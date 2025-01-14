Version: 15.x

On this page

teleport-plugin-mattermost Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-mattermost Helm chart is used to configure the Mattermost Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive Access Requests via channels or as direct messages in Mattermost.

You can browse the source on GitHub.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-mattermost chart.

Warning Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.

values.yaml example:

teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:3025"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret type: Opaque metadata: name: teleport-plugin-mattermost-identity data: auth_id: ...

Check out the Access Requests with Mattermost guide for more information about how to acquire these credentials.

values.yaml example:

teleport: identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-mattermost-identity"

Type Default value Required? string "auth_id" No

The key in the Kubernetes secret specified by teleport.identitySecretName that holds the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster. If the secret has the path, "auth_id" , you can omit this field.

values.yaml example:

teleport: identitySecretPath: "auth_id"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Base URL of the Mattermost instance.

values.yaml example:

mattermost: url: "https://mattermost.example.com/"

Type Default value Required? string "" No

Mattermost token of the bot user to impersonate when sending Access Request messages. Ignored when mattermost.tokenFromSecret is set. It's only recommended for testing purposes. Please use mattermost.tokenFromSecret instead.

values.yaml example:

mattermost: token: "xoxb-1234"

Type Default value Required? string "" No

Secret containing the Mattermost token of the bot user.

values.yaml example:

mattermost: tokenFromSecret: "teleport-mattermost-plugin-token"

Type Default value Required? string "mattermostToken" No

Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by mattermost.tokenFromSecret .

values.yaml example:

mattermost: tokenSecretPath: "token"

Type Default value Required? array [] Yes

List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.

values.yaml example:

Type Default value Required? string stdout No

Logger output. Could be stdout , stderr or a file name, eg. /var/log/teleport/mattermost.log

values.yaml example:

log: output: /var/log/teleport/mattermost.log

Type Default value Required? string INFO No

Logger severity. Possible values are INFO , ERROR , DEBUG or WARN .

values.yaml example: