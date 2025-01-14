tbot CLI reference

Version: 15.x

tbot is a CLI tool used with Machine ID that programatically issues and renews short-lived certificates to any service account (e.g, a CI/CD server).

The primary commands for tbot are as follows:

Command Description tbot help Outputs guidance for using commands with tbot . tbot version Outputs the current version of the tbot binary. tbot configure Outputs a basic Machine ID client configuration file to be adjusted as needed. tbot start Starts the Machine ID client tbot , fetching and writing certificates to disk at a set interval. tbot init Initialize a certificate destination directory for writes from a separate bot user, configuring either file or POSIX ACL permissions. tbot db Connects to databases using native clients and queries database information. Functions as a wrapper for tsh , and requires tsh installation. tbot proxy Allows for access to Teleport resources on a cluster using TLS Routing. Functions as a wrapper for tsh , and requires tsh installation. tbot tpm identify Output identifying information related to the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) detected on the system.

Connects to databases using native clients and queries database information. This is best used for testing and validation purposes; most users will likely prefer to connect their own databases to a local proxy using tbot proxy db .

Note that tsh must be installed to make use of this command.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a Machine ID configuration file. Required if not using other required configuration flags. --destination-dir Path to the Machine ID destination dir that should be used for authentication. Required. --proxy-server The host:port of the Teleport Proxy Service to use to access resources. Required. --cluster The name of the cluster on which resources should be accessed. Extracted from the bot identity if unset.

All other flags and arguments are passed directly to tsh db ... , along with authentication parameters to use the Machine ID identity to skip tsh 's login steps.

Note that certain CLI parameters, for example --help , may be captured by tbot even if intended to be passed to the wrapped tsh . A -- argument can be used to ensure all following arguments are passed to tsh and ignored by tbot .

Additionally, be aware of the following limitations of tbot db :

tbot db connect requires a tbot db login for certain database types, like MySQL, so that additional connection parameters can be written to a local configuration file.

requires a for certain database types, like MySQL, so that additional connection parameters can be written to a local configuration file. tbot db env is not fully supported.

Initializes a certificate destination directory for access from a separate bot user. Allows for certificates to be written to disks other than a Machine ID client, configuring either file or POSIX ACL permissions.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a Machine ID configuration file. --destination-dir Directory to write short-lived machine certificates to. --owner Defines the Linux user:group owner of --destination-dir . Defaults to the Linux user running tbot if unspecified. --bot-user Enables POSIX ACLs and defines the Linux user that can read/write short-lived certificates to --destination-dir . --reader-user Enables POSIX ACLs and defines the Linux user that will read short-lived certificates from --destination-dir . --init-dir If using a config file and multiple destinations are configured, controls which destination dir to configure. --clean If set, remove unexpected files and directories from the destination. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text .

Example using file permissions.

The following command highlights how to set permissions with tbot through Linux groups, using the user and group jenkins:jenkins . If running tbot as the Linux user root , use the following invocation of tbot init to initialize the short-lived certificate directory /opt/machine-id with owner jenkins:jenkins .

tbot init \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --owner=jenkins:jenkins

Example using POSIX ACLs.

If running tbot as the Linux user teleport , use the following invocation of tbot init to initialize the short-lived certificate directory /opt/machine-id with owner teleport:teleport but allow jenkins to read from /opt/machine-id .

tbot init \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --bot-user=teleport \ --reader-user=jenkins

Allows for access to Teleport resources via a local TLS proxy in TLS Routing mode. The tbot proxy command acts as a wrapper for tsh proxy to provide local proxy functionality for various protocols.

Note that tsh must be installed to make use of this command.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a Machine ID configuration file. Required if not using other required configuration flags. --destination-dir Path to the Machine ID destination dir that should be used for authentication. Required. --proxy-server The host:port of the Teleport Proxy Service through which resources will be accessed. Required. --cluster The name of the cluster on which resources should be accessed. Extracted from the bot identity if unset.

All other flags and arguments are passed directly to tsh proxy ... , along with authentication parameters to use the Machine ID identity to skip tsh 's login step.

