tctl CLI reference

tctl is a CLI tool that allows a cluster administrator to manage all resources in a cluster, including nodes, users, tokens, certificates, and devices.

tctl can also be used to modify the dynamic configuration of the cluster, such as creating new user roles or connecting to trusted clusters.

Before running tctl commands, administrators must authenticate to a Teleport cluster. This section explains how tctl authenticates to the cluster.

Self-Hosted

tctl can authenticate with a user-provided identity file. The Teleport Auth Service signs an identity file when a user runs tctl auth sign or tsh login --out=<output-path> , and the user can include the path to the identity file in the --identity flag when running tctl commands. When using the --identity flag, the user must provide the --auth-server flag with the address of an Auth Service or Proxy Service so tctl knows which cluster to authenticate to. If there is a Teleport configuration file on the host where tctl is run, tctl attempts to authenticate to the Auth Service named in the configuration file using an identity stored in its local backend. tctl authenticates using this method if a configuration file exists at /etc/teleport.yaml or TELEPORT_CONFIG_FILE points to a configuration file in another location. If the auth_service is disabled in the configuration file, then the configuration file is ignored. note Note that when a tctl command is run locally on the Auth Service, the audit logs will show that it was performed by the Auth Service itself. To provide an accurate audit trail, it is important to limit direct SSH access to the Auth Service with Access Controls and ensure that admins use tctl remotely instead. If tctl cannot find a local Teleport configuration file or a user-provided identity file, it attempts to load the user's tsh profile to authenticate to the cluster. The tsh profile is created when a user runs tsh login . tctl reads the TELEPORT_CONFIG_FILE environment variable to determine if a Teleport configuration file is present. If you are using your tsh profile to authenticate tctl , you must ensure that one of these conditions is true: TELEPORT_CONFIG_FILE is blank

is blank No file exists at /etc/teleport.yaml Otherwise tctl will attempt to connect to a Teleport cluster on the machine, which could result in the error, ERROR: open /var/lib/teleport/host_uuid: permission denied .

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -d, --debug none none Enable verbose logging to stderr -c, --config /etc/teleport.yaml string filepath Path to a configuration file --auth-server none host:port Attempts to connect to specific Auth/Proxy Service address(es) instead of a local Auth Service ( 127.0.0.1:3025 ) -i, --identity none string filepath Path to an identity file --insecure none none When specifying a Proxy Service address in --auth-server , do not verify its TLS certificate. Danger: any data you send can be intercepted or modified by an attacker

Gets and displays information about a particular access list.

tctl acl get <id>

Lists Access Lists on the cluster.

tctl acl ls

Adds a user to an access list.

tctl acl users add <access-list-name> <user> [<expires>] [<reason>]

Lists the users in an access list.

tctl acl users ls <access-list-name>

Removes a user from an access list.

tctl acl users rm <access-list-name> <user>

Temporarily acknowledges a cluster alert, preventing the alert from being displayed to users. Acknowledgements last for 24 hours by default. Users will begin seeing the alert again when the acknowledgement expires.

tctl alerts ack [<flags>] <id>

<id> : the ID of the cluster alert to acknowledge

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --ttl 24h Any duration Time duration to acknowledge the alert for --clear none Clear an existing alert acknowledgement --reason none The reason for suppressing this alert

Suppress the cluster alert notifying users that an upgrade is available:

tctl alerts ack --reason="upgrade scheduled" upgrade-suggestion Successfully acknowledged alert 'upgrade-suggestion'. Alerts with this ID won't be pushed for 24h0m0s.

Clear an existing alert acknowledgement:

tctl alerts ack --clear upgrade-suggestion

Lists alert acknowledgements.

tctl alerts ack ls ID Reason Expires ------------------ ---------------------- -------------------- upgrade-suggestion "upgrade is scheduled" Wed Apr 12 16:52 UTC

Creates cluster alerts. Cluster alerts can be displayed to Teleport users in the web UI or upon logging via tsh .

tctl alerts create [<flags>] <message>

<message> : The message for the alert to display

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --severity low low , medium , high Alert severity --ttl none Any duration Optional expiry for alert (alert does not expire if no TTL is specified) --labels none any A list of labels to attach to the alert.

