Machine ID Troubleshooting Guide
A bot failed to renew a certificate due to a "generation mismatch"
Symptoms
The bot will log an error like this:
ERROR: renewable cert generation mismatch: stored=3, presented=2
Subsequent connection attempts by the bot may see errors like the following:
ERROR: failed direct dial to auth server: auth API: access denied [00]
"\tauth API: access denied [00], failed dial to auth server through reverse tunnel: Get \"https://teleport.cluster.local/v2/configuration/name\": Get \"https://example.com:3025/webapi/find\": x509: cannot validate certificate for example.com because it doesn't contain any IP SANs"
"\tGet \"https://teleport.cluster.local/v2/configuration/name\": Get \"https://example.com:3025/webapi/find\": x509: cannot validate certificate for example.com because it doesn't contain any IP SANs"
In particular, note the message
auth API: access denied.
In self-hosted Teleport deployments, the Teleport Auth Service will also provide some additional context:
[AUTH] WARN lock targeting User:"bot-example" is in force: The bot user "bot-example" has been locked due to a certificate generation mismatch, possibly indicating a stolen certificate. auth/apiserver.go:224
Explanation
Machine ID (with token-based joining) uses a certificate generation counter to detect potentially stolen renewable certificates. Each time a bot fetches a new renewable certificate, the Auth Service increments the counter, stores it on the backend, and embeds a copy of the counter in the certificate.
If the counter embedded in your bot certificate doesn't match the counter stored in Teleport's Auth Server, the renewal will fail and the bot user will be automatically locked.
Renewable certificates are exclusively stored in the bot's internal data
directory, by default
/var/lib/teleport/bot. It's possible to trigger this by
accident if multiple bots are started using the same internal data directory, or if
this internal data is otherwise being shared between multiple bot instances.
Additionally, if a bot fails to save its freshly renewed certificates (for example, due to a filesystem error) and crashes, it will attempt a renewal with old certificates and trigger a lock.
Resolution
Before unlocking the bot, try to determine if either of the two scenarios described above apply. If the certificates were stolen, there may be underlying security concerns that need to be addressed.
Otherwise, first ensure only one bot instance is using the internal data directory. Multiple bots can be run on a single system, but separate data directories must be configured for each.
Additionally, ensure the internal data is not being shared with or copied to any
other nodes, for example via a shared NFS volume. If you'd like to share
certificates between nodes, only copy or share content from destination
directories (usually
/opt/machine-id) rather than the internal data directory
(by default,
/var/lib/teleport/bot).
Once you have addressed the underlying cause, follow these steps to reset a locked bot:
- Remove the lock on the bot's user
- Reset the bot's generation counter by deleting and re-creating the bot
To remove the lock, first find and remove the lock targeting the bot user:
tctl get lockskind: lockmetadata: id: 1658359514703080513 name: 5cee949f-5203-4f3b-9805-dac35d798a16spec: message: The bot user "bot-example" has been locked due to a certificate generation mismatch, possibly indicating a stolen certificate. target: user: bot-exampleversion: v2tctl rm lock/5cee949f-5203-4f3b-9805-dac35d798a16
Next, reset the generation counter by deleting and recreating the bot:
tctl bots rm exampletctl bots add example --roles=foo,bar
Finally, reconfigure the bot with the new token and restart it. It will detect the new token and automatically reset its internal data directory.