Additionally, the following should be noted:

Certain CLI parameters, for example --help , may be captured by tbot even if intended to be passed to the wrapped tsh . A -- argument can be used to ensure all following arguments are passed to tsh and ignored by tbot

, may be captured by even if intended to be passed to the wrapped . A argument can be used to ensure all following arguments are passed to and ignored by If no configuration file is provided, tbot will apply a sample configuration based on provided CLI flags. For this reason, it is recommended that settings are explicitly applied to a configuration file in production.

Example using OpenSSH

The following command forwards standard input and output over a proxy suitable for use as an OpenSSH ProxyCommand for SSH access:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 ssh alice@node:3022

In this case:

alice is the remote username

is the remote username node is the Teleport Node name

is the Teleport Node name 3022 is the remote SSH port, which is 3022 for Nodes running the Teleport SSH service.

Example using Database Access

The following example opens a local proxy server to the given database. Your database client must still be configured with client TLS certificates:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 db --port=1234 example

In this case:

example is the name of the database server as it exists in Teleport

is the name of the database server as it exists in Teleport 1234 is an arbitrary port on which to run the proxy

Though not recommended, to avoid the need for additional client authentication, the --tunnel flag may be used to perform authentication at the local proxy rather than within your client:

tbot proxy --destination-dir=./tbot-user --proxy-server=proxy.example.com:3080 db --tunnel --port=1234 example

Note that this decreases security:

It allows any user on the system to access the database via localhost .

. Your connection to the database will be unencrypted until it reaches the tbot proxy running on localhost .

Refer to the database guide for more information on using database proxies.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a configuration file. -a/--auth-server Address of the Teleport Auth Service. Prefer using --proxy-server where possible --proxy-server Address of the Teleport Proxy Server. --token A bot join token, if attempting to onboard a new bot; used on first connect. Can also be an absolute path to a file containing the token. --ca-pin CA pin to validate the Teleport Auth Server; used on first connect. --data-dir Directory to store internal bot data. In production environments access to this directory should be limited only to an isolated linux user as an owner with 0600 permissions. --destination-dir Directory to write short-lived machine certificates. --certificate-ttl TTL of short-lived machine certificates. --renewal-interval Interval at which short-lived certificates are renewed; must be less than the certificate TTL. --join-method Method to use to join the cluster. Can be token or iam . --oneshot If set, quit after the first renewal.

Starts the Machine ID client tbot , fetching and writing certificates to disk at a set interval.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a Machine ID configuration file. --[no-]fips Whether to run tbot in FIPS compliance mode. This requires the FIPS tbot binary. -a/--auth-server Address of the Teleport Auth Service. Prefer using --proxy-server where possible --proxy-server Address of the Teleport Proxy Server. --token A bot join token, if attempting to onboard a new bot; used on first connect. Can also be an absolute path to a file containing the token. --ca-pin CA pin to validate the Teleport Auth Server; used on first connect. --data-dir Directory to store internal bot data. In production environments access to this directory should be limited only to an isolated linux user as an owner with 0600 permissions. --destination-dir Directory to write short-lived machine certificates. --certificate-ttl TTL of short-lived machine certificates. --renewal-interval Interval at which short-lived certificates are renewed; must be less than the certificate TTL. --join-method Method to use to join the cluster. Can be token , azure , circleci , gcp , github , gitlab or iam . --oneshot If set, quit after the first renewal. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text .

Cloud-Hosted

Self-Hosted tbot start \ --data-dir=/var/lib/teleport/bot \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --token=00000000000000000000000000000000 \ --join-method=token \ --ca-pin=sha256:1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 \ --proxy-server=example.teleport.sh:443 tbot start \ --data-dir=/var/lib/teleport/bot \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --token=00000000000000000000000000000000 \ --join-method=token \ --ca-pin=sha256:1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 \ --proxy-server=teleport.example.com:443

Generates and installs a systemd unit file for a specific tbot configuration.

Flag Description -d/--debug Enable verbose logging to stderr. -c/--config Path to a configuration file. --write Write the systemd unit file. If not specified, this command runs in a dry-run mode that outputs the generated content to stdout. --systemd-directory Path to the directory that the systemd unit file should be written. Defaults to '/etc/systemd/system'. --force Overwrite existing systemd unit file if present. --name Name for the systemd unit. Defaults to 'tbot'. --user The user that the service should run as. Defaults to 'teleport'. --group The group that the service should run as. Defaults to 'teleport'.