Version: 15.x

Deploy Machine ID

The first step to set up Machine ID is to deploy the tbot binary and join a Machine ID bot to your Teleport cluster. You can run the tbot binary on a number of platforms, from AWS and GitHub Actions to a generic Linux server or Kubernetes cluster. This guide shows you how to deploy Machine ID on your infrastructure.

There are two considerations to make when determining how to deploy Machine ID on your infrastructure.

The tbot binary runs as a container or on a Linux virtual machine. If you run tbot on GitHub Actions, you can use one of the ready-made Teleport GitHub Actions workflows.

Machine ID joins your Teleport cluster by using one of the following authentication methods:

Platform-signed document: The platform that hosts tbot , such as a Kubernetes cluster or Amazon EC2 instance, provides a signed identity document that Teleport can verify using the platform's certificate authority. This is the recommended approach because it avoids the use of shared secrets.

The platform that hosts , such as a Kubernetes cluster or Amazon EC2 instance, provides a signed identity document that Teleport can verify using the platform's certificate authority. This is the recommended approach because it avoids the use of shared secrets. Static join token: Your Teleport client tool generates a string and stores it on the Teleport Auth Service. Machine ID provides this string when it first connects to your Teleport cluster, demonstrating to the Auth Service that it belongs in the cluster. From then on, Machine ID authenticates to your Teleport cluster with a renewable certificate.

The guides in this section show you how to deploy Machine ID and join it to your cluster. Choose a guide based on the platform where you intend to run Machine ID.

If a specific guide does not exist for your platform, the Linux guide is compatible with most platforms. For custom approaches, you can also read the Machine ID Reference and Architecture to plan your deployment.

Read the following guides for how to deploy Machine ID on your cloud platform or on-prem infrastructure.

Platform Installation method Join method Linux Package manager or TAR archive Static join token Linux (TPM) Package manager or TAR archive Attestation from TPM 2.0 GCP Package manager, TAR archive, or Kubernetes pod Identity document signed by GCP AWS Package manager, TAR archive, or Kubernetes pod Identity document signed by AWS Azure Package manager or TAR archive Identity document signed by Azure Kubernetes Kubernetes pod Identity document signed by your Kubernetes cluster

Read the following guides for how to deploy Machine ID on a continuous integration and continuous deployment platform