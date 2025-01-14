Version: 15.x

Teleport Upcoming Releases

Teleport releases a new major version approximately every 4 months, and provides security-critical support for the current and two previous major versions. With our typical release cadence, we usually support each major version for 12 months.

We plan to release the following versions in the coming months:

Version Date 17.4.0 Week of March 24th, 2025 17.5.0 Week of May 19th, 2025 18.0.0 Week of May 26th, 2025

We continue to support the following major versions of Teleport:

Release Release Date EOL Minimum tsh version v17.x November 16, 2024 January 2026 v16.0.0 v16.x June 14, 2024 September 2025 v15.0.0 v15.x January 29, 2024 May 2025 v14.0.0

Teleport database access will support connecting to Oracle RDS with Kerberos authentication.

Teleport Okta integration will support read-only mode that does not back-propagate changes from Teleport to Okta.

Teleport web UI will provide detailed status dashboard for AWS integration as well as the new "user tasks" view that will highlight integration issues requiring user attention along with suggested remediation steps.

Teleport will support registering the same host twice - once as a domain-joined machine, and one as a standalone machine. This will allow Teleport users to connect as Active Directory users and local users to the same host.

Teleport will provide the ability to integrate with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) in order to encrypt session recordings prior to uploading them to storage.

Teleport SAML IdP will support Azure web console as a service provider.

Teleport Connect will allow users to connect to Windows desktops directly from the Teleport Connect application without needing to use a browser.

Teleport VNet will add native support for SSH, enabling any SSH client to connect to Teleport SSH servers with zero configuration. Advanced Teleport features like per-session MFA will have first-class support for a seamless user experience.

Teleport Identity Security (fka Teleport Policy) will provide an Identity Activity Center to allow users to correlate user activity by multiple factors to facilitate incident response. The first iteration will support integrations with GitHub, Okta and AWS.

The key deliverables for Teleport Cloud in the next quarter:

Week of Description March 10, 2025 Teleport 17.3 will begin rollout on Cloud. March 10, 2025 Teleport 17.3 agents will begin rollout to eligible tenants. March 31, 2025 Teleport 17.4 will begin rollout on Cloud. March 31, 2025 Teleport 17.4 agents will begin rollout to eligible tenants.

Teleport follows semantic versioning for pre-releases and releases.

Pre-releases of Teleport (versions with suffixes like -alpha , -beta , -rc ) should not be run in production environments.

Pre-releases of Teleport are great for testing new features, breaking changes, and backwards incompatibility issues either in development or staging environments.

Major releases look like 15.0.0 .

Major releases of Teleport contain many large new features and may contain breaking changes.

Due to the scope and quantity of changes in a major release, we encourage deploying to staging first to verify your usage pattern has not changed.

Minor releases look like 15.X.0 .

Minor releases of Teleport typically contain smaller features and improvements. Minor releases can typically be deployed directly to production.

Most customers upgrade to the next major version of Teleport during the first minor release, such as 15.1.0.

Patch releases contain small bug fixes and can typically be deployed directly to production.

Teleport uses Semantic Versioning. Version numbers include a major version, minor version, and patch version, separated by dots. When running multiple teleport binaries within a cluster, the following rules apply: