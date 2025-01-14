Skip to main content
tbot CLI reference

tbot is a CLI tool used with Machine ID that programatically issues and renews short-lived certificates to any service account (e.g, a CI/CD server).

The primary commands for tbot are as follows:

CommandDescription
tbot helpOutputs guidance for using commands with tbot.
tbot versionOutputs the current version of the tbot binary.
tbot configureOutputs a basic Machine ID client configuration file to be adjusted as needed.
tbot startStarts the Machine ID client tbot, fetching and writing certificates to disk at a set interval.
tbot initInitialize a certificate destination directory for writes from a separate bot user, configuring either file or POSIX ACL permissions.
tbot dbConnects to databases using native clients and queries database information. Functions as a wrapper for tsh, and requires tsh installation.
tbot proxyAllows for access to Teleport resources on a cluster using TLS Routing. Functions as a wrapper for tsh, and requires tsh installation.
tbot tpm identifyOutput identifying information related to the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) detected on the system.

tbot db

Connects to databases using native clients and queries database information. This is best used for testing and validation purposes; most users will likely prefer to connect their own databases to a local proxy using tbot proxy db.

Note that tsh must be installed to make use of this command.

Flags

FlagDescription
-d/--debugEnable verbose logging to stderr.
-c/--configPath to a Machine ID configuration file. Required if not using other required configuration flags.
--destination-dirPath to the Machine ID destination dir that should be used for authentication. Required.
--proxy-serverThe host:port of the Teleport Proxy Service to use to access resources. Required.
--clusterThe name of the cluster on which resources should be accessed. Extracted from the bot identity if unset.

All other flags and arguments are passed directly to tsh db ..., along with authentication parameters to use the Machine ID identity to skip tsh's login steps.

Note that certain CLI parameters, for example --help, may be captured by tbot even if intended to be passed to the wrapped tsh. A -- argument can be used to ensure all following arguments are passed to tsh and ignored by tbot.

Additionally, be aware of the following limitations of tbot db:

  • tbot db connect requires a tbot db login for certain database types, like MySQL, so that additional connection parameters can be written to a local configuration file.
  • tbot db env is not fully supported.

tbot init

Initializes a certificate destination directory for access from a separate bot user. Allows for certificates to be written to disks other than a Machine ID client, configuring either file or POSIX ACL permissions.

Flags

FlagDescription
-d/--debugEnable verbose logging to stderr.
-c/--configPath to a Machine ID configuration file.
--destination-dirDirectory to write short-lived machine certificates to.
--ownerDefines the Linux user:group owner of --destination-dir. Defaults to the Linux user running tbot if unspecified.
--bot-userEnables POSIX ACLs and defines the Linux user that can read/write short-lived certificates to --destination-dir.
--reader-userEnables POSIX ACLs and defines the Linux user that will read short-lived certificates from --destination-dir.
--init-dirIf using a config file and multiple destinations are configured, controls which destination dir to configure.
--cleanIf set, remove unexpected files and directories from the destination.
--log-formatControls the format of output logs. Can be json or text. Defaults to text.

Examples

Example using file permissions.

The following command highlights how to set permissions with tbot through Linux groups, using the user and group jenkins:jenkins. If running tbot as the Linux user root, use the following invocation of tbot init to initialize the short-lived certificate directory /opt/machine-id with owner jenkins:jenkins.

tbot init \    --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \    --owner=jenkins:jenkins

Example using POSIX ACLs.

If running tbot as the Linux user teleport, use the following invocation of tbot init to initialize the short-lived certificate directory /opt/machine-id with owner teleport:teleport but allow jenkins to read from /opt/machine-id.

tbot init \    --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \    --bot-user=teleport \    --reader-user=jenkins

tbot proxy

Allows for access to Teleport resources via a local TLS proxy in TLS Routing mode. The tbot proxy command acts as a wrapper for tsh proxy to provide local proxy functionality for various protocols.

Note that tsh must be installed to make use of this command.

Flags

FlagDescription
-d/--debugEnable verbose logging to stderr.
-c/--configPath to a Machine ID configuration file. Required if not using other required configuration flags.
--destination-dirPath to the Machine ID destination dir that should be used for authentication. Required.
--proxy-serverThe host:port of the Teleport Proxy Service through which resources will be accessed. Required.
--clusterThe name of the cluster on which resources should be accessed. Extracted from the bot identity if unset.

All other flags and arguments are passed directly to tsh proxy ..., along with authentication parameters to use the Machine ID identity to skip tsh's login step.