tbot shows a "bad certificate error" at startup
Symptoms
Restarting a
tbot process outputs a log like the following:
INFO [TBOT] Successfully loaded bot identity, valid: after=2022-07-21T21:49:26Z, before=2022-07-21T22:50:26Z, duration=1h1m0s | kind=tls, renewable=true, disallow-reissue=false, roles=[bot-test], principals=[-teleport-internal-join], generation=2 tbot/tbot.go:281
ERRO [TBOT] Identity has expired. The renewal is likely to fail. (expires: 2022-07-21T22:50:26Z, current time: 2022-07-25T20:18:33Z) tbot/tbot.go:415
WARN [TBOT] Note: onboarding config ignored as identity was loaded from persistent storage tbot/tbot.go:288
ERRO [TBOT] Failed to resolve tunnel address Get "https://auth.example.com:3025/webapi/find": x509: cannot validate certificate for auth.example.com because it doesn't contain any IP SANs reversetunnel/transport.go:90
ERRO [TBOT] Failed to resolve tunnel address Get "https://auth.example.com:3025/webapi/find": x509: cannot validate certificate for auth.example.com because it doesn't contain any IP SANs reversetunnel/transport.go:90
ERROR: failed direct dial to auth server: Get "https://teleport.cluster.local/v2/configuration/name": remote error: tls: bad certificate
"\tGet \"https://teleport.cluster.local/v2/configuration/name\": remote error: tls: bad certificate, failed dial to auth server through reverse tunnel: Get \"https://teleport.cluster.local/v2/configuration/name\": Get \"https://auth.example.com:3025/webapi/find\": x509: cannot validate certificate for auth.example.com because it doesn't contain any IP SANs"
"\tGet \"https://teleport.cluster.local/v2/configuration/name\": Get \"https://auth.example.com:3025/webapi/find\": x509: cannot validate certificate for auth.example.com because it doesn't contain any IP SANs"
In particular, note the log line: "Identity has expired. The renewal is likely to fail."
Explanation
Token-joined bots are unable to reauthenticate to the Teleport Auth Service once their certificates have expired. Tokens in token-based joining (as opposed to AWS IAM joining) can only be used once, so when the bot's internal certificates expire, it will not be able to connect.
When a bot's identity expires, certain parameters associated with the bot on the Auth Service must be reset and a new joining token must be issued. The simplest way to accomplish this is by removing and recreating the bot, which purges all server-side data and issues a new joining token.
Resolution
Remove and recreate the bot, replacing the name and role list as desired:
tctl bots rm exampletctl bots add example --roles=access
Copy the resulting join token into the existing bot config—either the
--token CLI flag or the
onboarding.token parameter in
tbot.yaml—and
restart the bot. It will detect the new token and rejoin the cluster as normal.
SSH connections fail with
ssh: handshake failed: ssh: unable to authenticate
Symptoms
When attempting to connect to a node via SSH, connections fail with an error like the following:
ssh -F /opt/machine-id/ssh_config [email protected]ERROR: ssh: handshake failed: ssh: unable to authenticate, attempted methods [none publickey], no supported methods remain
ERROR: unable to execute tshexecuting `tsh proxy`exit status 1
kex_exchange_identification: Connection closed by remote hostConnection closed by UNKNOWN port 65535
In particular, note the
ssh: unable to authenticate message.
Explanation
This can occur when attempting to log into the node as a user not listed as a principal on the SSH certificate.
You can verify this by viewing the
tbot logs and looking for the log message
when impersonated certificates for the matching outputs were renewed.
In the following example, the only principal listed for the identity in
/opt/machine-id is
alice (via the
access role):
INFO [TBOT] Successfully renewed impersonated certificates for directory /opt/machine-id, valid: after=2022-07-21T21:49:26Z, before=2022-07-21T22:50:26Z, duration=1h1m0s | kind=tls, renewable=false, disallow-reissue=true, roles=[access], principals=[alice -teleport-internal-join], generation=0 tbot/renew.go:630
However, the SSH command attempted to log in as
bob.