While any labels can be applied to an alert, there are several internal labels that can be used to configure the behavior of alerts:

teleport.internal/alert-on-login: yes : ensures that the alert is displayed to users upon login

: ensures that the alert is displayed to users upon login teleport.internal/alert-permit-all: yes : ensures that the alert is displayed to all users

If no labels are specified, tctl will automatically add both of these labels.

tctl alerts create \ --severity=low \ --ttl=4h \ "The system is under maintenance, functionality may be limited."

Lists cluster alerts. This command can also be invoked as tctl alerts ls .

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --verbose ( -v ) false boolean If set, display detailed alert info (including acknowledged alerts) --labels none Comma-separated strings A list of labels to filter by

tctl alerts list ID Severity Expires In Message ------------------------------------ -------- ---------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- da36b401-5688-426f-95b8-d0dd1ef27785 LOW 57m0s "The system is under maintenance, functionality may be limited."

Exports public cluster CA certificates. This is useful for configuring external systems to trust certificates issued by Teleport.

tctl auth export [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --keys none none if set, only exports private keys --fingerprint none string e.g. SHA256:<fingerprint> filter authority by fingerprint --compat none version number export certificates compatible with specific version of Teleport --type none user , host , tls-host , tls-user , tls-user-der , windows , db , openssh , saml-idp certificate type --out none filepath if set writes exported authorities to files with the given path prefix

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run:

tctl help <subcommand>

or see the Global Flags section.

tctl auth export tctl auth export --fingerprint=SHA256:8xu5kh1CbHCZRrGuitbQd4hM+d9V+I7YA1mUwA/2tAo tctl auth export --type=tls-host

Rotate certificate authorities in the cluster:

tctl auth rotate [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --grace-period none relative duration like 5s, 2m, or 3h Grace period keeps previous certificate authorities signatures valid, if set to 0 will force users to log in again and nodes to re-register. --manual none none Activate manual rotation, set rotation phases manually --type user,host user or host Certificate authority to rotate --phase init, standby, update_clients, update_servers, rollback Target rotation phase to set, used in manual rotation

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tctl auth rotate --type=user --grace-period=200h

tctl auth rotate --type=host --grace-period=8h

Automation tctl auth sign is commonly used to generate long-lived certificates for automation purposes. On supported platforms, Machine ID is a more secure alternative that generates short-lived certificates for automation workflows.

Create an identity file(s) for a given user:

tctl auth sign -o <filepath> [--user <user> | --host <host>][--format] [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --user none existing user Teleport user name --host none auth host Teleport host name -o, --out none filepath identity output --overwrite none none When specified, write new identity files, even if they already exist --format file file , openssh , tls or kubernetes identity format --identity none file Identity file to use for logging in to the Auth Service --auth-server none auth host & port Remote Teleport host name --ttl 12h relative duration like 5s , 2m , or 3h TTL (time to live) for the generated certificate --compat "" standard or oldssh OpenSSH compatibility flag --proxy "" Address of the Teleport Proxy Service When --format is set to kubernetes , this address will be set as the cluster address in the generated kubeconfig file --leaf-cluster "" The name of a leaf cluster. --kube-cluster-name "" Kubernetes Cluster Name --app-name "" application name Generate a certificate for accessing the specified web application --db-service "" Database Service name Generate a certificate for accessing the specified Database Service instance --db-user "" database user When --db-service is specified, encode this database user in the certificate --db-name "" database name When --db-service is specified, encode this database name in the certificate

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tctl auth sign --format file --ttl=5m --user teleport -o teleport_id.pem tctl auth sign --format openssh --user teleport -o teleport_id.pem tctl auth sign --format openssh --host grav-00 tctl auth sign --format openssh --host grav-00 --user teleport -o grav_host tctl auth sign --ttl=24h --user=jenkins --out=jenkins.pem tctl auth sign --ttl=2190h --user=jenkins --out=jenkins.pem tctl auth sign --ttl=24h --user=jenkins --out=kubeconfig --format=kubernetes tctl auth sign --user=admin --out=identity.pem

Create a new Machine ID Bot:

tctl bots add <name> [<flags>]

<name> - name of Machine ID Bot to create.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --roles none Comma-separated list of roles to assign to the Bot. Required. Specifies the roles that the Bot should be able to impersonate and include in generated credentials. --logins none Comma-separated list of allowed SSH logins to set Bot's login trait to. Optional. Specifies the values that should be configured as the Bot's logins trait for the purpose of role templating. --token none String name of an existing join token. Optional. Specifies an existing join token to be used rather than creating one as part of the Bot creation. --ttl 15m Duration. Optional. Overrides the TTL of the token that will be created if --token is not specified. --format text text , json If set to json , return new bot information as a machine-readable JSON string.

