Database Access AWS IAM Reference

The Teleport Database Service requires IAM permissions for various tasks depending on the database type and setup, such as discovering endpoints and metadata of the database servers, generating IAM authentication tokens, and assuming IAM roles.

You can generate IAM permissions with the teleport db configure aws print-iam command. For example, the following command would generate and print the IAM policies:

teleport db configure aws print-iam --types rds,redshift --role db-service-role

To learn more about a specific database, refer to the related section below.

In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for RDS instances, Aurora clusters, and RDS Proxies.

The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBInstances" , "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "rds:DescribeDBProxies" , "rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints" , "rds:ListTagsForResource" , ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

rds:*DBInstance* , rds:*DBCluster* , and rds:*DBProxy* are permissions required for RDS instances, Aurora clusters, and RDS Proxies, respectively. You can omit the other permissions if only some are used.

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

The Teleport Database Service can automatically manage IAM policies of the attached IAM identity for RDS access. To use this feature, Teleport requires iam:PutRolePolicy permissions to grant itself necessary IAM permissions for each registered database.

If you prefer to manage IAM identities manually, refer to the manage IAM identities yourself section which outlines the required IAM permissions.

Teleport requires the following IAM permissions attached to a role:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBInstances" , "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "rds:ModifyDBInstance" , "rds:ModifyDBCluster" , "rds:DescribeDBProxies" , "rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints" , ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:GetRolePolicy" , "iam:PutRolePolicy" , "iam:DeleteRolePolicy" ] , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/ sample-role " } ] }

rds:*DBInstance* , rds:*DBCluster* , and rds:*DBProxy* are permissions required for RDS instances, Aurora clusters, and RDS Proxies, respectively. You can omit the other permissions if only some are used.

Teleport uses rds:ModifyDBInstance and rds:ModifyDBCluster to automatically enable IAM authentication on the RDS instance and the Aurora cluster, respectively. You can omit these permissions if IAM authentication is already enabled.

For best security, use the following boundary policy that limits Teleport's self-granting capability on the IAM role:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBInstances" , "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "rds:ModifyDBInstance" , "rds:ModifyDBCluster" , "rds:DescribeDBProxies" , "rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints" , "rds-db:connect" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:GetRolePolicy" , "iam:PutRolePolicy" , "iam:DeleteRolePolicy" ] , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/ sample-role " } ] }

See permissions boundaries for IAM entities for more information.

To connect to an RDS database, the Database Service instance's IAM identity must have rds-db:connect permissions for it. Here is a sample policy:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds-db:connect" ] , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:rds-db: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :dbuser:db-ABCDEFGHIJKL01234/*" , "arn:aws:rds-db: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :dbuser:cluster-ABCDEFGHIJKL01234/*" , "arn:aws:rds-db: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :dbuser:prx-ABCDEFGHIJKL01234/*" ] } ] }

The resource ARN in the policy has the following format:

arn:aws:rds-db:<region>:<account-id>:dbuser:<resource-id>/<db-user>

Parameter Description region AWS region where the database cluster is deployed. account-id AWS account ID the database cluster is deployed under. resource-id Database AWS resource identifier:

- db-XXX for RDS instances.

- cluster-XXX for Aurora clusters.

- prx-XXX for RDS Proxy.

Can be found under Configuration section in the RDS control panel. db-user Database user to associate with IAM authentication. Can be a wildcard.

See Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access for more information.

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for Redshift clusters.

The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift:DescribeClusters" , ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

As mentioned in the Redshift guide, Teleport supports IAM authentication as either an existing database user or an IAM role for Redshift.

When authenticating as an existing database user, the Teleport Database Service can automatically manage IAM policies of the attached IAM identity for Redshift access. To use this feature, Teleport requires iam:PutRolePolicy permissions to grant itself necessary IAM permissions for each registered database. If you prefer to manage IAM identities manually, refer to the manage IAM identities yourself section which outlines the required IAM permissions.

When authenticating as an IAM role, use the IAM permissions outlined in the IAM authentication as IAM role section.

Teleport requires the following IAM permissions:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift:DescribeClusters" , ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:GetRolePolicy" , "iam:PutRolePolicy" , "iam:DeleteRolePolicy" ] , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/ sample-role " } ] }

For best security, use the following boundary policy that limits Teleport's self-granting capability on the IAM role:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift:DescribeClusters" , "redshift:GetClusterCredentials" , ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:GetRolePolicy" , "iam:PutRolePolicy" , "iam:DeleteRolePolicy" ] , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/ sample-role " } ] }

See permissions boundaries for IAM entities for more information.

In order to authorize Teleport to generate temporary IAM tokens, create an IAM role with the GetClusterCredentials permission. Here is a sample policy:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift:GetClusterCredentials" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:redshift: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :dbuser: cluster_id /*" , "arn:aws:redshift: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :dbname: cluster_id /*" , "arn:aws:redshift: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :dbgroup: cluster_id /*" ] } ] }

The resource ARN string has the following format:

arn:aws:redshift:<region>:<account-id>:<resource>:<cluster-id>/<name>

Parameters:

Parameter Description region AWS region where your Redshift cluster is deployed, or a wildcard. account-id ID of the AWS account where the Redshift cluster is deployed. resource One of dbuser , dbname or dbgroup to restrict access to database accounts, names or groups respectively. cluster-id Redshift cluster identifier, or a wildcard. name Name of a particular database account, name or group (depending on the resource ), or a wildcard.

