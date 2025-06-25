Self-Hosting Teleport Access Graph
If you run a self-hosted Teleport cluster, using Teleport Access Graph (part of Teleport Policy) requires running the Access Graph Service on your own infrastructure. The following guides show you how to deploy the Access Graph Service.
- Run Teleport Access Graph on Self-Hosted Clusters: Describes how to deploy Teleport Access Graph on self-hosted clusters.
- Run Teleport Access Graph on Self-Hosted Clusters with Helm: Using Access Graph with a self-hosted Teleport cluster requires