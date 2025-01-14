Desktop Access CLI Reference
The following
tctl commands are used to manage the Teleport Windows Desktop
Service.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Generate a join token for a Windows Desktop Service:
$ tctl tokens add --type=WindowsDesktop
List registered Windows Desktop Services:
$ tctl get windows_desktop_service
List registered Windows desktops:
$ tctl get windows_desktop