Resolution
Ensure the bot identity is allowed to log in as the requested user by taking any of the following actions:
- Changing the SSH command to log in as an allowed user
- Modifying the
accessrole to allow the
aliceprincipal
- Adding a role granting login via the
bobprincipal
Note that if roles are added or modified, the certificates will need to be
renewed for the changes to take effect. The bot will renew certificates on its
own after the renewal interval (by default, 20 minutes), but you can trigger a
renewal immediately by either restarting the
tbot process or sending it a
reload signal:
# If using systemd, you can restart the process:systemctl restart machine-id
# Alternatively, you can send `tbot` a reload signal directly:pkill -sigusr1 tbot
Database requests fail with
database "example" not found, but the database exists
Symptoms
When requesting Database Access certificates, the certificate request fails with an error like the following:
ERROR: Failed to generate impersonated certs for directory /opt/machine-id: database "example" not found
database "example" not found
However, the database exists and can be seen by regular users via
tsh:
tsh db lsName Description Allowed Users Labels Connect---------- ----------- ------------- ------- -------example [alice] env=dev
Explanation
Unlike regular Teleport users, Machine ID bot users are granted only minimal Teleport RBAC permissions and are not allowed to view or list databases by default unless granted permission via one or more roles.
Resolution
Per the Machine ID Database Access Guide, ensure at least one role providing database permissions has been granted to the output listed in the error.
For example, note the
rules section in the following example role:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: machine-id-db
spec:
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
db_names: [example]
db_users: [alice]
rules:
- resources: [db_server, db]
verbs: [read, list]
Ensure the bot has a role that grants it at least these RBAC rules. If desired
you can examine bot roles with
tctl to ensure the necessary
rules have been
granted:
tctl get role/machine-id-db
If the role is missing database permissions, it can be modified:
# save the role to a local filetctl get role/machine-id-db > db-role.yaml
# edit the role as necessarynano db-role.yaml
# replace the existing role with the modified copytctl create -f db-role.yaml
By default, outputs (like
/opt/machine-id) are granted all roles provided
to the bot via
tctl bots add --roles=..., but it's possible to grant only a
subset of these roles using the
roles: ... parameter in
tbot.yaml.
If permissions are unexpectedly missing, ensure
tbot.yaml requests your
database role, either by relying on default behavior or adding the role to the
roles: ... list.
Once fixed, restart or reload the
tbot clients for the updated role to take
effect.
If the bot was not granted the role initially, the simplest solution is to
delete and recreate the bot, being sure to include the role in the
--roles=...
flag:
tctl bots rm exampletctl bots add example --roles=foo,bar,machine-id-db
Destination kubernetes_secret:
identity-output must be a directory in exec plugin mode
By default, when outputting a Kubernetes identity,
tbot outputs make use of a Kubernetes exec
plugin to always provide the latest version of the credentials.
When outputting a Kubernetes identity to a Kubernetes secret, however, it is important to disable
the use of the
exec plugin by adding
disable_exec_plugin: true to the output. This means that
a static
kubeconfig file with embedded short-lived credentials is written instead:
outputs:
- type: kubernetes
# Specify the name of the Kubernetes cluster you wish the credentials to
# grant access to.
kubernetes_cluster: example-k8s-cluster
# Required when outputting a Kubernetes identity to a Kubernetes secret.
disable_exec_plugin: true
destination:
type: kubernetes_secret
# For this guide, identity-output is used as the secret name.
# You may wish to customize this. Multiple outputs cannot share the same
# destination.
name: identity-output
Failure to add the
disable_exec_plugin flag will result in a warning being displayed:
Destination kubernetes_secret: identity-output must be a directory in exec plugin mode.
Configuring
tbot for split DNS proxies
When you have deployed your Proxy Service in such a way that it is
accessible via two different DNS names, e.g an internal and external address,
you may find that a
tbot that is configured to use one of these addresses may
attempt to use the other address and that this may cause connections to fail.
This is because
tbot queries an auto-configuration endpoint exposed by the
Proxy Service to determine the canonical address to use when connecting.
To fix this, set a variable of
TBOT_USE_PROXY_ADDR=yes in the environment of the
tbot process. This configures
tbot to prefer using the address that you have
explicitly provided. This only functions correctly in cases where TLS
routing/multiplexing is enabled for the Teleport cluster.