tctl CLI reference
tctl is a CLI tool that allows a cluster administrator to manage all resources
in a cluster, including nodes, users, tokens, certificates, and devices.
tctl can also be used to modify the dynamic configuration of the cluster, such as
creating new user roles or connecting to trusted clusters.
Authentication
Before running
tctl commands, administrators must authenticate to a Teleport
cluster. This section explains how
tctl authenticates to the cluster.
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
On a remote host with an identity file
tctl can authenticate with a user-provided identity file. The Teleport Auth
Service signs an identity file when a user runs
tctl auth sign or
tsh login --out=<output-path>, and the user can include the path to the
identity file in the
--identity flag when running
tctl commands.
When using the
--identity flag, the user must provide the
--auth-server flag
with the address of an Auth Service or Proxy Service so
tctl knows which
cluster to authenticate to.
On the same host as the Teleport Auth Service
If there is a Teleport configuration file on the host where
tctl is run,
tctl attempts to authenticate to the Auth Service named in the configuration
file using an identity stored in its local backend.
tctl authenticates using this method if a configuration file exists at
/etc/teleport.yaml or
TELEPORT_CONFIG_FILE points to a configuration file
in another location. If the
auth_service is disabled in the configuration
file, then the configuration file is ignored.
Note that when a
tctl command is run locally on the Auth Service, the audit
logs will show that it was performed by the Auth Service itself.
To provide an accurate audit trail, it is important to limit direct SSH access
to the Auth Service with
Access Controls and ensure that
admins use
tctl remotely instead.
On a remote host after running
tsh login
If
tctl cannot find a local Teleport configuration file or a user-provided
identity file, it attempts to load the user's
tsh profile to authenticate to
the cluster. The
tsh profile is created when a user runs
tsh login.
tctl reads the
TELEPORT_CONFIG_FILE environment variable to determine if
a Teleport configuration file is present. If you are using your
tsh profile to
authenticate
tctl, you must ensure that one of these conditions is true:
On a remote host with an identity file
tctl can authenticate with a user-provided identity file. The Teleport Auth
Service signs an identity file when a user runs
tctl auth sign or
tsh login --out=<output-path>, and the user can include the path to the
identity file in the
--identity flag when running
tctl commands.
When using the
--identity flag, the user must alo provide the
--auth-server
flag with the address of an Auth Service or Proxy Service so
tctl knows which
cluster to authenticate to.
On a remote host after running
tsh login
If
tctl cannot find a local Teleport configuration file or a user-provided
identity file, it attempts to load the user's
tsh profile to authenticate to
the cluster. The
tsh profile is created when a user runs
tsh login.
tctl reads the
TELEPORT_CONFIG_FILE environment variable to determine if
a Teleport configuration file is present. If you are using your
tsh profile to
authenticate
tctl, you must ensure that one of these conditions is true:
TELEPORT_CONFIG_FILEis blank
- No file exists at
/etc/teleport.yaml
Otherwise
tctl will attempt to connect to a Teleport cluster on the machine,
which could result in the error,
ERROR: open /var/lib/teleport/host_uuid: permission denied.
tctl global flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-d, --debug
|none
|none
|Enable verbose logging to stderr
-c, --config
/etc/teleport.yaml
|string filepath
|Path to a configuration file
--auth-server
|none
host:port
|Attempts to connect to specific Auth/Proxy Service address(es) instead of a local Auth Service (
127.0.0.1:3025)
-i, --identity
|none
|string filepath
|Path to an identity file
--insecure
|none
|none
|When specifying a Proxy Service address in
--auth-server, do not verify its TLS certificate. Danger: any data you send can be intercepted or modified by an attacker
tctl acl get
Gets and displays information about a particular access list.
tctl acl get <id>
tctl acl ls
Lists Access Lists on the cluster.
tctl acl ls
tctl acl users add
Adds a user to an access list.
tctl acl users add <access-list-name> <user> [<expires>] [<reason>]
tctl acl users ls
Lists the users in an access list.
tctl acl users ls <access-list-name>
tctl acl users rm
Removes a user from an access list.
tctl acl users rm <access-list-name> <user>
tctl alerts ack
Temporarily acknowledges a cluster alert, preventing the alert from being displayed to users. Acknowledgements last for 24 hours by default. Users will begin seeing the alert again when the acknowledgement expires.
tctl alerts ack [<flags>] <id>
Arguments
<id>: the ID of the cluster alert to acknowledge
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--ttl
|24h
|Any duration
|Time duration to acknowledge the alert for
--clear
|none
|Clear an existing alert acknowledgement
--reason
|none
|The reason for suppressing this alert
Examples
Suppress the cluster alert notifying users that an upgrade is available:
tctl alerts ack --reason="upgrade scheduled" upgrade-suggestionSuccessfully acknowledged alert 'upgrade-suggestion'. Alerts with this ID won't be pushed for 24h0m0s.
Clear an existing alert acknowledgement:
tctl alerts ack --clear upgrade-suggestion
tctl alerts ack ls
Lists alert acknowledgements.
tctl alerts ack lsID Reason Expires------------------ ---------------------- --------------------upgrade-suggestion "upgrade is scheduled" Wed Apr 12 16:52 UTC
tctl alerts create
Creates cluster alerts. Cluster alerts can be displayed to Teleport users
in the web UI or upon logging via
tsh.
tctl alerts create [<flags>] <message>
Arguments
<message>: The message for the alert to display
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--severity
low
low,
medium,
high
|Alert severity
--ttl
|none
|Any duration
|Optional expiry for alert (alert does not expire if no TTL is specified)
--labels
|none
|any
|A list of labels to attach to the alert.