See Create an IAM role or user with permissions to call GetClusterCredentials for more information.

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

When authenticating Redshift as an IAM role, the Teleport Database Service must be able to assume this IAM role.

To allow IAM Role db-service-role to assume IAM Role redshift-access-role , the following is generally required:

1. Configure Trust Relationships on redshift-access-role db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as Principal in redshift-access-role 's trust policy. Role as principal

Account as principal

Cross-account with external-id { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :root" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: external-aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] }

2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role db-service-role requires sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/redshift-access-role" } ] } Note that this policy can be omitted when db-service-role and redshift-access-role are in the same AWS account and db-service-role 's full ARN is configured as Principal in redshift-access-role 's trust policy.

3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role db-service-role also requires sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to db-service-role .

The Redshift "access" IAM role requires the following permissions:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift:GetClusterCredentialsWithIAM" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:redshift: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :dbname: cluster-id /*" } ] }

The resource ARN string has the following format:

arn:aws:redshift:<region>:<account-id>:db-name:<cluster-id>/*

Parameters:

Parameter Description region AWS region where your Redshift cluster is deployed, or a wildcard. account-id ID of the AWS account where the Redshift cluster is deployed. cluster-id Redshift cluster identifier, or a wildcard.

In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for Redshift Serverless workgroups.

The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift-serverless:ListWorkgroups" , "redshift-serverless:ListEndpointAccess" , "redshift-serverless:ListTagsForResource" ] , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } ] }

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

Redshift Serverless maps IAM roles to database users. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles which are granted IAM permissions to generate IAM authentication tokens.

To allow IAM Role db-service-role to assume IAM Role redshift-serverless-access-role , the following is generally required:

1. Configure Trust Relationships on redshift-serverless-access-role db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as Principal in redshift-serverless-access-role 's trust policy. Role as principal

Account as principal

Cross-account with external-id { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :root" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: external-aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] }

2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role db-service-role requires sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/redshift-serverless-access-role" } ] } Note that this policy can be omitted when db-service-role and redshift-serverless-access-role are in the same AWS account and db-service-role 's full ARN is configured as Principal in redshift-serverless-access-role 's trust policy.

3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role db-service-role also requires sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to db-service-role .

In addition to assuming IAM roles, heres is a list of IAM permissions used by Database Service to gather information about the registered Redshift Serverless workgroups and VPC endpoints:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift-serverless:GetWorkgroup" , "redshift-serverless:GetEndpointAccess" ] , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } ] }

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

The Redshift Serverless "access" IAM role requires the following permissions:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift-serverless:GetCredentials" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:redshift-serverless: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :workgroup: workgroup-id /*" } ] }

The resource ARN string has the following format:

arn:aws:redshift-serverless:<region>:<account-id>:workgroup:<workgroup-id>/*

Parameters:

Parameter Description region AWS region where your Redshift Serverless workgroup is deployed, or a wildcard. account-id ID of the AWS account where the Redshift Serverless workgroup is deployed. workgroup-id Redshift Serverless workgroup identifier, or a wildcard.

In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for ElastiCache and MemoryDB for Redis.

The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "elasticache:ListTagsForResource" , "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups" , "elasticache:DescribeCacheClusters" , "elasticache:DescribeCacheSubnetGroups" , ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "memorydb:ListTags" , "memorydb:DescribeClusters" , "memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups" , ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

ElastiCache and MemoryDB supports IAM authentication for Redis engine version 7.0 or above. The Teleport Database Service can automatically manage IAM policies of the attached IAM identity for ElastiCache and MemoryDB that use IAM authentication. To use this feature, Teleport requires iam:PutRolePolicy permissions to grant itself necessary IAM permissions for each registered database. If you prefer to manage IAM identities on your own, refer to the manage IAM identities yourself section which outlines the required IAM permissions.

Teleport also supports automatic password rotations for ElastiCache and MemoryDB users using secrets manager, when IAM authentication is not available. Please use the IAM permissions outlined in the auto-password rotation section.

The required IAM permissions are slightly different depending on the IAM identity Teleport is managing:

Use this policy if your Teleport Database Service instance runs as an IAM role (for example, on an EC2 instance with an attached IAM role):

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups" , "elasticache:DescribeUsers" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups" , "memorydb:DescribeUsers" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:GetRolePolicy" , "iam:PutRolePolicy" , "iam:DeleteRolePolicy" ] , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/ sample-role " } ] }

For best security, use the following boundary policy that limits Teleport's self-granting capability on the IAM role:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups" , "elasticache:DescribeUsers" , "elasticache:Connect" , ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups" , "memorydb:DescribeUsers" , "memorydb:Connect" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:GetRolePolicy" , "iam:PutRolePolicy" , "iam:DeleteRolePolicy" ] , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/ sample-role " } ] }

See permissions boundaries for IAM entities for more information.

