overrides suspended , which overrides enabled on either side. The mode being specified in two places is useful when autoupdate_version and autoupdate_config are not managed by the same team.

Run the following command to create or update the resource:

tctl create autoupdate_version.yaml

Changes to autoupdate_version can take up to a minute to create a new rollout. You can observe the current rollout state with the command:

tctl autoupdate agents status Agent autoupdate mode: enabled Rollout creation date: 2025-03-10 15:01:45 Start version: 1.2.3 Target version: 1.2.4 Rollout state: Active Strategy: halt-on-error

Group Name State Start Time State Reason ---------- --------- ------------------- ------------------------ dev Active 2025-03-11 12:00:10 can_start stage Unstarted previous_groups_not_done prod Unstarted previous_groups_not_done

Use the tctl inventory ls command to list connected agents along with their current version. Use the --upgrader=none flag to list agents that are not enrolled in managed updates.

tctl inventory ls --upgrader=none Server ID Hostname Services Version Upgrader ------------------------------------ ------------- -------- ------- -------- 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 ip-10-1-6-130 Node v14.4.5 none ...

Use the --upgrader=unit flag to list agents that are using Managed Updates v1 and should be updated to Managed Updates v2:

tctl inventory ls --upgrader=unit Server ID Hostname Services Version Upgrader ------------------------------------ ------------- -------- ------- -------- 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 ip-10-1-6-131 Node v14.4.5 unit ...

Agents enrolled into Managed Updates v2 can be queried with the --upgrader=binary flag.

For each agent ID returned by the tctl inventory ls command, copy the ID and run the following tctl command to access the host via tsh : HOST=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 USER=root tsh ssh "${USER?}@${HOST?}" Run teleport-update enable on each agent you would like to enroll into Managed Updates v2: sudo teleport-update enable Confirm that the version of the teleport binary is the one you expect: teleport version Remove the Managed Updates v1 updater if present: DEB

RPM sudo apt remove teleport-ent-updater sudo yum remove teleport-ent-updater

Running the agent as a non-root user If you changed the agent user to run as non-root, create /etc/teleport-upgrade.d/schedule and grant ownership to your Teleport user: sudo mkdir -p /etc/teleport-upgrade.d/ sudo touch /etc/teleport-upgrade.d/schedule sudo chown your-teleport-user /etc/teleport-upgrade.d/schedule While teleport-update does not read this file, teleport will warn if it cannot disable the Managed Update v1 updater using this file.

This section assumes that the name of your teleport-kube-agent release is teleport-agent , and that you have installed it in the teleport namespace.

Add the following chart values to the values file for the teleport-kube-agent chart: updater: enabled: true Update the Teleport Helm repository to include any new versions of the teleport-kube-agent chart: helm repo update teleport Update the Helm chart release with the new values: Cloud-Hosted

Self-Hosted helm -n teleport upgrade teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --values=values.yaml \ --version="17.4.10" helm -n teleport upgrade teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --values=values.yaml \ --version="15.5.1" You can validate the updater is running properly by checking if its pod is ready: kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE <your-agent-release>-0 1/1 Running 0 14m <your-agent-release>-1 1/1 Running 0 14m <your-agent-release>-2 1/1 Running 0 14m <your-agent-release>-updater-d9f97f5dd-v57g9 1/1 Running 0 16m Check for any deployment issues by checking the updater logs: kubectl -n teleport logs deployment/ teleport-agent -updater 2023-04-28T13:13:30Z INFO StatefulSet is already up-to-date, not updating. {"controller": "statefulset", "controllerGroup": "apps", "controllerKind": "StatefulSet", "StatefulSet": {"name":"my-agent","namespace":"agent"}, "namespace": "agent", "name": "my-agent", "reconcileID": "10419f20-a4c9-45d4-a16f-406866b7fc05", "namespacedname": "agent/my-agent", "kind": "StatefulSet", "err": "no new version (current: \"v12.2.3\", next: \"v12.2.3\")"}

You can inspect the current agent autoupdate status by running:

tctl autoupdate agents status

Agent autoupdate mode: enabled Rollout creation date: 2025-02-24 16:01:44 Start version: 17.2.0 Target version: 17.2.1 Rollout state: Unstarted Strategy: time-based

Group Name State Start Time State Reason ---------- --------- ---------- -------------- default Unstarted outside_window

This rollout state is computed by each Auth Service instance every minute. An autoupdate_config or autoupdate_version change might take up to a minute to be reflected and applied.

Teleport Agents are not updated immediately when a new version of Teleport is released, and agent updates can lag behind the cluster by a few days.

If the Teleport Agent has not been automatically updating for several weeks, you can consult the updater logs to help troubleshoot the problem:

The updater is a controller that periodically reconciles expected Kubernetes resources with those in the cluster. The updater executes a reconciliation loop every 30 minutes or in response to a Kubernetes event. If you don't want to wait until the next reconciliation, you can trigger an event.

Any deployment update will send an event, so you can trigger the upgrader by annotating the resource: kubectl -n teleport annotate statefulset/ teleport-agent 'debug.teleport.dev/trigger-event=1' To suspend Managed Updates for an agent, annotate the agent deployment with teleport.dev/skipreconcile: "true" , either by setting the annotations.deployment value in Helm, or by patching the deployment directly with kubectl .

You can query the updater status by running: teleport-update status proxy: teleport.example.com:443 path: /usr/local/bin base_url: https://cdn.teleport.dev enabled: true pinned: false active: version: 17.2.0 flags: [Enterprise] target: version: 17.2.1 flags: [Enterprise] in_window: false jitter: 1m0s Here, the local active version is 17.2.0. The cluster's target version is 17.2.1, but we are not in an update window, so the agent is not immediately updated.

journalctl -u teleport-update