While any labels can be applied to an alert, there are several internal labels that can be used to configure the behavior of alerts:
teleport.internal/alert-on-login: yes: ensures that the alert is displayed to users upon login
teleport.internal/alert-permit-all: yes: ensures that the alert is displayed to all users
If no labels are specified,
tctl will automatically add both of these labels.
Examples
tctl alerts create \ --severity=low \ --ttl=4h \ "The system is under maintenance, functionality may be limited."
tctl alerts list
Lists cluster alerts. This command can also be invoked as
tctl alerts ls.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--verbose (
-v)
|false
|boolean
|If set, display detailed alert info (including acknowledged alerts)
--labels
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|A list of labels to filter by
Examples
tctl alerts listID Severity Expires In Message------------------------------------ -------- ---------- ----------------------------------------------------------------da36b401-5688-426f-95b8-d0dd1ef27785 LOW 57m0s "The system is under maintenance, functionality may be limited."
tctl auth export
Exports public cluster CA certificates. This is useful for configuring external systems to trust certificates issued by Teleport.
tctl auth export [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--keys
|none
|none
|if set, only exports private keys
--fingerprint
|none
|string e.g.
SHA256:<fingerprint>
|filter authority by fingerprint
--compat
|none
|version number
|export certificates compatible with specific version of Teleport
--type
|none
user,
host,
tls-host,
tls-user,
tls-user-der,
windows,
db,
openssh,
saml-idp
|certificate type
--out
|none
|filepath
|if set writes exported authorities to files with the given path prefix
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config. Run:
tctl help <subcommand>
or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Export all keystctl auth export
Filter by fingerprinttctl auth export --fingerprint=SHA256:8xu5kh1CbHCZRrGuitbQd4hM+d9V+I7YA1mUwA/2tAo
Export tls certs onlytctl auth export --type=tls-host
tctl auth rotate
Rotate certificate authorities in the cluster:
tctl auth rotate [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--grace-period
|none
|relative duration like 5s, 2m, or 3h
|Grace period keeps previous certificate authorities signatures valid, if set to 0 will force users to log in again and nodes to re-register.
--manual
|none
|none
|Activate manual rotation, set rotation phases manually
--type
user,host
user or
host
|Certificate authority to rotate
--phase
init, standby, update_clients, update_servers, rollback
|Target rotation phase to set, used in manual rotation
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config . Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Rotate only user certificates with a grace period of 200 hours:tctl auth rotate --type=user --grace-period=200h
Rotate only host certificates with a grace period of 8 hours:tctl auth rotate --type=host --grace-period=8h
tctl auth sign
tctl auth sign is commonly used to generate long-lived certificates for
automation purposes. On supported platforms,
Machine ID is a more secure alternative that
generates short-lived certificates for automation workflows.
Create an identity file(s) for a given user:
tctl auth sign -o <filepath> [--user <user> | --host <host>][--format] [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--user
|none
|existing user
|Teleport user name
--host
|none
|auth host
|Teleport host name
-o, --out
|none
|filepath
|identity output
--overwrite
|none
|none
|When specified, write new identity files, even if they already exist
--format
file
file,
openssh,
tls or
kubernetes
|identity format
--identity
|none
file
|Identity file to use for logging in to the Auth Service
--auth-server
|none
|auth host & port
|Remote Teleport host name
--ttl
12h
|relative duration like
5s,
2m, or
3h
|TTL (time to live) for the generated certificate
--compat
""
standard or
oldssh
|OpenSSH compatibility flag
--proxy
""
|Address of the Teleport Proxy Service
|When --format is set to
kubernetes, this address will be set as the cluster address in the generated kubeconfig file
--leaf-cluster
""
|The name of a leaf cluster.
--kube-cluster-name
""
|Kubernetes Cluster Name
--app-name
""
|application name
|Generate a certificate for accessing the specified web application
--db-service
""
|Database Service name
|Generate a certificate for accessing the specified Database Service instance
--db-user
""
|database user
|When
--db-service is specified, encode this database user in the certificate
--db-name
""
|database name
|When
--db-service is specified, encode this database name in the certificate
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Export identity file to teleport_id.pem
for user `teleport` with a ttl set to 5mtctl auth sign --format file --ttl=5m --user teleport -o teleport_id.pem
Export identity formatted for openssh to teleport_id.pemtctl auth sign --format openssh --user teleport -o teleport_id.pem
Export host identity, `--format openssh` must be set with `--host`
Generates grav-01 (private key) and grav-01-cert.pub in the current directorytctl auth sign --format openssh --host grav-00
Invalid command, only one of --user or --host should be settctl auth sign --format openssh --host grav-00 --user teleport -o grav_host
error: --user or --host must be specified
create a certificate with a TTL of 24 hours for the jenkins user
the jenkins.pem file can later be used with `tsh`tctl auth sign --ttl=24h --user=jenkins --out=jenkins.pem
create a certificate with a TTL of 3 months for the jenkins user
the jenkins.pem file can later be used with `tsh`tctl auth sign --ttl=2190h --user=jenkins --out=jenkins.pem
create a certificate with a TTL of 1 day for the jenkins user
The kubeconfig file can later be used with `kubectl` or compatible tooling.tctl auth sign --ttl=24h --user=jenkins --out=kubeconfig --format=kubernetes
Exports an identity from the Auth Server in preparation for remote
tctl execution.tctl auth sign --user=admin --out=identity.pem
tctl bots add
Create a new Machine ID Bot:
tctl bots add <name> [<flags>]
Arguments
<name>- name of Machine ID Bot to create.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--roles
|none
|Comma-separated list of roles to assign to the Bot.
|Required. Specifies the roles that the Bot should be able to impersonate and include in generated credentials.