Additionally, the following should be noted:

  • Certain CLI parameters, for example --help, may be captured by tbot even if intended to be passed to the wrapped tsh. A -- argument can be used to ensure all following arguments are passed to tsh and ignored by tbot
  • If no configuration file is provided, tbot will apply a sample configuration based on provided CLI flags. For this reason, it is recommended that settings are explicitly applied to a configuration file in production.

Examples

Example using OpenSSH

The following command forwards standard input and output over a proxy suitable for use as an OpenSSH ProxyCommand for SSH access:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 ssh alice@node:3022

In this case:

  • alice is the remote username
  • node is the Teleport Node name
  • 3022 is the remote SSH port, which is 3022 for Nodes running the Teleport SSH service.

Example using Database Access

The following example opens a local proxy server to the given database. Your database client must still be configured with client TLS certificates:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 db --port=1234 example

In this case:

  • example is the name of the database server as it exists in Teleport
  • 1234 is an arbitrary port on which to run the proxy

Though not recommended, to avoid the need for additional client authentication, the --tunnel flag may be used to perform authentication at the local proxy rather than within your client:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 db --tunnel --port=1234 example

Note that this decreases security:

  • It allows any user on the system to access the database via localhost.
  • Your connection to the database will be unencrypted until it reaches the tbot proxy running on localhost.

Refer to the database guide for more information on using database proxies.

Flags

FlagDescription
-d/--debugEnable verbose logging to stderr.
-c/--configPath to a configuration file.
-a/--auth-serverAddress of the Teleport Auth Service. Prefer using --proxy-server where possible
--proxy-serverAddress of the Teleport Proxy Server.
--tokenA bot join token, if attempting to onboard a new bot; used on first connect. Can also be an absolute path to a file containing the token.
--ca-pinCA pin to validate the Teleport Auth Server; used on first connect.
--data-dirDirectory to store internal bot data. In production environments access to this directory should be limited only to an isolated linux user as an owner with 0600 permissions.
--destination-dirDirectory to write short-lived machine certificates.
--certificate-ttlTTL of short-lived machine certificates.
--renewal-intervalInterval at which short-lived certificates are renewed; must be less than the certificate TTL.
--join-methodMethod to use to join the cluster. Can be token or iam.
--oneshotIf set, quit after the first renewal.

tbot start

Starts the Machine ID client tbot, fetching and writing certificates to disk at a set interval.

Flags

FlagDescription
-d/--debugEnable verbose logging to stderr.
-c/--configPath to a Machine ID configuration file.
--[no-]fipsWhether to run tbot in FIPS compliance mode. This requires the FIPS tbot binary.
-a/--auth-serverAddress of the Teleport Auth Service. Prefer using --proxy-server where possible
--proxy-serverAddress of the Teleport Proxy Server.
--tokenA bot join token, if attempting to onboard a new bot; used on first connect. Can also be an absolute path to a file containing the token.
--ca-pinCA pin to validate the Teleport Auth Server; used on first connect.
--data-dirDirectory to store internal bot data. In production environments access to this directory should be limited only to an isolated linux user as an owner with 0600 permissions.
--destination-dirDirectory to write short-lived machine certificates.
--certificate-ttlTTL of short-lived machine certificates.
--renewal-intervalInterval at which short-lived certificates are renewed; must be less than the certificate TTL.
--join-methodMethod to use to join the cluster. Can be token, azure, circleci, gcp, github, gitlab or iam.
--oneshotIf set, quit after the first renewal.
--log-formatControls the format of output logs. Can be json or text. Defaults to text.

Examples

tbot start \   --data-dir=/var/lib/teleport/bot \   --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \   --token=00000000000000000000000000000000 \   --join-method=token \   --ca-pin=sha256:1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 \   --proxy-server=example.teleport.sh:443

tbot install systemd

Generates and installs a systemd unit file for a specific tbot configuration.

Flags

FlagDescription
-d/--debugEnable verbose logging to stderr.
-c/--configPath to a configuration file.
--write Write the systemd unit file. If not specified, this command runs in a dry-run mode that outputs the generated content to stdout.
--systemd-directoryPath to the directory that the systemd unit file should be written. Defaults to '/etc/systemd/system'.
--forceOverwrite existing systemd unit file if present.
--nameName for the systemd unit. Defaults to 'tbot'.
--userThe user that the service should run as. Defaults to 'teleport'.
--groupThe group that the service should run as. Defaults to 'teleport'.

Examples

tbot install systemd \   --config=/etc/tbot.yaml \   ---write