Create a new bot named example that may assume the access role and log in as root :

tctl bots add example --roles=access --logins=root

These flags are available for all commands: --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Lists all Machine ID Bots:

tctl bots ls [<flags>]

These flags are available for all commands: --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Delete a Machine ID Bot:

tctl bots rm <name> [<flags>]

<name> - name of Machine ID Bot to delete.

These flags are available for all commands: --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Update a Machine ID bot:

tctl bots update <bot> [<flags>]

<name> - The name of the bot to update

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --add-roles none Comma-separated list of roles the bot may assume Appends the given roles to the existing roles the bot may assume. --set-roles none Comma-separated list of roles the bot may assume Replaces the bots's current roles with the list provided. --add-logins none Comma-separated list of allowed Unix logins Appends the given logins to the bot's current allowed logins. --set-logins none Comma-separated list of allowed Unix logins Replaces the bot's current allowed logins with the given list.

Replace the bot example roles and add a new allowed Unix login:

tctl bots update example --add-logins=root --set-roles=access

Remove all implicitly allowed Unix logins from a bot named example by passing an empty list:

tctl bots update example --set-logins=,

Note that the bot may still be granted additional logins via roles.

These flags are available for all commands: --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Create or update a Teleport resource from a YAML file.

The supported resource types are: user, node, cluster, role, connector, and device. See the Resources Reference for complete docs on how to build these yaml files.

tctl create [<flags>] <filename>

<filename> resource definition file

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -f, --force none none Overwrite the resource if already exists

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tctl create -f joe.yaml tctl create cluster.yaml tctl create -f cluster.yaml

Register a device.

tctl devices add --os=OS --asset-tag=SERIAL_NUMBER

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --os none linux , macos , windows Device operating system --asset-tag none string Device inventory identifier (e.g., Mac serial number) --enroll false boolean If set, creates a device enrollment token

tctl devices add --os=macos --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0A Device C00AA0AAAA0A/macOS added to the inventory

tctl devices add --os=macos --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0A --enroll Device C00AA0AAAA0A/macOS added to the inventory Run the command below on device "C00AA0AAAA0A" to enroll it: tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example

Create an enrollment token for a device.

tctl devices enroll [--device-id=ID] [--asset-tag=ASSET_TAG]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --device-id none string Teleport device identifier --asset-tag none string Device inventory identifier (e.g., Mac serial number)

One of --device-id or --asset-tag must be present.

tctl devices enroll --device-id=d40f2ee4-856d-4aef-b784-c4371e39c036 Run the command below on device "d40f2ee4-856d-4aef-b784-c4371e39c036" to enroll it: tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example

tctl devices enroll --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0A Run the command below on device "C00AA0AAAA0A" to enroll it: tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example

List registered devices.

tctl devices ls

tctl devices ls

Asset Tag OS Enroll Status Device ID ------------ ----- ------------- ------------------------------------ C00AA0AAAA0A macOS enrolled d40f2ee4-856d-4aef-b784-c4371e39c036

Removes a registered device.

A removed device is not considered a trusted device for future device authentication attempts.

tctl devices rm [--device-id=ID] [--asset-tag=ASSET_TAG]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --device-id none string Teleport device identifier --asset-tag none string Device inventory identifier (e.g., Mac serial number)

One of --device-id or --asset-tag must be present.

tctl devices rm --device-id=d40f2ee4-856d-4aef-b784-c4371e39c036 Device "ac3590ec-87d4-4519-8e9e-2f35af0a9f85" removed

tctl devices rm --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0A Device "C00AA0AAAA0A" removed

Modify a Teleport resource using your preferred text editor.

tctl edit <resource-type/resource-name>

The text editor is selected by checking the following, in order of precedence:

the TELEPORT_EDITOR environment variable

environment variable the VISUAL environment variable

environment variable the EDITOR environment variable

environment variable defaulting to vi

tctl will fetch the resource from the backend and open it in the selected editor. When the editor process terminates, tctl will push the updates to the Teleport cluster. To abandon the edit, close the editor without saving the file.

Some graphical editors like VS Code launch a background process rather than running in the foreground. This prevents tctl from properly detecting when the editor process terminates. To work around this, check whether your editor supports a "wait" option that waits for files to be closed before terminating. For example, to edit a Teleport resource with VS Code, you can set TELEPORT_EDITOR="code --wait" .