--logins
|none
|Comma-separated list of allowed SSH logins to set Bot's login trait to.
|Optional. Specifies the values that should be configured as the Bot's logins trait for the purpose of role templating.
--token
|none
|String name of an existing join token.
|Optional. Specifies an existing join token to be used rather than creating one as part of the Bot creation.
--ttl
|15m
|Duration.
|Optional. Overrides the TTL of the token that will be created if
--token is not specified.
--format
text
text,
json
|If set to
json, return new bot information as a machine-readable JSON string.
Examples
Create a new bot named
example that may assume the
access role and log in as
root:
tctl bots add example --roles=access --logins=root
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands:
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
tctl bots ls
Lists all Machine ID Bots:
tctl bots ls [<flags>]
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands:
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
tctl bots rm
Delete a Machine ID Bot:
tctl bots rm <name> [<flags>]
Arguments
<name>- name of Machine ID Bot to delete.
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands:
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
tctl bots update
Update a Machine ID bot:
tctl bots update <bot> [<flags>]
Arguments
<name>- The name of the bot to update
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--add-roles
|none
|Comma-separated list of roles the bot may assume
|Appends the given roles to the existing roles the bot may assume.
--set-roles
|none
|Comma-separated list of roles the bot may assume
|Replaces the bots's current roles with the list provided.
--add-logins
|none
|Comma-separated list of allowed Unix logins
|Appends the given logins to the bot's current allowed logins.
--set-logins
|none
|Comma-separated list of allowed Unix logins
|Replaces the bot's current allowed logins with the given list.
Examples
Replace the bot
example roles and add a new allowed Unix login:
tctl bots update example --add-logins=root --set-roles=access
Remove all implicitly allowed Unix logins from a bot named
example by passing
an empty list:
tctl bots update example --set-logins=,
Note that the bot may still be granted additional logins via roles.
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands:
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
tctl create
Create or update a Teleport resource from a YAML file.
The supported resource types are: user, node, cluster, role, connector, and device. See the Resources Reference for complete docs on how to build these yaml files.
tctl create [<flags>] <filename>
Arguments
<filename>resource definition file
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-f, --force
|none
|none
|Overwrite the resource if already exists
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Update a user recordtctl create -f joe.yaml
Add a trusted clustertctl create cluster.yaml
Update a trusted clustertctl create -f cluster.yaml
tctl devices add
Register a device.
tctl devices add --os=OS --asset-tag=SERIAL_NUMBER
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--os
|none
linux,
macos,
windows
|Device operating system
--asset-tag
|none
|string
|Device inventory identifier (e.g., Mac serial number)
--enroll
|false
|boolean
|If set, creates a device enrollment token
Examples
tctl devices add --os=macos --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0ADevice C00AA0AAAA0A/macOS added to the inventorytctl devices add --os=macos --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0A --enrollDevice C00AA0AAAA0A/macOS added to the inventoryRun the command below on device "C00AA0AAAA0A" to enroll it:tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example
tctl devices enroll
Create an enrollment token for a device.
tctl devices enroll [--device-id=ID] [--asset-tag=ASSET_TAG]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--device-id
|none
|string
|Teleport device identifier
--asset-tag
|none
|string
|Device inventory identifier (e.g., Mac serial number)
One of
--device-id or
--asset-tag must be present.
Examples
tctl devices enroll --device-id=d40f2ee4-856d-4aef-b784-c4371e39c036Run the command below on device "d40f2ee4-856d-4aef-b784-c4371e39c036" to enroll it:tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-exampletctl devices enroll --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0ARun the command below on device "C00AA0AAAA0A" to enroll it:tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example
tctl devices ls
List registered devices.
tctl devices ls
Examples
tctl devices ls
Asset Tag OS Enroll Status Device ID------------ ----- ------------- ------------------------------------C00AA0AAAA0A macOS enrolled d40f2ee4-856d-4aef-b784-c4371e39c036
tctl devices rm
Removes a registered device.
A removed device is not considered a trusted device for future device authentication attempts.
tctl devices rm [--device-id=ID] [--asset-tag=ASSET_TAG]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--device-id
|none
|string
|Teleport device identifier
--asset-tag
|none
|string
|Device inventory identifier (e.g., Mac serial number)
One of
--device-id or
--asset-tag must be present.
Examples
tctl devices rm --device-id=d40f2ee4-856d-4aef-b784-c4371e39c036Device "ac3590ec-87d4-4519-8e9e-2f35af0a9f85" removedtctl devices rm --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0ADevice "C00AA0AAAA0A" removed
tctl edit
Modify a Teleport resource using your preferred text editor.
tctl edit <resource-type/resource-name>
The text editor is selected by checking the following, in order of precedence:
- the
TELEPORT_EDITORenvironment variable
- the
VISUALenvironment variable
- the
EDITORenvironment variable
- defaulting to
vi
tctl will fetch the resource from the backend and open it in the selected editor.
