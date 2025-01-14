Skip to main content
Version: 15.x

teleport-plugin-mattermost Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-mattermost Helm chart is used to configure the Mattermost Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive Access Requests via channels or as direct messages in Mattermost.

You can browse the source on GitHub.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-mattermost chart.

Warning

Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

teleport.address

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  address: "teleport.example.com:3025"

teleport.identitySecretName

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
  name: teleport-plugin-mattermost-identity
data:
  auth_id: ...

Check out the Access Requests with Mattermost guide for more information about how to acquire these credentials.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-mattermost-identity"

teleport.identitySecretPath

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string"auth_id"No

The key in the Kubernetes secret specified by teleport.identitySecretName that holds the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster. If the secret has the path, "auth_id", you can omit this field.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  identitySecretPath: "auth_id"

mattermost.url

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

Base URL of the Mattermost instance.

values.yaml example:

mattermost:
  url: "https://mattermost.example.com/"

mattermost.token

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""No

Mattermost token of the bot user to impersonate when sending Access Request messages. Ignored when mattermost.tokenFromSecret is set. It's only recommended for testing purposes. Please use mattermost.tokenFromSecret instead.

values.yaml example:

mattermost:
  token: "xoxb-1234"

mattermost.tokenFromSecret

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""No

Secret containing the Mattermost token of the bot user.

values.yaml example:

mattermost:
  tokenFromSecret: "teleport-mattermost-plugin-token"

mattermost.tokenSecretPath

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string"mattermostToken"No

Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by mattermost.tokenFromSecret.

values.yaml example:

mattermost:
  tokenSecretPath: "token"

mattermost.recipients

TypeDefault valueRequired?
array[]Yes

List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.

values.yaml example:

mattermost:
  recipients:
    - [email protected]
    - [email protected]

log.output

TypeDefault valueRequired?
stringstdoutNo

Logger output. Could be stdout, stderr or a file name, eg. /var/log/teleport/mattermost.log

values.yaml example:

log:
  output: /var/log/teleport/mattermost.log

log.severity

TypeDefault valueRequired?
stringINFONo

Logger severity. Possible values are INFO, ERROR, DEBUG or WARN.

values.yaml example:

log:
  severity: DEBUG