Note: Renaming resources with tctl edit is not supported since Teleport resources often refer to other resources by name. To rename a resource, we recommend you:

fetch the resource with tctl get and redirect the output to a file

and redirect the output to a file change the name of the resource in the file

save the new resource with tctl create -f

update any references to the old resource

<resource-type/resource-name> The resource to edit <resource type> The type of the resource [for example: user,cluster,token ] <resource name> The name of the resource

The resource to edit

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tctl edit role/sre

TELEPORT_EDITOR=nano tctl edit user/alice

Print a YAML declaration of various Teleport resources:

tctl get [<flags>] <resource-type/resource-name>,...

<resource-type/resource-name> The resource to get <resource type> The type of the resource [for example: user,cluster,token,device ] <resource name> The name of the resource

The resource to get

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --format yaml, json or text Output format --with-secrets none none Include secrets in resources like certificate authorities or OIDC connectors

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud tctl get users tctl get user/joe > joe.yaml tctl get cluster/east tctl get clusters,users tctl get all > state.yaml tctl get users tctl get user/joe > joe.yaml tctl get cluster/east tctl get clusters,users

Shows help:

tctl help

List Teleport instance inventory:

tctl inventory list [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --format text yaml, json or text Output format --older-than none string Filter for older teleport versions --exact-version none string Filter output by teleport version --services none string Filter output by service (node,kube,proxy,etc) --upgrader none none , kube , or unit Filter output by upgrader (kube,unit,none)

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

List inventory

tctl inventory ls Server ID Hostname Services Agent Version Upgrader Upgrader Version ------------------------------------ ------------------------------- -------------------------- ------------- -------- ---------------- 00c3a1f7-5f24-47f9-b866-14401fbb5685 teleport-proxy-77df88c69 Proxy 15.4.30 none none 065ab336-1ac2-4314-8b16-32fc06a172a7 server1 Node 15.4.30 unit 15.4.30 a24d4ad4-ead8-4b15-9ea6-357a5350369e teleport-auth-fb68b5df7 Auth,Discovery 15.4.30 none none

List inventory for a specific service and version

tctl inventory ls --services=node --exact-version=15.4.30 Server ID Hostname Services Agent Version Upgrader Upgrader Version ------------------------------------ ------------------------------- -------------------------- ------------- -------- ---------------- 065ab336-1ac2-4314-8b16-32fc06a172a7 server1 Node 15.4.30 unit 15.4.30 a24d4ad4-ead8-4b15-9ea6-357a5350369e server2 Node,App 15.4.30 unit 15.4.30

Note that newly added Teleport services do not show in the inventory right as the service joins. Those can take around 5 minutes under regular circumstances to show in inventory counts and up to 15 minutes for heavy load.

Show inventory status summary:

tctl inventory status [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --format text yaml, json or text Output format --[no-]connected --no-connected none Show locally connected instances summary

These are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Self-Hosted

Cloud-Hosted List inventory status tctl inventory status Versions: v15.4.30: 16 Upgraders: kube: 6 unit: 6 none: 4 Services: Discovery: 2 Auth: 2 Db: 2 Kube: 2 App: 2 Node: 2 Proxy: 2 WindowsDesktop: 2 Total Instances: 16 List inventory status for locally connected instances summary. This allows seeing connected instances on a specific Auth service. tctl inventory status --connected Server ID Services Version Upgrader ------------------------------------ ---------------------- ------- -------- b48e6e81-63e0-498f-834b-1a8adea09d95 Auth 15.4.30 none 178d9301-2873-4020-895a-014edf067204 Node 15.4.30 unit List inventory status tctl inventory status Versions: v17.2.3: 19 Upgraders: kube: 1 unit: 1 none: 16 Services: App: 1 Node: 1 Proxy: 12 Discovery: 2 Auth: 2 Kube: 1 Total Instances: 19

Note that newly added Teleport services do not show in the inventory right as the service joins. Those can take around 5 minutes under regular circumstances to show in inventory counts and up to 15 minutes for heavy load.

Test a Login Rule resource without installing it in the cluster.