When the editor process terminates,
tctl will push the updates to the Teleport cluster.
To abandon the edit, close the editor without saving the file.
Some graphical editors like VS Code launch a background process rather than running
in the foreground. This prevents
tctl from properly detecting when the editor
process terminates. To work around this, check whether your editor supports a "wait"
option that waits for files to be closed before terminating. For example, to edit a
Teleport resource with VS Code, you can set
TELEPORT_EDITOR="code --wait".
Note: Renaming resources with
tctl edit is not supported since Teleport resources
often refer to other resources by name. To rename a resource, we recommend you:
- fetch the resource with
tctl getand redirect the output to a file
- change the name of the resource in the file
- save the new resource with
tctl create -f
- update any references to the old resource
Arguments
<resource-type/resource-name>The resource to edit
<resource type>The type of the resource [for example:
user,cluster,token]
<resource name>The name of the resource
-
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config . Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
edit the sre roletctl edit role/sre
edit the alice user with the nano editorTELEPORT_EDITOR=nano tctl edit user/alice
tctl get
Print a YAML declaration of various Teleport resources:
tctl get [<flags>] <resource-type/resource-name>,...
Arguments
<resource-type/resource-name>The resource to get
<resource type>The type of the resource [for example:
user,cluster,token,device]
<resource name>The name of the resource
-
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--format
yaml, json or
text
|Output format
--with-secrets
|none
|none
|Include secrets in resources like certificate authorities or OIDC connectors
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config . Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
tctl get users
Dump the user definition into a file:tctl get user/joe > joe.yaml
Prints the trusted cluster 'east'tctl get cluster/east
Prints all trusted clusters and all userstctl get clusters,users
Dump all resources for backup into state.yamltctl get all > state.yaml
tctl get users
Dump the user definition into a file:tctl get user/joe > joe.yaml
Prints the trusted cluster 'east'tctl get cluster/east
Prints all trusted clusters and all userstctl get clusters,users
tctl help
Shows help:
tctl help
tctl inventory list
List Teleport instance inventory:
tctl inventory list [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--format
text
yaml, json or
text
|Output format
--older-than
|none
|string
|Filter for older teleport versions
--exact-version
|none
|string
|Filter output by teleport version
--services
|none
|string
|Filter output by service (node,kube,proxy,etc)
--upgrader
|none
none,
kube, or
unit
|Filter output by upgrader (kube,unit,none)
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config . Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
List inventory
tctl inventory lsServer ID Hostname Services Agent Version Upgrader Upgrader Version------------------------------------ ------------------------------- -------------------------- ------------- -------- ----------------00c3a1f7-5f24-47f9-b866-14401fbb5685 teleport-proxy-77df88c69 Proxy 15.4.30 none none065ab336-1ac2-4314-8b16-32fc06a172a7 server1 Node 15.4.30 unit 15.4.30a24d4ad4-ead8-4b15-9ea6-357a5350369e teleport-auth-fb68b5df7 Auth,Discovery 15.4.30 none none
List inventory for a specific service and version
tctl inventory ls --services=node --exact-version=15.4.30Server ID Hostname Services Agent Version Upgrader Upgrader Version------------------------------------ ------------------------------- -------------------------- ------------- -------- ----------------065ab336-1ac2-4314-8b16-32fc06a172a7 server1 Node 15.4.30 unit 15.4.30a24d4ad4-ead8-4b15-9ea6-357a5350369e server2 Node,App 15.4.30 unit 15.4.30
Note that newly added Teleport services do not show in the inventory right as the service joins. Those can take around 5 minutes under regular circumstances to show in inventory counts and up to 15 minutes for heavy load.
tctl inventory status
Show inventory status summary:
tctl inventory status [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--format
text
yaml, json or
text
|Output format
--[no-]connected
--no-connected
|none
|Show locally connected instances summary
Global flags
These are available for all commands
--debug, --config . Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
List inventory status
tctl inventory statusVersions: v15.4.30: 16Upgraders: kube: 6 unit: 6 none: 4Services: Discovery: 2 Auth: 2 Db: 2 Kube: 2 App: 2 Node: 2 Proxy: 2 WindowsDesktop: 2Total Instances: 16
List inventory status for locally connected instances summary. This allows seeing connected instances on a specific Auth service.
tctl inventory status --connectedServer ID Services Version Upgrader------------------------------------ ---------------------- ------- --------b48e6e81-63e0-498f-834b-1a8adea09d95 Auth 15.4.30 none178d9301-2873-4020-895a-014edf067204 Node 15.4.30 unit
List inventory status
tctl inventory statusVersions: v17.2.3: 19Upgraders: kube: 1 unit: 1 none: 16Services: App: 1 Node: 1 Proxy: 12 Discovery: 2 Auth: 2 Kube: 1Total Instances: 19
Note that newly added Teleport services do not show in the inventory right as the service joins. Those can take around 5 minutes under regular circumstances to show in inventory counts and up to 15 minutes for heavy load.
tctl login_rule test
Test a Login Rule resource without installing it in the cluster.
Arguments
<traits-file>input traits file in JSON or YAML format. Empty for stdin.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--resource-file
|none
|string filepath
|Path to Login Rule resource path, can be repeated for multiple files
--load-from-cluster
false
true, false
|When true, all Login Rules currently installed in the cluster will be loaded for the test. Can be combined with
--resource-file to test interactions.
