teleport-plugin-jira Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart runs the Jira Teleport plugin, which allows users to receive and manage Access Requests as tasks in a Jira project.

You can browse the source on GitHub.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-jira chart.

Warning Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service.

values.yaml example:

teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:3025"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection to the Auth Service or Proxy Service.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret type: Opaque metadata: name: teleport-plugin-jira-identity data: auth_id: ...

Check out the Jira Helm Chart documentation for more information about how to acquire these credentials.

values.yaml example:

teleport: identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-jira-identity"

Type Default value Required? string "auth_id" No

Name of the key in the Kubernetes secret that holds the credentials for the connection to the Auth Service. If the secret follows the format above, it can be omitted.

values.yaml example:

teleport: identitySecretPath: "auth_id"

Type Default value Required? string "" No

Secret containing the Jira token of the bot user.

values.yaml example:

jira: apiTokenFromSecret: "teleport-jira-plugin-token"

Type Default value Required? string "jiraApiToken" No

Key where the token is located inside the secret specified by jira.apiTokenFromSecret .

values.yaml example:

jira: apiTokenSecretPath: "token"

Type Default value Required? string "Task" Yes

Issue type to be created when a new Access Request is made.

values.yaml example:

jira: issueType: Task

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

List of project who will receive notifications about Access Requests.

values.yaml example:

jira: project: MYPROJ

Type Default value Required? array [] Yes

List of recipients who will receive notifications about Access Requests.

values.yaml example:

Type Default value Required? string "" No

Jira token of the bot user to impersonate when sending Access Request messages. It's only recommended for testing purposes. Please use jira.apiTokenFromSecret instead.

values.yaml example:

jira: token: "jiraapitoken"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Base URL of the Jira instance.

values.yaml example:

jira: url: "https://jira.example.com/"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Jira username or email address associated with the token.

values.yaml example:

Type Default value Required? string stdout No

Logger output. Can be stdout , stderr or a file name, eg. /var/log/teleport/jira.log

values.yaml example:

log: output: /var/log/teleport/jira.log

Type Default value Required? string INFO No

Logger severity. Possible values are INFO , ERROR , DEBUG or WARN .

values.yaml example: