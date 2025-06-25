Teleport Policy Integrations
Teleport can integrate with identity providers (IdPs) like Okta and AWS OIDC which can then be used with Access Graph, providing a comprehensive, interactive view of how users, roles, and resources are interconnected, enabling administrators to better understand and control access policies.
Read the following guides for information on using Teleport Access Graph to visualize role-based access controls from third-party services:
- Analyze Entra ID policies with Teleport Policy: Describes how to import and visualize Entra ID policies using Teleport Policy and Access Graph.
- Discover AWS Access Patterns with Teleport Policy: Describes how to import and visualize AWS accounts access patterns using Teleport Policy and Access Graph.
- Discover GitLab Access Patterns with Teleport Policy: Describes how to synchronize GitLab access patterns using Teleport Policy and Access Graph.
- Discover Insecure SSH Access with Teleport Policy: Describes how to enable SSH Key Scanning using Teleport Policy and Access Graph.
Viewing available integrations
The Integrations page shows integrations that can be enabled or are already enabled in Access Graph.
Resources imported into Teleport through Teleport-enabled integrations are automatically imported into Teleport Policy without any additional configuration.
To access the interface, your user must have a role that allows
list and
read verbs on the
access_graph resource, e.g.:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: my-role
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources:
- access_graph
verbs:
- list
- read
The preset
editor role has the required permissions by default.
Set up a new integration
Visit the Teleport Web UI and click Access Management on the menu bar at the top of the screen.
On the left sidebar, click Access Graph. Click the connection icon: Choose an application to integrate with.
Teleport can also import and grant access to resources from Okta organizations, such as user profiles, groups and applications. You can view connection data in Access Graph. Follow the steps here to add an Okta integration in your cluster.