In order to authorize Teleport to generate temporary IAM tokens, create an IAM role with the Connect permission. Here is a sample policy:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "elasticache:DescribeUsers" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "memorydb:DescribeUsers" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:Connect" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:elasticache: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :replicationgroup: replication-group " , "arn:aws:elasticache: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :user:*" ] } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:Connect" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:memorydb: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :cluster/ cluster-name " , "arn:aws:memorydb: us-east-2 : aws-account-id :user/*" ] , } ] }

See Authenticating with IAM for ElastiCache and Authenticating with IAM for MemoryDB for more information.

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

If any ElastiCache or MemoryDB users are tagged to be managed by Teleport, below are the IAM permissions required for managing the ElastiCache or MemoryDB users:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "elasticache:DescribeUsers" , "elasticache:ModifyUser" ] , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "memorydb:DescribeUsers" , "memorydb:UpdateUser" ] , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "secretsmanager:DescribeSecret" , "secretsmanager:CreateSecret" , "secretsmanager:UpdateSecret" , "secretsmanager:DeleteSecret" , "secretsmanager:GetSecretValue" , "secretsmanager:PutSecretValue" , "secretsmanager:TagResource" ] , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:secretsmanager:*: aws-account-id :secret:teleport/*" ] } ] }

If a custom Secrets Manager key prefix or a custom KMS key ID is used in the static configuration, add the following to the IAM policy:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "secretsmanager:DescribeSecret" , "secretsmanager:CreateSecret" , "secretsmanager:UpdateSecret" , "secretsmanager:DeleteSecret" , "secretsmanager:GetSecretValue" , "secretsmanager:PutSecretValue" , "secretsmanager:TagResource" ] , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:secretsmanager:*: aws-account-id :secret: my-prefix /*" ] } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "kms:GenerateDataKey" , "kms:Decrypt" ] , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:kms:*: aws-account-id :key/ my-kms-id " , ] } ] }

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for OpenSearch domains.

The following IAM permissions are required for the Teleport service that performs auto-discovery:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "es:ListDomainNames" , "es:DescribeDomains" , "es:ListTags" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

OpenSearch maps IAM roles to OpenSearch backend roles. Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles to sign the OpenSearch API requests.

To allow IAM Role db-service-role to assume IAM Role opensearch-access-role , the following is generally required:

1. Configure Trust Relationships on opensearch-access-role db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as Principal in opensearch-access-role 's trust policy. Role as principal

Account as principal

Cross-account with external-id { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :root" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: external-aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] }

2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role db-service-role requires sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/opensearch-access-role" } ] } Note that this policy can be omitted when db-service-role and opensearch-access-role are in the same AWS account and db-service-role 's full ARN is configured as Principal in opensearch-access-role 's trust policy.

3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role db-service-role also requires sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to db-service-role .

In addition to assuming IAM roles, heres is a list of IAM permissions used by Database Service to gather information about the registered OpenSearch domains:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "es:DescribeDomains" , ] , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } ] }

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for DynamoDB.

Note that auto-discovery is not available for DynamoDB.

DynamoDB access is provided by IAM roles with corresponding DynamoDB-related IAM permissions. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles.

To allow IAM Role db-service-role to assume IAM Role dynamodb-access-role , the following is generally required:

1. Configure Trust Relationships on dynamodb-access-role db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as Principal in dynamodb-access-role 's trust policy. Role as principal

Account as principal

Cross-account with external-id { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :root" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: external-aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] }

2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role db-service-role requires sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/dynamodb-access-role" } ] } Note that this policy can be omitted when db-service-role and dynamodb-access-role are in the same AWS account and db-service-role 's full ARN is configured as Principal in dynamodb-access-role 's trust policy.

3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role db-service-role also requires sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to db-service-role .

If session tags are used for DynamoDB access, the following IAM permissions is also required:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "sts:TagSession" , ] , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } ] }

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.

In this section, you will find information about the necessary IAM permissions that are required for Keyspaces (Apache Cassandra).

Note that auto-discovery is not available for Keyspaces.

Keyspaces access is provided by IAM roles with corresponding Keyspaces-related IAM permissions. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles.

To allow IAM Role db-service-role to assume IAM Role keyspaces-access-role , the following is generally required:

1. Configure Trust Relationships on keyspaces-access-role db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as Principal in keyspaces-access-role 's trust policy. Role as principal

Account as principal

Cross-account with external-id { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :root" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: external-aws-account-id :role/db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] }

2. Configure Permissions Policies on db-service-role db-service-role requires sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/keyspaces-access-role" } ] } Note that this policy can be omitted when db-service-role and keyspaces-access-role are in the same AWS account and db-service-role 's full ARN is configured as Principal in keyspaces-access-role 's trust policy.

3. Configure Permissions Boundary on db-service-role db-service-role also requires sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to db-service-role .

Note that if your IAM identity uses a boundary policy, the above IAM permissions must be included in the boundary policy as well.