<traits-file> input traits file in JSON or YAML format. Empty for stdin.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --resource-file none string filepath Path to Login Rule resource path, can be repeated for multiple files --load-from-cluster false true, false When true, all Login Rules currently installed in the cluster will be loaded for the test. Can be combined with --resource-file to test interactions. --format yaml yaml, json Output format for traits

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Test evaluation of the Login Rules from rule1.yaml and rule2.yaml with input traits from traits.json

tctl login_rule test --resource-file rule1.yaml --resource-file rule2.yaml traits.json

Test the Login Rule in rule.yaml along with all Login Rules already present in the cluster

tctl login_rule test --resource-file rule.yaml --load-from-cluster traits.json

Read the input traits from stdin

echo '{"groups": ["example"]}' | tctl login_rule test --resource-file rule.yaml

Generate a node invitation token:

tctl nodes add [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --roles node proxy, auth, node, db, app or windowsdesktop Comma-separated list of roles for the new node to assume --ttl 30m relative duration like 5s, 2m, or 3h Time to live for a generated token --token none string token value A custom token to use, auto-generated if not provided. Should match token set with teleport start --token

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tctl nodes add tctl nodes add --roles=node,proxy --ttl=1h

List all active SSH nodes within the cluster:

tctl nodes ls [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --namespace none string namespace Namespace of the nodes

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Approve a user's request:

tctl request approve [token]

<tokens> - comma-separated list of Teleport tokens.

tctl request approve request-id-1, request-id-2

Create a pending Access Request.

tctl request create <username>

<username> - Name of target user (required).

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description roles none Comma-separated list of strings Roles to be requested resource none Comma-separated list of strings Resource IDs to be requested reason none String Optional reason message dry-run none Boolean Don't actually generate the Access Request

Use the dry-run flag if you want to validate whether Teleport can create an Access Request for the user in the username argument, given the user's static roles.

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Create an Access Request for user myuser for the prod role, providing a reason:

tctl request create myuser --roles=prod --reason="Fix an outage"

Denies a user's request:

tctl request deny [token]

<tokens> - comma-separated list of Teleport tokens.

tctl request deny request-id-1, request-id-2

List of open requests:

tctl request ls

tctl request ls



Delete a users role request:

tctl request rm [token]

<tokens> - comma-separated list of Teleport tokens.

tctl request rm request-id-1

Delete a resource:

tctl rm <resource-type/resource-name>

<resource-type/resource-name> Resource to delete <resource type> Type of a resource [for example: saml,oidc,github,user,cluster,tokens,device ] <resource name> Resource name to delete

Resource to delete

tctl rm saml/okta

tctl rm users/admin

Configure the GitHub auth connector.

Required params --id and --secret come from registering a GitHub OAuth app, which you can read about in the GitHub documentation.

The flag --teams-to-roles can be provided multiple times to specify which GitHub Teams are assigned which roles. In this example, members of the devs team in the GitHub org octocats will be assigned the access , and editor roles in Teleport.

tctl sso configure github --id=GITHUB_CLIENT_ID --secret=GITHUB_SECRET --teams-to-roles=octocats,devs,access,editor [<other-flags>]

This command accepts no arguments.

Mandatory flags: --id , --secret , --teams-to-roles .

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -n , --name github resource name Connector name. -r , --teams-to-roles none org,team,role1,role2,... Sets teams-to-roles mapping. Repeatable. --display none display name Controls how this connector is displayed. --id none GitHub OAuth2 client id GitHub app client ID. --secret none GitHub OAuth2 secret GitHub app client secret. --redirect-url none Valid callback URL. Authorization callback URL. --ignore-missing-roles Ignore missing roles referenced in --teams-to-roles .

These flags are available for all commands: --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Generate a GitHub auth connector. Two role mappings are defined:

members of the admin team in the octocats org will receive access , editor and auditor roles.

team in the org will receive , and roles. members of the dev team in octocats org will receive the access role.

note tctl sso configure gh is an alias for tctl sso configure github .

tctl sso configure gh -r octocats,admin,access,editor,auditor -r octocats,dev,access --secret GH_SECRET --id CLIENT_ID INFO [CLIENT] RedirectURL empty, resolving automatically. INFO [CLIENT] RedirectURL set to "https://teleport.example.com:3080/v1/webapi/github/callback" kind: github metadata: name: github spec: client_id: CLIENT_ID client_secret: GH_SECRET display: "" redirect_url: https://teleport.example.com:3080/v1/webapi/github/callback teams_to_logins: - logins: - access - editor - auditor organization: octocats team: admin - logins: - access organization: octocats team: dev version: v3

Generate the configuration and immediately test it using tctl sso test command.

tctl sso configure gh ... | tctl sso test

Configure an OIDC auth connector, optionally using a preset.

