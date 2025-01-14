Version: 15.x

teleport-plugin-pagerduty Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-pagerduty Helm chart is used to configure the PagerDuty Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive access requests as pages via PagerDuty.

You can browse the source on GitHub.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-pagerduty chart.

Warning Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.

values.yaml example:

teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:3025"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret type: Opaque metadata: name: teleport-plugin-pagerduty-identity data: auth_id: ...

Read the PagerDuty Helm Chart documentation for more information about how to acquire these credentials.

values.yaml example:

teleport: identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-pagerduty-identity"

Type Default value Required? string "auth_id" No

Name of the key in the Kubernetes secret that holds the credentials for the connection. If the secret follows the format above, it can be omitted.

values.yaml example:

teleport: identitySecretPath: "auth_id"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Base URL of the PagerDuty instance

values.yaml example:

pagerduty: url: "https://pagerduty.example.com/"

Type Default value Required? string "" No

PagerDuty API key of the bot user to impersonate when sending messages. It's only recommended for testing purposes. Please use pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret instead.

values.yaml example:

pagerduty: apiKey: "pagerdutyapikey"

Type Default value Required? string "" No

Secret containing the PagerDuty token of the bot user.

values.yaml example:

pagerduty: apiKeyFromSecret: "teleport-pagerduty-plugin-token"

Type Default value Required? string "pagerdutyApiKey" No

Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret .

values.yaml example:

pagerduty: apiKeySecretPath: "apiKey"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by pagerduty.apiKeyFromSecret .

values.yaml example:

pagerduty: userEmail: "apiKey"

Type Default value Required? array [] Yes

List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.

values.yaml example:

Type Default value Required? string stdout No

Logger output. Could be stdout , stderr or a file name, eg. /var/log/teleport/pagerduty.log

values.yaml example:

log: output: /var/log/teleport/pagerduty.log

Type Default value Required? string INFO No

Logger severity. Possible values are INFO , ERROR , DEBUG or WARN .

values.yaml example: