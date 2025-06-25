Version: 15.x

On this page

Deploying Machine ID on GitHub Actions Report an issue with this page

GitHub Actions is a popular CI/CD platform that works as a part of the larger GitHub ecosystem. Teleport Machine ID allows GitHub Actions to securely interact with Teleport protected resources without the need for long-lived credentials.

Teleport supports secure joining on both GitHub-hosted and self-hosted GitHub Actions runners as well as GitHub Enterprise Server.

A running Teleport cluster version 15.5.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of tctl , which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh for Teleport Community Edition.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. tctl is supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. is supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example: command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. Your user should have the privileges to create token resources.

A GitHub repository with GitHub Actions enabled. This guide uses the example gravitational/example repo, however this value should be replaced with your own unique repo.

Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.

Create bot.yaml :

kind: bot version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: roles: []

Make sure you replace example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.

Use tctl to apply this file:

tctl create bot.yaml

In order to allow your GitHub Actions workflow to authenticate with your Teleport cluster, you'll first need to create a join token. These tokens set out criteria by which the Auth Server decides whether to allow a bot or node to join.

In this example, you will create a join token that grants access to any GitHub Actions run within a specific GitHub repository. In production, you may wish to further restrict these rules to ensure that access can only occur when CI is running against a specific branch. You can find a full list of the available rules on the GitHub Actions reference page.

Create a file named bot-token.yaml :

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: example-bot spec: roles: [ Bot ] join_method: github bot_name: example github: allow: - repository: gravitational/example

Replace gravitational/example with the name of the repository that tbot will run within. You may also choose to change the name of the bot and token to more accurately describe your use-case.

Using GitHub Enterprise? Enterprise Server If you are using self-hosted Teleport Enterprise you are able to permit workflows within GitHub Enterprise Server instances to authenticate using the GitHub join method. The Teleport Auth Server must be able to connect to the GitHub Enterprise Server. To configure this, set spec.github.enterprise_server_host to the hostname of the GHES instance. For example: spec: github: enterprise_server_host: ghes.example.com Enterprise Cloud If you have enabled include_enterprise_slug in your GitHub Enterprise Cloud configuration, you will need to set spec.github.enterprise_slug to the slug of your GitHub Enterprise organization. For example: spec: github: enterprise_slug: my-enterprise Read more about include_enterprise_slug on the the GitHub guide to customizing the issuer value for an enterprise.

Once the resource file has been written, create the token with tctl :

tctl create -f bot-token.yaml

Check that token example-bot has been created with the following command:

tctl tokens ls Token Type Labels Expiry Time (UTC) ----------- ---- ------ ---------------------------------------------- example-bot Bot 01 Jan 00 00:00 UTC (2562047h47m16.854775807s)

Now that the bot has been successfully created, you now need to configure your GitHub Action's workflow to authenticate as this bot and then use the credentials produced by tbot . To help with this, Teleport publishes several easy-to-use GitHub Actions that can be used within your workflow.

It is also possible to manually configure tbot rather than using one of the Teleport GitHub Actions. This involves more configuration but allows for precise control of tbot and allows for implementations that are not possible with the actions.

What follows is examples demonstrating two of the GitHub Actions available as well as showing how to manually configure tbot for use with GitHub Actions.

The teleport-actions/auth action generates a versatile identity output that can be used for SSH and for administrative actions against a Teleport cluster. Environment variables are configured by this action and these automatically configure tsh and tctl to use this identity.

This example shows using the credentials to:

List the SSH nodes available using tsh

List the SSH nodes available using tctl

Connect to an SSH node using tsh

Connect to an SSH node using OpenSSH's ssh

First, you'll need to adjust the role you assigned to the bot to grant it access to SSH. This example grants access to root on all nodes. In a production setup, it would be a good idea to restrict this to only the nodes that the bot would need.

Use tctl edit role/example-bot to add the following to the role:

spec: allow: logins: [ 'root' ] node_labels: '*': '*'

With that privileges granted, you can now create the GitHub Actions workflow. Create .github/workflows/example.yaml :

on: push: branches: - main jobs: demo: permissions: id-token: write contents: read name: example runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout repository uses: actions/checkout@v3 - name: Fetch Teleport binaries uses: teleport-actions/setup@v1 with: version: 15.5 .3 - name: Fetch credentials using Machine ID id: auth uses: teleport-actions/auth@v2 with: proxy: example.teleport.sh:443 token: example-bot certificate-ttl: 1h anonymous-telemetry: 1 - name: List nodes (tsh) run: tsh ls - name: List nodes (tctl) run: tctl nodes ls - name: Run hostname via SSH (tsh) run: tsh ssh root@example-node hostname - name: Run hostname via SSH (OpenSSH) run: ssh -F ${{ steps.auth.outputs.ssh-config }} [email protected] hostname

Replace:

example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy or cloud tenant.

with the address of your Teleport Proxy or cloud tenant. example-bot with the name of the token you created in a previous step.

with the name of the token you created in a previous step. example-node with the name of a Teleport SSH node that you wish to connect to.

with the name of a Teleport SSH node that you wish to connect to. root with the name of a user on the node that you are connecting to and that you have granted the bot access to.

