Version: 15.x

teleport-plugin-pagerduty Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-pagerduty Helm chart is used to configure the PagerDuty Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive access requests as pages via PagerDuty.

You can browse the source on GitHub.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-pagerduty chart.

Warning

Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

teleport.address

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  address: "teleport.example.com:3025"

teleport.identitySecretName

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
  name: teleport-plugin-pagerduty-identity
data:
  auth_id: ...

Read the PagerDuty Helm Chart documentation for more information about how to acquire these credentials.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-pagerduty-identity"

teleport.identitySecretPath

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string"auth_id"No

Name of the key in the Kubernetes secret that holds the credentials for the connection. If the secret follows the format above, it can be omitted.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  identitySecretPath: "auth_id"

pagerduty.url

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

Base URL of the PagerDuty instance

values.yaml example:

pagerduty:
  url: "https://pagerduty.example.com/"

pagerduty.apiKey

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""No

PagerDuty API key of the bot user to impersonate when sending messages. It's only recommended for testing purposes. Please use pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret instead.

values.yaml example:

pagerduty:
  apiKey: "pagerdutyapikey"

pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""No

Secret containing the PagerDuty token of the bot user.

values.yaml example:

pagerduty:
  apiKeyFromSecret: "teleport-pagerduty-plugin-token"

pagerduty.apiKeySecretPath

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string"pagerdutyApiKey"No

Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret.

values.yaml example:

pagerduty:
  apiKeySecretPath: "apiKey"

pagerduty.userEmail

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret.

values.yaml example:

pagerduty:
  userEmail: "apiKey"

pagerduty.recipients

TypeDefault valueRequired?
array[]Yes

List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.

values.yaml example:

pagerduty:
  recipients:
    - [email protected]
    - [email protected]

log.output

TypeDefault valueRequired?
stringstdoutNo

Logger output. Could be stdout, stderr or a file name, eg. /var/log/teleport/pagerduty.log

values.yaml example:

log:
  output: /var/log/teleport/pagerduty.log

log.severity

TypeDefault valueRequired?
stringINFONo

Logger severity. Possible values are INFO, ERROR, DEBUG or WARN.

values.yaml example:

log:
  severity: DEBUG