The flag --claims-to-roles can be provided multiple times.

tctl sso configure oidc --id=CLIENT_ID --secret=SECRET --claims-to-roles=... [<other-flags>]

This command accepts no arguments.

Mandatory flags: --id , --secret , --claims-to-roles . Other flags may be required depending on chosen preset.

General flags:

Name Description -p , --preset Preset. One of: google , gitlab , okta . -n , --name Connector name. Required, unless implied from preset. -r , --claims-to-roles Sets claim-to-roles mapping using format claim_name,claim_value,role1,role2,... . Repeatable. --display Display controls how this connector is displayed. --id OIDC app client ID. --secret OIDC app client secret. --issuer-url Issuer URL. --redirect-url Authorization callback URL. --prompt Optional OIDC prompt. Example values: none , select_account , login , consent . --scope Scope specifies additional scopes set by provider. Each repetition of the flag declares one scope. Examples: email , groups , openid . --acr Authentication Context Class Reference values. --provider Sets the external identity provider type to enable IdP specific workarounds. Examples: ping , adfs , netiq , `okta``. --ignore-missing-roles Ignore missing roles referenced in --claims-to-roles .

Supported presets:

Name Description Display Issuer URL google Google Workspace Google https://accounts.google.com gitlab GitLab GitLab https://gitlab.com okta Okta Okta https://oktaice.okta.com

The above values for --issuer-url are defaults which may need to be updated depending on your IdP configuration.

The following flags are specific to Google Workspace:

Name Description --google-acc-uri URI of your service account credentials file. Example: file:///var/lib/teleport/gworkspace-creds.json . --google-acc String containing Google service account credentials. --google-admin Email of a Google admin to impersonate. --google-legacy Flag to select groups with direct membership filtered by domain (legacy behavior).

Disabled by default. More info --google-id Shorthand for setting the --id flag to <GOOGLE_WORKSPACE_CLIENT_ID>.apps.googleusercontent.com

These flags are available for all commands: --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Generate an OIDC auth connector configuration called myauth . Two mappings from OIDC claims to roles are defined: members of admin group will receive access , editor and auditor roles.

group will receive , and roles. members of developer group will receive access role.

The values for --secret , --id and --issuer-url are provided by the IdP.

tctl sso configure oidc -n myauth -r groups,admin,access,editor,auditor -r group,developer,access \ --secret IDP_SECRET --id CLIENT_ID \ --issuer-url https://idp.example.com

Generate an OIDC auth connector with the Okta preset, enabling the groups scope and mapping the okta-admin group to roles access , editor , auditor . Issuer URL is set to match a custom Okta domain.

tctl sso configure oidc --preset okta --scope groups -r groups,okta-admin,access,editor,auditor \ --secret IDP_SECRET --id CLIENT_ID \ --issuer-url dev-123456.oktapreview.com

Generate an OIDC auth connector with the Google preset. Service account credentials are set to be loaded from /var/lib/teleport/gacc.json with --google-acc-uri .

Generate the configuration and immediately test it using the tctl sso test command.

tctl sso configure oidc ... | tctl sso test

Configure the SAML auth connector, optionally using a preset.

The flag --attributes-to-roles/-r can be provided multiple times.

To avoid errors when pasting XML to a YAML file, we encourage the usage of the flag --entity-descriptor / -e .

tctl sso configure saml -e entity_desc.xml -r attr,value,role1 [<other-flags>]

This command accepts no arguments.

Mandatory flags: --name , --attributes-to-roles , --entity-descriptor . These flags may become non-mandatory when other flags are present; see table below for details.

Name Required? Description -p/--preset Preset. One of: okta , onelogin , ad , adfs . -n/--name Yes, unless --preset is given. Connector name. -e/--entity-descriptor Yes, unless --sso , --acs , --cert and --issuer are also given. Set the Entity Descriptor. Valid values: file path, URL, XML content. Supplies configuration parameters as a single XML document instead of individual elements. -r/--attributes-to-roles Yes, at least one occurrence must be present. Sets attribute-to-role mapping using format attr_name,attr_value,role1,role2,... . Repeatable. --display Sets the connector display name. --issuer Sets identity provider issuer. --sso URL of the identity provider's SSO service. --cert Path to your IdP's certificate PEM file. Your IdP signs responses using this certificate. --acs URL for the assertion consumer service on the service provider (Teleport's side). --audience Uniquely identifies our service provider. --service-provider-issuer Issuer of the service provider (Teleport). --signing-key-file A file with request signing key. Must be used together with --signing-cert-file . --signing-cert-file A file with request certificate. Must be used together with --signing-key-file . --assertion-key-file A file with key used for securing SAML assertions. Must be used together with --assertion-cert-file . --assertion-cert-file A file with cert used for securing SAML assertions. Must be used together with --assertion-key-file . --provider Sets the external identity provider type, enabling workarounds. Examples: ping, adfs. --ignore-missing-roles Ignore missing roles referenced in --attributes-to-roles .