--format
yaml
yaml, json
|Output format for traits
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Test evaluation of the Login Rules from rule1.yaml and rule2.yaml with input traits from traits.json
tctl login_rule test --resource-file rule1.yaml --resource-file rule2.yaml traits.json
Test the Login Rule in rule.yaml along with all Login Rules already present in the cluster
tctl login_rule test --resource-file rule.yaml --load-from-cluster traits.json
Read the input traits from stdin
echo '{"groups": ["example"]}' | tctl login_rule test --resource-file rule.yaml
tctl nodes add
Generate a node invitation token:
tctl nodes add [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--roles
node
proxy, auth, node, db, app or
windowsdesktop
|Comma-separated list of roles for the new node to assume
--ttl
|30m
|relative duration like 5s, 2m, or 3h
|Time to live for a generated token
--token
|none
|string token value
|A custom token to use, auto-generated if not provided. Should match token set with
teleport start --token
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Generates a token that can be used by a node to join the cluster, default ttl is 30 minutestctl nodes add
Generates a token that can be used to add an SSH node to the cluster.
The node will run both the proxy service and the node (ssh) service.
This token can be used within an hour.tctl nodes add --roles=node,proxy --ttl=1h
tctl nodes ls
List all active SSH nodes within the cluster:
tctl nodes ls [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--namespace
|none
|string namespace
|Namespace of the nodes
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
tctl request approve
Approve a user's request:
tctl request approve [token]
Arguments
<tokens>- comma-separated list of Teleport tokens.
Examples
tctl request approve request-id-1, request-id-2
tctl request create
Create a pending Access Request.
tctl request create <username>
Arguments
<username>- Name of target user (required).
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
roles
|none
|Comma-separated list of strings
|Roles to be requested
resource
|none
|Comma-separated list of strings
|Resource IDs to be requested
reason
|none
|String
|Optional reason message
dry-run
|none
|Boolean
|Don't actually generate the Access Request
Use the
dry-run flag if you want to validate whether Teleport can create an
Access Request for the user in the
username argument, given the user's static
roles.
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Create an Access Request for user
myuser for the
prod role, providing a
reason:
tctl request create myuser --roles=prod --reason="Fix an outage"
tctl request deny
Denies a user's request:
tctl request deny [token]
Arguments
<tokens>- comma-separated list of Teleport tokens.
Examples
tctl request deny request-id-1, request-id-2
tctl request ls
List of open requests:
tctl request ls
Examples
tctl request ls
Token Requestor Metadata Created At (UTC) Status
------------------------------------ --------- -------------- ------------------- -------
request-id-1 alice roles=dictator 07 Nov 19 19:38 UTC PENDING
tctl request rm
Delete a users role request:
tctl request rm [token]
Arguments
<tokens>- comma-separated list of Teleport tokens.
Examples
tctl request rm request-id-1
tctl rm
Delete a resource:
tctl rm <resource-type/resource-name>
Arguments
<resource-type/resource-name>Resource to delete
<resource type>Type of a resource [for example:
saml,oidc,github,user,cluster,tokens,device]
<resource name>Resource name to delete
-
Examples
Delete a SAML connector called "okta":tctl rm saml/okta
Delete a local user called "admin":tctl rm users/admin
tctl sso configure github
Configure the GitHub auth connector.
Required params
--id and
--secret come from registering a GitHub OAuth app, which you can read about in the GitHub documentation.
The flag
--teams-to-roles can be provided multiple times to specify which GitHub Teams are assigned which roles.
In this example, members of the
devs team in the GitHub org
octocats will be assigned the
access, and
editor roles in Teleport.
tctl sso configure github --id=GITHUB_CLIENT_ID --secret=GITHUB_SECRET --teams-to-roles=octocats,devs,access,editor [<other-flags>]
Arguments
This command accepts no arguments.
Flags
Mandatory flags:
--id,
--secret,
--teams-to-roles.
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-n,
--name
github
|resource name
|Connector name.
-r,
--teams-to-roles
|none
org,team,role1,role2,...
|Sets teams-to-roles mapping. Repeatable.
--display
|none
|display name
|Controls how this connector is displayed.
--id
|none
|GitHub OAuth2 client id
|GitHub app client ID.
--secret
|none
|GitHub OAuth2 secret
|GitHub app client secret.
--redirect-url
|none
|Valid callback URL.
|Authorization callback URL.
--ignore-missing-roles
|Ignore missing roles referenced in
--teams-to-roles.
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands:
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Generate a GitHub auth connector. Two role mappings are defined:
- members of the
adminteam in the
octocatsorg will receive
access,
editorand
auditorroles.
- members of the
devteam in
octocatsorg will receive the
accessrole.
tctl sso configure gh is an alias for
tctl sso configure github.
tctl sso configure gh -r octocats,admin,access,editor,auditor -r octocats,dev,access --secret GH_SECRET --id CLIENT_IDINFO [CLIENT] RedirectURL empty, resolving automatically.INFO [CLIENT] RedirectURL set to "https://teleport.example.com:3080/v1/webapi/github/callback"kind: githubmetadata: name: githubspec: client_id: CLIENT_ID client_secret: GH_SECRET display: "" redirect_url: https://teleport.example.com:3080/v1/webapi/github/callback teams_to_logins: - logins: - access - editor - auditor organization: octocats team: admin - logins: - access organization: octocats team: devversion: v3
Generate the configuration and immediately test it using
tctl sso test command.
tctl sso configure gh ... | tctl sso test
tctl sso configure oidc
Configure an OIDC auth connector, optionally using a preset.
