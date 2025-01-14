Agent Services
Use these reference guides to configure and run Teleport Agent services. For a
comprehensive list of options you can configure when running the
teleport
binary, including all options for Agent services, consult the Teleport
Configuration Reference.
- Application Access Reference Documentation: Configuration and CLI reference documentation for Teleport application access.
- Database Access Reference: Configuration and CLI reference for the Teleport Database Service.
- Desktop Access Reference: Comprehensive guides to configuring and auditing desktop access.
- Kubernetes Application Discovery Reference: This guide is a comprehensive reference of configuration options for automatically enrolling Kubernetes applications with Teleport.
- Okta Service Reference Documentation: Configuration and CLI reference documentation for Teleport Okta service.