Supported presets:

Name Description Display okta Okta Okta onelogin OneLogin OneLogin ad Azure Active Directory Microsoft adfs Active Directory Federation Services ADFS

These flags are available for all commands: --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Generate a SAML auth connector configuration called myauth . Two mappings from SAML attributes to roles are defined: members of admin group will receive access , editor and auditor roles.

group will receive , and roles. members of developer group will receive access role. The IdP metadata will be read from entity-desc.xml file.

tctl sso configure saml -n myauth -r group,admin,access,editor,auditor -r group,developer,access -e entity-desc.xml

Generate a SAML auth connector configuration using the okta preset. The choice of preset affects the default name and display attribute, and may apply IdP-specific tweaks. Instead of an XML file, a URL was provided to the -e flag, which will be fetched by Teleport during runtime.

tctl sso configure saml -p okta -r group,dev,access -e https://dev-123456.oktapreview.com/app/ex30h8/sso/saml/metadata

Generate a configuration and immediately test it using the tctl sso test command:

tctl sso configure saml -p okta -r group,developer,access -e entity-desc.xml | tctl sso test

Perform an end-to-end test of an SSO authentication flow using the provided auth connector definition.

The command supports all auth connector types: github , oidc and saml . The latter two require Teleport Enterprise.

tctl [<global-flags>] sso test [<auth-connector.yaml>]

The testing consists of running a single end-to-end authentication request using the provided auth connector definition. Once the request is finished, the results will be printed to standard output along with context-specific diagnostic information. The test process is safe from side effects in that:

it will not change the list of configured auth connectors

the audit log will clearly state the login attempts as "test" ones

there will be no certificates issued for the authenticated user

Important To use this command, you must have access to the github_request , oidc_request , and saml_request resources (depending on the type of connector being tested). If you receive a "permission denied" error, ensure that you have access to the following resources in one of your Teleport roles: - resources: [ github_request ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update , delete ] - resources: [ oidc_request ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update , delete ] - resources: [ saml_request ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update , delete ]

[<filename>] Connector resource definition file. Optional. Empty for stdin.

This command defines no flags.

These flags are available for all commands: --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

Test the auth connector from connector.yaml :

tctl sso test connector.yaml

The command is designed to be used in conjunction with the tctl sso configure family of commands:

tctl sso configure ... | tctl sso test

The pipeline may also utilize tee to capture the connector generated with tctl sso configure . This will save the connector in connector.yaml :

tctl sso configure ... | tee connector.yaml | tctl sso test

You can test an existing auth connector by combining the command with tctl get :

$ tctl get saml/your-connector-name --with-secrets | tctl sso test

Important Make sure to include --with-secrets flag, or the exported auth connector will not be testable.

Report cluster status:

tctl status

tctl status Cluster grav-00 User CA never updated Host CA never updated CA tctl status \ --auth-server=192.168.99.102:3025 \ --identity=identity.pem

Create an invitation token:

tctl tokens add --type=TYPE [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --format none text , json , yaml Output format --labels none text Sets token labels --ttl 1h Duration like 5s, 2m, or 3h Sets how long the token is valid for. --type none proxy , auth , trusted_cluster , node , db , kube , app , windowsdesktop Type of token to add --value none string token value Value of token to add

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tctl tokens add --type=trusted_cluster --ttl=5m tctl tokens add --type=trusted_cluster --labels=env=prod,region=us-west tctl tokens add --type=node tctl tokens add --type=node,db tctl tokens add --type=kube tctl tokens add --type=app

List node and user invitation tokens:

tctl tokens ls [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --format none text , json , yaml Output format

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tctl tokens ls



Delete/revoke an invitation token:

tctl tokens rm [<token>]

<token> The full-length token string to delete

Reports diagnostic information.

