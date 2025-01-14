teleport-plugin-pagerduty Chart Reference
The
teleport-plugin-pagerduty Helm chart is used to configure the PagerDuty Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive access requests as pages via PagerDuty.
You can browse the source on GitHub.
This reference details available values for the
teleport-plugin-pagerduty chart.
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
teleport.address
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
address: "teleport.example.com:3025"
teleport.identitySecretName
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection.
The secret should be in the following format:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
name: teleport-plugin-pagerduty-identity
data:
auth_id: ...
Read the PagerDuty Helm Chart documentation for more information about how to acquire these credentials.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-pagerduty-identity"
teleport.identitySecretPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"auth_id"
|No
Name of the key in the Kubernetes secret that holds the credentials for the connection. If the secret follows the format above, it can be omitted.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
identitySecretPath: "auth_id"
pagerduty.url
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Base URL of the PagerDuty instance
values.yaml example:
pagerduty:
url: "https://pagerduty.example.com/"
pagerduty.apiKey
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|No
PagerDuty API key of the bot user to impersonate when sending messages. It's only recommended for testing purposes.
Please use
pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret instead.
values.yaml example:
pagerduty:
apiKey: "pagerdutyapikey"
pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|No
Secret containing the PagerDuty token of the bot user.
values.yaml example:
pagerduty:
apiKeyFromSecret: "teleport-pagerduty-plugin-token"
pagerduty.apiKeySecretPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"pagerdutyApiKey"
|No
Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by
pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret.
values.yaml example:
pagerduty:
apiKeySecretPath: "apiKey"
pagerduty.userEmail
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by
pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret.
values.yaml example:
pagerduty:
userEmail: "apiKey"
pagerduty.recipients
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
array
[]
|Yes
List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.
values.yaml example:
pagerduty:
recipients:
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
log.output
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
stdout
|No
Logger output. Could be
stdout,
stderr or a file name, eg.
/var/log/teleport/pagerduty.log
values.yaml example:
log:
output: /var/log/teleport/pagerduty.log
log.severity
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
INFO
|No
Logger severity. Possible values are
INFO,
ERROR,
DEBUG or
WARN.
values.yaml example:
log:
severity: DEBUG