The flag
--claims-to-roles can be provided multiple times.
tctl sso configure oidc --id=CLIENT_ID --secret=SECRET --claims-to-roles=... [<other-flags>]
Arguments
This command accepts no arguments.
Flags
Mandatory flags:
--id,
--secret,
--claims-to-roles. Other flags may be required depending on chosen preset.
General flags:
|Name
|Description
-p,
--preset
|Preset. One of:
google,
gitlab,
okta.
-n,
--name
|Connector name. Required, unless implied from preset.
-r,
--claims-to-roles
|Sets claim-to-roles mapping using format
claim_name,claim_value,role1,role2,.... Repeatable.
--display
|Display controls how this connector is displayed.
--id
|OIDC app client ID.
--secret
|OIDC app client secret.
--issuer-url
|Issuer URL.
--redirect-url
|Authorization callback URL.
--prompt
|Optional OIDC prompt. Example values:
none,
select_account,
login,
consent.
--scope
|Scope specifies additional scopes set by provider. Each repetition of the flag declares one scope. Examples:
email,
groups,
openid.
--acr
|Authentication Context Class Reference values.
--provider
|Sets the external identity provider type to enable IdP specific workarounds. Examples:
ping,
adfs,
netiq, `okta``.
--ignore-missing-roles
|Ignore missing roles referenced in
--claims-to-roles.
Supported presets:
|Name
|Description
|Display
|Issuer URL
google
|Google Workspace
https://accounts.google.com
gitlab
|GitLab
|GitLab
https://gitlab.com
okta
|Okta
|Okta
https://oktaice.okta.com
The above values for
--issuer-url are defaults which may need to be updated depending on your IdP configuration.
The following flags are specific to Google Workspace:
|Name
|Description
--google-acc-uri
|URI of your service account credentials file. Example:
file:///var/lib/teleport/gworkspace-creds.json.
--google-acc
|String containing Google service account credentials.
--google-admin
|Email of a Google admin to impersonate.
--google-legacy
|Flag to select groups with direct membership filtered by domain (legacy behavior).
Disabled by default. More info
--google-id
|Shorthand for setting the
--id flag to
<GOOGLE_WORKSPACE_CLIENT_ID>.apps.googleusercontent.com
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands:
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
- Generate an OIDC auth connector configuration called
myauth. Two mappings from OIDC claims to roles are defined:
- members of
admingroup will receive
access,
editorand
auditorroles.
- members of
developergroup will receive
accessrole.
- members of
The values for
--secret,
--id and
--issuer-url are provided by the IdP.
tctl sso configure oidc -n myauth -r groups,admin,access,editor,auditor -r group,developer,access \ --secret IDP_SECRET --id CLIENT_ID \ --issuer-url https://idp.example.com
- Generate an OIDC auth connector with the Okta preset, enabling the
groupsscope and mapping the
okta-admingroup to roles
access,
editor,
auditor. Issuer URL is set to match a custom Okta domain.
tctl sso configure oidc --preset okta --scope groups -r groups,okta-admin,access,editor,auditor \ --secret IDP_SECRET --id CLIENT_ID \ --issuer-url dev-123456.oktapreview.com
- Generate an OIDC auth connector with the Google preset. Service account credentials are set to be loaded from
/var/lib/teleport/gacc.jsonwith
--google-acc-uri.
tctl sso configure oidc --preset google -r groups,[email protected],access \ --secret SECRET --google-id GOOGLE_ID --google-acc-uri /var/lib/teleport/gacc.json \ --google-admin [email protected]
- Generate the configuration and immediately test it using the
tctl sso testcommand.
tctl sso configure oidc ... | tctl sso test
tctl sso configure saml
Configure the SAML auth connector, optionally using a preset.
The flag
--attributes-to-roles/-r can be provided multiple times.
To avoid errors when pasting XML to a YAML file, we encourage the usage of the flag
--entity-descriptor/
-e.
tctl sso configure saml -e entity_desc.xml -r attr,value,role1 [<other-flags>]
Arguments
This command accepts no arguments.
Flags
Mandatory flags:
--name,
--attributes-to-roles,
--entity-descriptor. These flags may become non-mandatory when other flags are present; see table below for details.
|Name
|Required?
|Description
-p/--preset
|Preset. One of:
okta,
onelogin,
ad,
adfs.
-n/--name
|Yes, unless
--preset is given.
|Connector name.
-e/--entity-descriptor
|Yes, unless
--sso,
--acs,
--cert and
--issuer are also given.
|Set the Entity Descriptor. Valid values: file path, URL, XML content. Supplies configuration parameters as a single XML document instead of individual elements.
-r/--attributes-to-roles
|Yes, at least one occurrence must be present.
|Sets attribute-to-role mapping using format
attr_name,attr_value,role1,role2,.... Repeatable.
--display
|Sets the connector display name.
--issuer
|Sets identity provider issuer.
--sso
|URL of the identity provider's SSO service.
--cert
|Path to your IdP's certificate PEM file. Your IdP signs responses using this certificate.
--acs
|URL for the assertion consumer service on the service provider (Teleport's side).
--audience
|Uniquely identifies our service provider.
--service-provider-issuer
|Issuer of the service provider (Teleport).
--signing-key-file
|A file with request signing key. Must be used together with
--signing-cert-file.
