teleport-plugin-jira Chart Reference
The
teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart runs the Jira Teleport plugin, which
allows users to receive and manage Access Requests as tasks in a Jira project.
This reference details available values for the
teleport-plugin-jira chart.
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
teleport.address
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
address: "teleport.example.com:3025"
teleport.identitySecretName
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection to the Auth Service or Proxy Service.
The secret should be in the following format:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
name: teleport-plugin-jira-identity
data:
auth_id: ...
Check out the Jira Helm Chart documentation for more information about how to acquire these credentials.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-jira-identity"
teleport.identitySecretPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"auth_id"
|No
Name of the key in the Kubernetes secret that holds the credentials for the connection to the Auth Service. If the secret follows the format above, it can be omitted.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
identitySecretPath: "auth_id"
jira.apiTokenFromSecret
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|No
Secret containing the Jira token of the bot user.
values.yaml example:
jira:
apiTokenFromSecret: "teleport-jira-plugin-token"
jira.apiTokenSecretPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"jiraApiToken"
|No
Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by
jira.apiTokenFromSecret.
values.yaml example:
jira:
apiTokenSecretPath: "token"
jira.issueType
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"Task"
|Yes
Issue type to be created when a new Access Request is made.
values.yaml example:
jira:
issueType: Task
jira.project
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
List of project who will receive notifications about Access Requests.
values.yaml example:
jira:
project: MYPROJ
jira.recipients
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
array
[]
|Yes
List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.
values.yaml example:
jira:
recipients:
- [email protected]
- [email protected]
jira.token
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|No
Jira token of the bot user to impersonate when sending Access Request
messages. It's only recommended for testing purposes. Please use
jira.apiTokenFromSecret instead.
values.yaml example:
jira:
token: "jiraapitoken"
jira.url
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Base URL of the Jira instance.
values.yaml example:
jira:
url: "https://jira.example.com/"
jira.username
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Jira username or email address associated with the token.
values.yaml example:
jira:
username: "[email protected]"
log.output
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
stdout
|No
Logger output. Can be
stdout,
stderr or a file name, eg.
/var/log/teleport/jira.log
values.yaml example:
log:
output: /var/log/teleport/jira.log
log.severity
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
INFO
|No
Logger severity. Possible values are
INFO,
ERROR,
DEBUG or
WARN.
values.yaml example:
log:
severity: DEBUG