Add, commit, and push your changes to the main branch of the repository.

Navigate to the Actions tab of your GitHub repository in your web browser. Select the Workflow that has now been created and triggered by the change, and select the example job. The GitHub Actions workflow may take some time to complete, and will resemble the following once successful.

Expand the List nodes step of the action, and the output will list all nodes in the cluster, from the perspective of the Machine ID bot using the command tsh ls .

The teleport-actions/auth-k8s action generates a Kubernetes output that contains the necessary credentials and config for a Kubernetes client to connect to a Kubernetes cluster enrolled in Teleport. The action emits the necessary environment variable to automatically configure these clients.

In this example, the teleport-actions/auth-k8s action will be used to list all the pods contained within the cluster, but this could just as easily be modified to deploy to a Kubernetes cluster with kubectl or helm .

First, you'll need to adjust the role you assigned to the bot to grant it access to the Kubernetes cluster. This example will grant the bot access to all clusters with the group editor . For more detailed instructions on setting up Kubernetes RBAC, see the Kubernetes access guide.

Use tctl edit role/example-bot to add the following rule to the Teleport role:

spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*': '*' kubernetes_resources: - kind: pod namespace: "*" name: "*" kubernetes_groups: - editor

note This example assumes the role is version v6 . If you are using a v7 + role you will need to include verbs: ["get", "list"] for the kind: pod section in kubernetes_resources . Otherwise the example kubectl get pods -A execution will be denied.

With that privileges granted, you can now create the GitHub Actions workflow. Create .github/workflows/example.yaml :

on: push: branches: - main jobs: demo: permissions: id-token: write contents: read name: example runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout repository uses: actions/checkout@v3 - name: Fetch kubectl uses: azure/setup-kubectl@v3 - name: Fetch Teleport binaries uses: teleport-actions/setup@v1 with: version: 15.5 .3 - name: Fetch credentials using Machine ID uses: teleport-actions/auth-k8s@v2 with: proxy: example.teleport.sh:443 token: example-bot kubernetes-cluster: my-kubernetes-cluster anonymous-telemetry: 1 - name: List pods run: kubectl get pods -A

Replace:

example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy or cloud tenant.

with the address of your Teleport Proxy or cloud tenant. example-bot with the name of the token you created in a previous step.

with the name of the token you created in a previous step. my-kubernetes-cluster with the name of your Kubernetes cluster.

The auth-k8s action sets the KUBECONFIG for future steps to the credentials it has fetched from Teleport. This means that most existing tooling for Kubernetes (e.g kubectl and helm ) can use your cluster with no additional configuration.

Add, commit, and push this new workflow file to the default branch of your repository.

Navigate to the Actions tab of your GitHub repository in your web browser. Select the Workflow that has now been created and triggered by the change, and select the example job.

Expand the List pods step of the action, where you can then confirm that the output shows a list of all the pods within your Kubernetes cluster.

To configure tbot manually, a YAML file will be used. In this example we'll commit this to the repository, but this could be generated or created by the CI pipeline itself.

Create tbot.yaml within your repository:

version: v2 proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443 onboarding: join_method: github token: example-bot oneshot: true storage: type: memory outputs: []

Replace:

example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Auth Server. Prefer using the address of a Teleport Proxy.

with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Auth Server. Prefer using the address of a Teleport Proxy. example-bot with the name of the token you created in the first step.

Now you can define a GitHub Actions workflow that will start tbot with this configuration.

Create .github/workflows/example-action.yaml :

on: push: branches: - main jobs: demo: permissions: id-token: write contents: read name: guide-demo runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout repository uses: actions/checkout@v3 - name: Fetch Teleport binaries uses: teleport-actions/setup@v1 with: version: 15.5 .3 - name: Execute Machine ID env: TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY: 1 run: tbot start -c ./tbot.yaml --oneshot

Add, commit, and push these two files to the repository. Check the GitHub Actions UI to ensure that the workflow has succeeded.

You have now prepared the base configuration for tbot . At this point, it identifies itself to the Teleport cluster and renews its own credentials but does not output any credentials for other applications to use.

Follow one of the access guides to configure an output that meets your access needs.

Once teleport-actions/auth has been used in a workflow job, all successive steps in that job will have access to the credentials which grant access to your Teleport cluster as the bot. Where possible, run as few steps as necessary after this action has been used. It may be a good idea to break your workflow up into multiple jobs in order to segregate these credentials from other code running in your CI/CD pipeline.

Most importantly, ensure that the role you assign to your GitHub Actions bot has access to only the resources in your Teleport cluster that your CI/CD needs to interact with.