--signing-cert-file
|A file with request certificate. Must be used together with
--signing-key-file.
--assertion-key-file
|A file with key used for securing SAML assertions. Must be used together with
--assertion-cert-file.
--assertion-cert-file
|A file with cert used for securing SAML assertions. Must be used together with
--assertion-key-file.
--provider
|Sets the external identity provider type, enabling workarounds. Examples: ping, adfs.
--ignore-missing-roles
|Ignore missing roles referenced in
--attributes-to-roles.
Supported presets:
|Name
|Description
|Display
okta
|Okta
|Okta
onelogin
|OneLogin
|OneLogin
ad
|Azure Active Directory
|Microsoft
adfs
|Active Directory Federation Services
|ADFS
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands:
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
- Generate a SAML auth connector configuration called
myauth. Two mappings from SAML attributes to roles are defined:
- members of
admingroup will receive
access,
editorand
auditorroles.
- members of
developergroup will receive
accessrole. The IdP metadata will be read from
entity-desc.xmlfile.
- members of
tctl sso configure saml -n myauth -r group,admin,access,editor,auditor -r group,developer,access -e entity-desc.xml
- Generate a SAML auth connector configuration using the
oktapreset. The choice of preset affects the default name and display attribute, and may apply IdP-specific tweaks. Instead of an XML file, a URL was provided to the -e flag, which will be fetched by Teleport during runtime.
tctl sso configure saml -p okta -r group,dev,access -e https://dev-123456.oktapreview.com/app/ex30h8/sso/saml/metadata
- Generate a configuration and immediately test it using the
tctl sso testcommand:
tctl sso configure saml -p okta -r group,developer,access -e entity-desc.xml | tctl sso test
tctl sso test
Perform an end-to-end test of an SSO authentication flow using the provided auth connector definition.
The command supports all auth connector types:
github,
oidc and
saml. The latter two require Teleport Enterprise.
tctl [<global-flags>] sso test [<auth-connector.yaml>]
The testing consists of running a single end-to-end authentication request using the provided auth connector definition. Once the request is finished, the results will be printed to standard output along with context-specific diagnostic information. The test process is safe from side effects in that:
- it will not change the list of configured auth connectors
- the audit log will clearly state the login attempts as "test" ones
- there will be no certificates issued for the authenticated user
To use this command, you must have access to the
github_request,
oidc_request, and
saml_request resources (depending on the type of connector being tested).
If you receive a "permission denied" error, ensure that you have access to the following resources in one of your Teleport roles:
- resources: [github_request]
verbs: [list,create,read,update,delete]
- resources: [oidc_request]
verbs: [list,create,read,update,delete]
- resources: [saml_request]
verbs: [list,create,read,update,delete]
Arguments
[<filename>]Connector resource definition file. Optional. Empty for stdin.
Flags
This command defines no flags.
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands:
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Test the auth connector from
connector.yaml:
tctl sso test connector.yaml
The command is designed to be used in conjunction with the
tctl sso configure family of commands:
tctl sso configure ... | tctl sso test
The pipeline may also utilize
tee to capture the connector generated with
tctl sso configure. This will save the connector in
connector.yaml:
tctl sso configure ... | tee connector.yaml | tctl sso test
You can test an existing auth connector by combining the command with
tctl get:
$ tctl get saml/your-connector-name --with-secrets | tctl sso test
Make sure to include
--with-secrets flag, or the exported auth connector will not be testable.
tctl status
Report cluster status:
tctl status
Examples
Checks status of cluster.tctl status Cluster grav-00 User CA never updated Host CA never updated CA
pin sha256:1146cdd2b887772dcc2e879232c8f60012a839f7958724ce5744005474b15b9d
Checks remote auth status using exported identity.tctl status \ --auth-server=192.168.99.102:3025 \ --identity=identity.pem
tctl tokens add
Create an invitation token:
tctl tokens add --type=TYPE [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--format
|none
text,
json,
yaml
|Output format
--labels
|none
text
|Sets token labels
--ttl
|1h
|Duration like 5s, 2m, or 3h
|Sets how long the token is valid for.
--type
|none
proxy,
auth,
trusted_cluster,
node,
db,
kube,
app,
windowsdesktop
|Type of token to add
--value
|none
|string token value
|Value of token to add
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config . Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Generate an invite token for a trusted_clustertctl tokens add --type=trusted_cluster --ttl=5m
Generate an invite token for a trusted_cluster with labelstctl tokens add --type=trusted_cluster --labels=env=prod,region=us-west
Generate an invite token for a node
This is equivalent to `tctl nodes add`tctl tokens add --type=node
Generate a join token for both a Node and the Database Servicetctl tokens add --type=node,db
Generate an invite token for a kubernetes_servicetctl tokens add --type=kube
Generate an invite token for an app_servicetctl tokens add --type=app
tctl tokens ls
List node and user invitation tokens:
tctl tokens ls [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--format
|none
text,
json,
yaml
|Output format
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config . Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Example
tctl tokens ls
Token Type Expiry Time (UTC)
-------------------------------- --------------- -------------------
abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this Node 11 Oct 19 22:17 UTC
efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this trusted_cluster 11 Oct 19 22:19 UTC
ijkl789-insecure-do-not-use-this User signup 11 Oct 19 22:20 UTC
tctl tokens rm
Delete/revoke an invitation token:
tctl tokens rm [<token>]
Arguments
<token>The full-length token string to delete
tctl top
Reports diagnostic information.
