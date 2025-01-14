Distributed Tracing Configuration Reference
Tracing Service configuration
teleport.yaml fields related to Distributed Tracing:
# Main service responsible for Distributed Tracing.
#
# You must enable the Tracing Service once per teleport.yaml for all
# agents that you wish to capture traces from,
tracing_service:
# Turns tracing on. Default is 'no'
enabled: yes
# The OLTP exporter to send traces to. Possible values:
# "grpc://collector.example.com"
# - Traces will be exported via gRPC to the provided URL.
# "http(s)://collector.example.com"
# - Traces will be exported via HTTP to the provided URL.
# "file:///var/lib/teleport/traces"
# - Traces will be saved to files within the provided directory. Each file
# will contain one proto encoded span per line. Files are rotated after
# reaching 100MB. To override the rotation limit add
# ?limit=<desired_file_size_in_bytes> to the exporter_url
# (i.e. file:///var/lib/teleport/traces?limit=100)
exporter_url: grpc://collector.example.com:4317
# The number of samples to collect per million spans.
# 1000000 will sample **all** spans generated by Teleport
# 500000 will sample 50% of spans generated by Teleport
# 10000 will sample 1% of spans generated by Teleport
# 0 will not sample any spans generated by Teleport but will respect any parent span's sampling.
sampling_rate_per_million: 1000000
# Optional CA certificates are used to validate the exporter.
ca_certs:
- /var/lib/teleport/exporter_ca.pem
# Optional TLS certificates are used to enable mTLS for the exporter
https_keypairs:
- key_file: /var/lib/teleport/exporter_key.pem
cert_file: /var/lib/teleport/exporter_cert.pem