Version: 15.x

Machine ID with tctl

tctl is the Teleport cluster management CLI tool. Whilst it usually uses the credentials from the locally logged in user, it is also possible to use Machine ID credentials. This allows tctl to be leveraged as part of a custom automation workflow deployed in a non-interactive environment (e.g CI/CD).

In this guide, you will configure tbot to produce credentials for tctl , and then use tctl to deploy Teleport roles defined in files.

A running Teleport cluster version 15.5.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of tctl , which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh for Teleport Community Edition.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login, then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. tctl is supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:

tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]
tctl status

If you can connect to your Teleport cluster, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. is supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example: command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. tbot must already be installed and configured on the machine that will use tctl . For more information, see the deployment guides.

First, Teleport must be configured to allow the credentials produced by tbot to modify the Teleport configuration. This is done by creating a role that grants the necessary permissions and then assigning this role to a Bot.

It's important to grant as few privileges as possible in order to limit the blast radius of an attack, so in this example we grant only the ability to create and update roles.

Create a file called role.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v6 metadata: name: example-role spec: allow: rules: - resources: - role verbs: - create - read - update - delete - list

Replace example-role with a descriptive name related to your use case.

Use tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role.

Now, use tctl bots update to add the role to the Bot. Replace example with the name of the Bot you created in the deployment guide and example-role with the name of the role you just created:

$ tctl bots update example --add-roles example-role

Now, tbot needs to be configured with an output that will produce the credentials needed by tctl . As tctl will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity .

For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that tctl will run as.

Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output:

outputs: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/machine-id

If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, it must be executed before you attempt to execute the Terraform plan later.

You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id . This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by tctl to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Server.

As an example, tctl will be used to apply a directory of YAML files that define Teleport roles. If these were stored in version control (e.g., git ) and this were executed on change, this would form the basis for managing Teleport roles in a GitOps style.

The example role will not be useful within the context of your Teleport cluster and should be modified once you have completed this guide.

Create a directory called roles/ and within it create example.yaml :

kind: role version: v6 metadata: name: tctl-test spec: allow: {}

To configure tctl to use the identity file, the -i flag is used. As the identity file does not specify the address of Teleport, --auth-server must also be specified with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Teleport Auth Server.

Run tctl , replacing example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Auth Server and /opt/machine-id/identity with the path to the generated identity file if you have modified this:

tctl --auth-server example.teleport.sh:443 -i /opt/machine-id/identity create -f roles/*.yaml

Check your Teleport cluster, ensuring the role has been created.

tctl get role/tctl-test