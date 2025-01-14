Database Access AWS IAM Reference
The Teleport Database Service requires IAM permissions for various tasks depending on the database type and setup, such as discovering endpoints and metadata of the database servers, generating IAM authentication tokens, and assuming IAM roles.
You can generate IAM permissions with the
teleport db configure aws print-iam
command. For example, the following command would generate and print the IAM
policies:
teleport db configure aws print-iam --types rds,redshift --role db-service-role
To learn more about a specific database, refer to the related section below.
RDS
In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for RDS instances, Aurora clusters, and RDS Proxies.
RDS auto-discovery
The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBInstances",
"rds:DescribeDBClusters",
"rds:DescribeDBProxies",
"rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints",
"rds:ListTagsForResource",
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
rds:*DBInstance*,
rds:*DBCluster*, and
rds:*DBProxy* are permissions
required for RDS instances, Aurora clusters, and RDS Proxies, respectively. You
can omit the other permissions if only some are used.
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
RDS access
The Teleport Database Service can automatically manage IAM policies of the
attached IAM identity for RDS access. To use this feature, Teleport requires
iam:PutRolePolicy permissions to grant itself necessary IAM permissions for
each registered database.
If you prefer to manage IAM identities manually, refer to the manage IAM identities yourself section which outlines the required IAM permissions.
Teleport-managed IAM identities for RDS access
Teleport requires the following IAM permissions attached to a role:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBInstances",
"rds:DescribeDBClusters",
"rds:ModifyDBInstance",
"rds:ModifyDBCluster",
"rds:DescribeDBProxies",
"rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints",
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:GetRolePolicy",
"iam:PutRolePolicy",
"iam:DeleteRolePolicy"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/sample-role"
}
]
}
rds:*DBInstance*,
rds:*DBCluster*, and
rds:*DBProxy* are permissions
required for RDS instances, Aurora clusters, and RDS Proxies, respectively. You
can omit the other permissions if only some are used.
Teleport uses
rds:ModifyDBInstance and
rds:ModifyDBCluster to automatically
enable IAM
authentication
on the RDS instance and the Aurora cluster, respectively. You can omit these
permissions if IAM authentication is already enabled.
For best security, use the following boundary policy that limits Teleport's self-granting capability on the IAM role:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBInstances",
"rds:DescribeDBClusters",
"rds:ModifyDBInstance",
"rds:ModifyDBCluster",
"rds:DescribeDBProxies",
"rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints",
"rds-db:connect"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:GetRolePolicy",
"iam:PutRolePolicy",
"iam:DeleteRolePolicy"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/sample-role"
}
]
}
See permissions boundaries for IAM entities for more information.
Manage IAM identities yourself for RDS access
To connect to an RDS database, the Database Service instance's IAM identity
must have
rds-db:connect permissions for it. Here is a sample policy:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds-db:connect"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:rds-db:us-east-2:aws-account-id:dbuser:db-ABCDEFGHIJKL01234/*",
"arn:aws:rds-db:us-east-2:aws-account-id:dbuser:cluster-ABCDEFGHIJKL01234/*",
"arn:aws:rds-db:us-east-2:aws-account-id:dbuser:prx-ABCDEFGHIJKL01234/*"
]
}
]
}
The resource ARN in the policy has the following format:
arn:aws:rds-db:<region>:<account-id>:dbuser:<resource-id>/<db-user>
|Parameter
|Description
region
|AWS region where the database cluster is deployed.
account-id
|AWS account ID the database cluster is deployed under.
resource-id
|Database AWS resource identifier:
-
db-XXX for RDS instances.
-
cluster-XXX for Aurora clusters.
-
prx-XXX for RDS Proxy.
Can be found under Configuration section in the RDS control panel.
db-user
|Database user to associate with IAM authentication. Can be a wildcard.
See Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access for more information.
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
Redshift
In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for Redshift clusters.
Redshift auto-discovery
The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"redshift:DescribeClusters",
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
Redshift access
As mentioned in the Redshift guide, Teleport supports IAM authentication as either an existing database user or an IAM role for Redshift.
When authenticating as an existing database user, the Teleport Database Service
can automatically manage IAM policies of the attached IAM identity for Redshift
access. To use this feature, Teleport requires
iam:PutRolePolicy
permissions to grant itself necessary IAM permissions for
each registered database. If you prefer to manage IAM identities manually,
refer to the manage IAM identities
yourself section which
outlines the required IAM permissions.
When authenticating as an IAM role, use the IAM permissions outlined in the IAM authentication as IAM role section.
Teleport-managed IAM identities for Redshift access
Teleport requires the following IAM permissions:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"redshift:DescribeClusters",
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:GetRolePolicy",
"iam:PutRolePolicy",
"iam:DeleteRolePolicy"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/sample-role"
}
]
}
For best security, use the following boundary policy that limits Teleport's self-granting capability on the IAM role:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"redshift:DescribeClusters",
"redshift:GetClusterCredentials",
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:GetRolePolicy",
"iam:PutRolePolicy",
"iam:DeleteRolePolicy"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/sample-role"
}
]
}
See permissions boundaries for IAM entities for more information.