The diagnostic metrics endpoint must be enabled with teleport start --diag-addr=<bind-addr> for tctl top to work.

tctl top [<diag-addr>] [<refresh>]

[<diag-addr>] Diagnostic HTTP URL (HTTPS not supported)

Diagnostic HTTP URL (HTTPS not supported) [<refresh>] Refresh period e.g. 5s , 2m , or 3h

sudo teleport start --diag-addr=127.0.0.1:3000 tctl top http://127.0.0.1:3000 5s

Generates a user invitation token:

tctl users add [<flags>] <account>

<account> - The Teleport user account name.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --roles none Comma-separated strings List of Teleport roles to assign to the new user --logins none Comma-separated strings List of allowed SSH logins for the new user --kubernetes-groups none Comma-separated strings Kubernetes groups to assign to a user, e.g. system:masters --kubernetes-users none Comma-separated strings Kubernetes user to assign to a user, e.g. jenkins --db-users none Comma-separated strings List of allowed database users for the new user --db-names none Comma-separated strings List of allowed database names for the new user --windows-logins none Comma-separated strings List of allowed Windows logins for the new user --aws-role-arns none Comma-separated strings List of allowed AWS role ARNs for the new user --gcp-service-accounts none Comma-separated strings List of allowed GCP service accounts for the new user --azure-identities none Comma-separated strings List of Azure managed identities to allow the user to assume. Must be the full URIs of the identities --ttl 1h relative duration like 5s, 2m, or 3h, maximum 48h Set expiration time for token --host-user-uid none Unix UID UID for auto provisioned host users to use --host-user-gid none Unix GID GID for auto provisioned host users to use

These flags are available for all commands --debug, --config . Run tctl help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tctl users add joe --roles=access,requester --logins=joe,ubuntu

Lists all user accounts:

tctl users ls [<flags>]

Reset local user account password and any associated second factor with expiring link to populate values. Usage: tctl users reset <account>

<account> - Teleport Local DB User

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --ttl 8h relative duration like 5s , 2m , or 3h Set the expiration time for token, default is 8h0m0s , maximum is 24h0m0s

tctl users reset jeff

Deletes user accounts:

tctl users rm <logins>

<logins> - comma-separated list of Teleport users

tctl users rm sally,tim

Update user account:

tctl users update [<flags>] <account>

<account> - The Teleport user account name.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --set-roles none Comma-separated list of roles for the user to assume. Assigns the user's roles to the ones provided, replacing the user's current roles. --set-azure-identities none Comma-separated list of allowed Azure identity URIs. Assigns the user's allowed Azure identities to the ones provided, replacing the user's currently allowed Azure identities.

Set the user joe 's roles to access and editor :

tctl users update joe --set-roles=access,editor

Set the user priya 's Azure identities to developer and dba :

tctl users update priya --set-azure-identities \ `/subscriptions/${SUBSCRIPTION_ID?}/resourceGroups/${MY_RESOURCE_GROUP?}/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/developer,\ `/subscriptions/${SUBSCRIPTION_ID?}/resourceGroups/${MY_RESOURCE_GROUP?}/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/dba

tctl autoupdate client-tools status [<flags>]

Requests the current status of client tool managed updates, indicating whether managed updates are enabled and displaying the target version for the update. If the --proxy flag is defined, tctl sends a request to an unauthenticated endpoint to retrieve the data.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --proxy none none Address of the Teleport Proxy Service. When defined this address will be used to retrieve client tool auto update configuration. --format yaml json , yaml Output format: 'yaml' or 'json'.

tctl autoupdate client-tools status mode: enabled target_version: 17.2.7

tctl autoupdate client-tools status --format json { "mode": "enabled", "target_version": "17.2.7" }

tctl autoupdate client-tools status --proxy proxy.example.com mode: enabled target_version: 17.2.7

Enables managed updates for client tools in the cluster. If the target version is not set, the proxy version will be advertised.

tctl autoupdate client-tools enable client tools auto update mode has been changed

Disables managed updates for client tools in the cluster.

tctl autoupdate client-tools disable client tools auto update mode has been changed

tctl autoupdate client-tools target [<flags>] <target-version>

Sets the target version for client tools in the cluster. After login, client tools will be advertised to this version and initiate the update process.

<target-version> - Client tools target version. Clients will be told to update to this version.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --clear none none Removes the target version, Teleport will default to its current proxy version.

tctl autoupdate client-tools target 17.2.7 client tools auto update target version has been set

tctl autoupdate client-tools target --clear client tools auto update target version has been cleared

Print the version of your tctl binary: