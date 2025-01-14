teleport-plugin-mattermost Chart Reference
The
teleport-plugin-mattermost Helm chart is used to configure the
Mattermost Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive Access
Requests via channels or as direct messages in Mattermost.
You can browse the source on GitHub.
This reference details available values for the
teleport-plugin-mattermost chart.
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
teleport.address
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
address: "teleport.example.com:3025"
teleport.identitySecretName
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster.
The secret should be in the following format:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
name: teleport-plugin-mattermost-identity
data:
auth_id: ...
Check out the Access Requests with Mattermost guide for more information about how to acquire these credentials.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-mattermost-identity"
teleport.identitySecretPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"auth_id"
|No
The key in the Kubernetes secret specified by
teleport.identitySecretName that holds the
credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster. If the secret has the path,
"auth_id", you can omit this field.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
identitySecretPath: "auth_id"
mattermost.url
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Base URL of the Mattermost instance.
values.yaml example:
mattermost:
url: "https://mattermost.example.com/"
mattermost.token
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|No
Mattermost token of the bot user to impersonate when sending Access Request
messages. Ignored when
mattermost.tokenFromSecret is set.
It's only recommended for testing purposes. Please use
mattermost.tokenFromSecret instead.
values.yaml example:
mattermost:
token: "xoxb-1234"
mattermost.tokenFromSecret
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|No
Secret containing the Mattermost token of the bot user.
values.yaml example:
mattermost:
tokenFromSecret: "teleport-mattermost-plugin-token"
mattermost.tokenSecretPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"mattermostToken"
|No
Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by
mattermost.tokenFromSecret.
values.yaml example:
mattermost:
tokenSecretPath: "token"
mattermost.recipients
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
array
[]
|Yes
List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.
values.yaml example:
mattermost:
recipients:
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
log.output
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
stdout
|No
Logger output. Could be
stdout,
stderr or a file name, eg.
/var/log/teleport/mattermost.log
values.yaml example:
log:
output: /var/log/teleport/mattermost.log
log.severity
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
INFO
|No
Logger severity. Possible values are
INFO,
ERROR,
DEBUG or
WARN.
values.yaml example:
log:
severity: DEBUG