Manage IAM identities yourself for Redshift access
In order to authorize Teleport to generate temporary IAM tokens, create an IAM
role with the
GetClusterCredentials permission. Here is a sample policy:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift:GetClusterCredentials",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:redshift:us-east-2:aws-account-id:dbuser:cluster_id/*",
"arn:aws:redshift:us-east-2:aws-account-id:dbname:cluster_id/*",
"arn:aws:redshift:us-east-2:aws-account-id:dbgroup:cluster_id/*"
]
}
]
}
The resource ARN string has the following format:
arn:aws:redshift:<region>:<account-id>:<resource>:<cluster-id>/<name>
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
region
|AWS region where your Redshift cluster is deployed, or a wildcard.
account-id
|ID of the AWS account where the Redshift cluster is deployed.
resource
|One of
dbuser,
dbname or
dbgroup to restrict access to database accounts, names or groups respectively.
cluster-id
|Redshift cluster identifier, or a wildcard.
name
|Name of a particular database account, name or group (depending on the
resource), or a wildcard.
See Create an IAM role or user with permissions to call GetClusterCredentials for more information.
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
IAM authentication as IAM role for Redshift access
When authenticating Redshift as an IAM role, the Teleport Database Service must be able to assume this IAM role.
To allow IAM Role
db-service-role to assume IAM Role
redshift-access-role, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on redshift-access-role
db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
redshift-access-role's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role
db-service-role requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/redshift-access-role"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
db-service-role and
redshift-access-role are in the same
AWS account and
db-service-role's full ARN is configured as Principal in
redshift-access-role's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role
db-service-role also requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for
example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to
db-service-role.
The Redshift "access" IAM role requires the following permissions:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift:GetClusterCredentialsWithIAM",
"Resource": "arn:aws:redshift:us-east-2:aws-account-id:dbname:cluster-id/*"
}
]
}
The resource ARN string has the following format:
arn:aws:redshift:<region>:<account-id>:db-name:<cluster-id>/*
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
region
|AWS region where your Redshift cluster is deployed, or a wildcard.
account-id
|ID of the AWS account where the Redshift cluster is deployed.
cluster-id
|Redshift cluster identifier, or a wildcard.
Redshift Serverless
In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for Redshift Serverless workgroups.
Redshift Serverless auto-discovery
The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"redshift-serverless:ListWorkgroups",
"redshift-serverless:ListEndpointAccess",
"redshift-serverless:ListTagsForResource"
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
}
]
}
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
Redshift Serverless access
Redshift Serverless maps IAM roles to database users. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles which are granted IAM permissions to generate IAM authentication tokens.
To allow IAM Role
db-service-role to assume IAM Role
redshift-serverless-access-role, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on redshift-serverless-access-role
db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
redshift-serverless-access-role's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role
db-service-role requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/redshift-serverless-access-role"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
db-service-role and
redshift-serverless-access-role are in the same
AWS account and
db-service-role's full ARN is configured as Principal in
redshift-serverless-access-role's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role
db-service-role also requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for
example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to
db-service-role.
In addition to assuming IAM roles, heres is a list of IAM permissions used by Database Service to gather information about the registered Redshift Serverless workgroups and VPC endpoints:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"redshift-serverless:GetWorkgroup",
"redshift-serverless:GetEndpointAccess"
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
}
]
}
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
The Redshift Serverless "access" IAM role requires the following permissions:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift-serverless:GetCredentials",
"Resource": "arn:aws:redshift-serverless:us-east-2:aws-account-id:workgroup:workgroup-id/*"
}
]
}
The resource ARN string has the following format:
arn:aws:redshift-serverless:<region>:<account-id>:workgroup:<workgroup-id>/*
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
region
|AWS region where your Redshift Serverless workgroup is deployed, or a wildcard.
account-id
|ID of the AWS account where the Redshift Serverless workgroup is deployed.
workgroup-id
|Redshift Serverless workgroup identifier, or a wildcard.
ElastiCache/MemoryDB
In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for ElastiCache and MemoryDB for Redis.
ElastiCache/MemoryDB auto-discovery
The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"elasticache:ListTagsForResource",
"elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups",
"elasticache:DescribeCacheClusters",
"elasticache:DescribeCacheSubnetGroups",
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"memorydb:ListTags",
"memorydb:DescribeClusters",
"memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups",
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
ElastiCache/MemoryDB access
ElastiCache and MemoryDB supports IAM authentication for Redis engine version
7.0 or above. The Teleport Database Service can automatically manage IAM
policies of the attached IAM identity for ElastiCache and MemoryDB that use IAM
authentication. To use this feature, Teleport requires
iam:PutRolePolicy
permissions to grant itself necessary IAM permissions for
each registered database. If you prefer to manage IAM identities on your own,
refer to the manage IAM identities
yourself
section which outlines the required IAM permissions.
Teleport also supports automatic password rotations for ElastiCache and MemoryDB users using secrets manager, when IAM authentication is not available. Please use the IAM permissions outlined in the auto-password rotation section.
