Version: 15.x

teleport-plugin-jira Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart runs the Jira Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive and manage Access Requests as tasks in a Jira project.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-jira chart.

Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

teleport.address

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  address: "teleport.example.com:3025"

teleport.identitySecretName

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection to the Auth Service or Proxy Service.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
  name: teleport-plugin-jira-identity
data:
  auth_id: ...

Check out the Jira Helm Chart documentation for more information about how to acquire these credentials.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-jira-identity"

teleport.identitySecretPath

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string"auth_id"No

Name of the key in the Kubernetes secret that holds the credentials for the connection to the Auth Service. If the secret follows the format above, it can be omitted.

values.yaml example:

teleport:
  identitySecretPath: "auth_id"

jira.apiTokenFromSecret

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""No

Secret containing the Jira token of the bot user.

values.yaml example:

jira:
  apiTokenFromSecret: "teleport-jira-plugin-token"

jira.apiTokenSecretPath

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string"jiraApiToken"No

Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by jira.apiTokenFromSecret.

values.yaml example:

jira:
  apiTokenSecretPath: "token"

jira.issueType

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string"Task"Yes

Issue type to be created when a new Access Request is made.

values.yaml example:

jira:
  issueType: Task

jira.project

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

List of project who will receive notifications about Access Requests.

values.yaml example:

jira:
  project: MYPROJ

jira.recipients

TypeDefault valueRequired?
array[]Yes

List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.

values.yaml example:

jira:
  recipients:
    - [email protected]
    - [email protected]

jira.token

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""No

Jira token of the bot user to impersonate when sending Access Request messages. It's only recommended for testing purposes. Please use jira.apiTokenFromSecret instead.

values.yaml example:

jira:
  token: "jiraapitoken"

jira.url

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

Base URL of the Jira instance.

values.yaml example:

jira:
  url: "https://jira.example.com/"

jira.username

TypeDefault valueRequired?
string""Yes

Jira username or email address associated with the token.

values.yaml example:

jira:
  username: "[email protected]"

log.output

TypeDefault valueRequired?
stringstdoutNo

Logger output. Can be stdout, stderr or a file name, eg. /var/log/teleport/jira.log

values.yaml example:

log:
  output: /var/log/teleport/jira.log

log.severity

TypeDefault valueRequired?
stringINFONo

Logger severity. Possible values are INFO, ERROR, DEBUG or WARN.

values.yaml example:

log:
  severity: DEBUG