The diagnostic metrics endpoint must be enabled with
teleport start --diag-addr=<bind-addr> for
tctl top to work.
tctl top [<diag-addr>] [<refresh>]
Argument
[<diag-addr>]Diagnostic HTTP URL (HTTPS not supported)
[<refresh>]Refresh period e.g.
5s,
2m, or
3h
Example
sudo teleport start --diag-addr=127.0.0.1:3000
View stats with a refresh period of 5 secondstctl top http://127.0.0.1:3000 5s
tctl users add
Generates a user invitation token:
tctl users add [<flags>] <account>
Arguments
<account>- The Teleport user account name.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--roles
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of Teleport roles to assign to the new user
--logins
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of allowed SSH logins for the new user
--kubernetes-groups
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|Kubernetes groups to assign to a user, e.g.
system:masters
--kubernetes-users
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|Kubernetes user to assign to a user, e.g.
jenkins
--db-users
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of allowed database users for the new user
--db-names
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of allowed database names for the new user
--windows-logins
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of allowed Windows logins for the new user
--aws-role-arns
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of allowed AWS role ARNs for the new user
--gcp-service-accounts
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of allowed GCP service accounts for the new user
--azure-identities
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of Azure managed identities to allow the user to assume. Must be the full URIs of the identities
--ttl
|1h
|relative duration like 5s, 2m, or 3h, maximum 48h
|Set expiration time for token
--host-user-uid
|none
|Unix UID
|UID for auto provisioned host users to use
--host-user-gid
|none
|Unix GID
|GID for auto provisioned host users to use
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--debug, --config. Run
tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Adds Teleport user "joe" with the "access" and "requester" roles and
permissions to assume the "joe" and "ubuntu" loginstctl users add joe --roles=access,requester --logins=joe,ubuntu
tctl users ls
Lists all user accounts:
tctl users ls [<flags>]
tctl users reset
Reset local user account password and any associated second factor with expiring link to populate values. Usage:
tctl users reset <account>
Arguments
<account>- Teleport Local DB User
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--ttl
8h
|relative duration like
5s,
2m, or
3h
|Set the expiration time for token, default is
8h0m0s, maximum is
24h0m0s
Examples
tctl users reset jeff
User jeff has been reset. Share this URL with the user to complete password reset, the link is valid for 8h0m0s:
https://teleport.example.com:3080/web/reset/8a4a40bec3a31a28db44fa64c0c70ca3
Resets jeff's password and any associated second factor. Jeff populates the password and confirms the token with the link.
tctl users rm
Deletes user accounts:
tctl users rm <logins>
Arguments
<logins>- comma-separated list of Teleport users
Examples
tctl users rm sally,tim
Removes users sally and tim
tctl users update
Update user account:
tctl users update [<flags>] <account>
Arguments
<account>- The Teleport user account name.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--set-roles
|none
|Comma-separated list of roles for the user to assume.
|Assigns the user's roles to the ones provided, replacing the user's current roles.
--set-azure-identities
|none
|Comma-separated list of allowed Azure identity URIs.
|Assigns the user's allowed Azure identities to the ones provided, replacing the user's currently allowed Azure identities.
Examples
Set the user
joe's roles to
access and
editor:
tctl users update joe --set-roles=access,editor
Set the user
priya's Azure identities to
developer and
dba:
tctl users update priya --set-azure-identities \ `/subscriptions/${SUBSCRIPTION_ID?}/resourceGroups/${MY_RESOURCE_GROUP?}/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/developer,\ `/subscriptions/${SUBSCRIPTION_ID?}/resourceGroups/${MY_RESOURCE_GROUP?}/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/dba
tctl autoupdate client-tools status
tctl autoupdate client-tools status [<flags>]
Requests the current status of client tool managed updates, indicating whether managed updates are enabled and displaying the target version for the update.
If the
--proxy flag is defined, tctl sends a request to an unauthenticated endpoint to retrieve the data.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--proxy
|none
|none
|Address of the Teleport Proxy Service. When defined this address will be used to retrieve client tool auto update configuration.
--format
|yaml
json,
yaml
|Output format: 'yaml' or 'json'.
Examples
tctl autoupdate client-tools statusmode: enabledtarget_version: 17.2.7tctl autoupdate client-tools status --format json{ "mode": "enabled", "target_version": "17.2.7"}
Request to an unauthenticated endpoint.tctl autoupdate client-tools status --proxy proxy.example.commode: enabledtarget_version: 17.2.7
tctl autoupdate client-tools enable
Enables managed updates for client tools in the cluster. If the target version is not set, the proxy version will be advertised.
Examples
tctl autoupdate client-tools enableclient tools auto update mode has been changed
tctl autoupdate client-tools disable
Disables managed updates for client tools in the cluster.
Examples
tctl autoupdate client-tools disableclient tools auto update mode has been changed
tctl autoupdate client-tools target
tctl autoupdate client-tools target [<flags>] <target-version>
Sets the target version for client tools in the cluster. After login, client tools will be advertised to this version and initiate the update process.
Arguments
<target-version>- Client tools target version. Clients will be told to update to this version.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--clear
|none
|none
|Removes the target version, Teleport will default to its current proxy version.
Examples
tctl autoupdate client-tools target 17.2.7client tools auto update target version has been settctl autoupdate client-tools target --clearclient tools auto update target version has been cleared
tctl version
Print the version of your
tctl binary:
tctl version