Teleport-managed IAM identities for ElastiCache/MemoryDB access
The required IAM permissions are slightly different depending on the IAM identity Teleport is managing:
Use this policy if your Teleport Database Service instance runs as an IAM role (for example, on an EC2 instance with an attached IAM role):
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups",
"elasticache:DescribeUsers"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups",
"memorydb:DescribeUsers"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:GetRolePolicy",
"iam:PutRolePolicy",
"iam:DeleteRolePolicy"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/sample-role"
}
]
}
For best security, use the following boundary policy that limits Teleport's self-granting capability on the IAM role:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups",
"elasticache:DescribeUsers",
"elasticache:Connect",
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups",
"memorydb:DescribeUsers",
"memorydb:Connect"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:GetRolePolicy",
"iam:PutRolePolicy",
"iam:DeleteRolePolicy"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/sample-role"
}
]
}
See permissions boundaries for IAM entities for more information.
Manage IAM identities yourself for ElastiCache/MemoryDB access
In order to authorize Teleport to generate temporary IAM tokens, create an IAM
role with the
Connect permission. Here is a sample policy:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"elasticache:DescribeUsers"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"memorydb:DescribeUsers"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "elasticache:Connect",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:elasticache:us-east-2:aws-account-id:replicationgroup:replication-group",
"arn:aws:elasticache:us-east-2:aws-account-id:user:*"
]
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "memorydb:Connect",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:memorydb:us-east-2:aws-account-id:cluster/cluster-name",
"arn:aws:memorydb:us-east-2:aws-account-id:user/*"
],
}
]
}
See Authenticating with IAM for ElastiCache and Authenticating with IAM for MemoryDB for more information.
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
Auto-password rotation for ElastiCache/MemoryDB
If any ElastiCache or MemoryDB users are tagged to be managed by Teleport, below are the IAM permissions required for managing the ElastiCache or MemoryDB users:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"elasticache:DescribeUsers",
"elasticache:ModifyUser"
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"memorydb:DescribeUsers",
"memorydb:UpdateUser"
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"secretsmanager:DescribeSecret",
"secretsmanager:CreateSecret",
"secretsmanager:UpdateSecret",
"secretsmanager:DeleteSecret",
"secretsmanager:GetSecretValue",
"secretsmanager:PutSecretValue",
"secretsmanager:TagResource"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:secretsmanager:*:aws-account-id:secret:teleport/*"
]
}
]
}
If a custom Secrets Manager key prefix or a custom KMS key ID is used in the static configuration, add the following to the IAM policy:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"secretsmanager:DescribeSecret",
"secretsmanager:CreateSecret",
"secretsmanager:UpdateSecret",
"secretsmanager:DeleteSecret",
"secretsmanager:GetSecretValue",
"secretsmanager:PutSecretValue",
"secretsmanager:TagResource"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:secretsmanager:*:aws-account-id:secret:my-prefix/*"
]
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"kms:GenerateDataKey",
"kms:Decrypt"
],
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:kms:*:aws-account-id:key/my-kms-id",
]
}
]
}
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
OpenSearch
In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for OpenSearch domains.
OpenSearch auto-discovery
The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"es:ListDomainNames",
"es:DescribeDomains",
"es:ListTags"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
OpenSearch access
OpenSearch maps IAM roles to OpenSearch backend roles. Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles to sign the OpenSearch API requests.
To allow IAM Role
db-service-role to assume IAM Role
opensearch-access-role, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on opensearch-access-role
db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
opensearch-access-role's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role
db-service-role requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/opensearch-access-role"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
db-service-role and
opensearch-access-role are in the same
AWS account and
db-service-role's full ARN is configured as Principal in
opensearch-access-role's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role
db-service-role also requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for
example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to
db-service-role.
In addition to assuming IAM roles, heres is a list of IAM permissions used by Database Service to gather information about the registered OpenSearch domains:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"es:DescribeDomains",
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
}
]
}
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
DynamoDB
In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for DynamoDB.
Note that auto-discovery is not available for DynamoDB.
DynamoDB access is provided by IAM roles with corresponding DynamoDB-related IAM permissions. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles.
To allow IAM Role
db-service-role to assume IAM Role
dynamodb-access-role, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on dynamodb-access-role
db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
dynamodb-access-role's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role
db-service-role requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/dynamodb-access-role"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
db-service-role and
dynamodb-access-role are in the same
AWS account and
db-service-role's full ARN is configured as Principal in
dynamodb-access-role's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role
db-service-role also requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for
example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to
db-service-role.
If session tags are used for DynamoDB access, the following IAM permissions is also required:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"sts:TagSession",
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
}
]
}
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.
Keyspaces
In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for Keyspaces (Apache Cassandra).
Note that auto-discovery is not available for Keyspaces.
Keyspaces access is provided by IAM roles with corresponding Keyspaces-related IAM permissions. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles.
To allow IAM Role
db-service-role to assume IAM Role
keyspaces-access-role, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on keyspaces-access-role
db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
keyspaces-access-role's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role
db-service-role requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/keyspaces-access-role"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
db-service-role and
keyspaces-access-role are in the same
AWS account and
db-service-role's full ARN is configured as Principal in
keyspaces-access-role's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role
db-service-role also requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for
example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to
db-service-role.
Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.