Kubernetes Access Troubleshooting

This page describes common issues with Kubernetes and how to resolve them.

The agent can't rejoin the Teleport cluster after restart and reports an error similar to:

ssh: handshake failed: ssh: no authorities for hostname

Teleport uses certificate authorities (CAs) to sign certificates for each component. When the component joins the cluster for the first time, it receives a certificate signed by the cluster's CA and stores it in its state directory. When the component restarts, it uses the certificate stored in its state directory to join the cluster again.

This error occurs when the component tries to rejoin the Teleport cluster, but the cluster's CA has changed and the component's certificate is no longer valid.

It can happen when the cluster's CA is rotated or when the cluster is recreated or renamed.

The agent's state needs to be reset, so it can request a new certificate and join the cluster again.

The process for deleting the agent's state depends on whether the agent is running inside or outside of Kubernetes.

If the agent is running outside of Kubernetes, the state directory is located at /var/lib/teleport/proc by default. You can delete the state directory with the following command:

sudo rm -rf /var/lib/teleport/proc

And then restart the agent:

sudo systemctl restart teleport

Starting in Teleport 11, the teleport-kube-agent pod's state is stored in a Kubernetes Secret - name: {pod-name}-state - existing in the installation namespace. To delete the state, follow the steps below:

$ kubectl get secret -o name -n teleport-agent | grep "state" teleport-agent-0-state teleport-agent-1-state $ kubectl delete secret -n teleport-agent teleport-agent-0-state teleport-agent-1-state

If you're mounting /var/lib/teleport into the container, please clean the contents of /var/lib/teleport/proc inside the container and then restart the container.

Once the state is deleted, restart each agent pod.

GKE Warden authz [denied by user-impersonation-limitation]: impersonating system identities are not allowed

After configuring a GKE Autopilot cluster in Teleport, all attempts to retrieve Kubernetes Objects fail with an error similar to:

Or the following:

GKE Autopilot denies requests that impersonate "system:masters" group

note This issue only affects GKE Autopilot clusters. If you're using a standard GKE cluster, this issue doesn't apply to you.

Unlike the standard Kubernetes cluster, Autopilot clusters forbid requests to impersonate system identities. This is a security feature that prevents users from gaining access to the cluster's control plane and performing administrative actions if they can impersonate users or groups. Learn more about GKE Autopilot security.

Teleport uses impersonation to retrieve Kubernetes objects on behalf of the user. This is done by sending a request to the Kubernetes API server with the user's identity in the Impersonate-User header and all the Kubernetes Groups they can use in the Impersonate-Group header.

Since system:masters is a built-in Kubernetes group in all clusters, it's usual for administrators to use it to gain administrative access to the cluster's control plane. However, Autopilot clusters forbid impersonating this group and require that another group is used instead.

Per the description above, the solution is to configure a different group for impersonation in Teleport. This can be done by setting the role's kubernetes_group parameter to a Group that the Autopilot cluster allows to impersonate.

The teleport-kube-agent chart configures a Kubernetes Group with the same access levels as the system:masters group when it detects the target cluster is a GKE cluster. This group is named, by default, cluster-admin , but the name can be changed by setting the adminClusterRoleBinding.name parameter.

The Kubernetes Group isn't created automatically when installing the chart on non-GKE clusters, so don't change the kubernetes_groups parameter to cluster-admin unless you created the group manually or installed the chart with adminClusterRoleBinding.create parameter set to true .

It's important to note that the group must be configured in the cluster before it can be used for impersonation. If the group is not configured, the impersonation request will fail with a 403 Forbidden error and the user will not be able to access the cluster.

When you opt to continue using the system:masters group for impersonation in non-Autopilot clusters, you must ensure that the Teleport roles that grant system:masters access can't be used to access GKE Autopilot clusters.

As an example, a user with the following role can impersonate the system:masters group in any Kubernetes cluster:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: k8s-admin spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*' : '*' kubernetes_groups: [ "system:masters" ]

The wildcard * in kubernetes_labels allows the user to access any Kubernetes cluster in the Teleport cluster. To prevent the user from accessing GKE Autopilot clusters with that role, you can install the teleport-kube-agent chart with a label that identifies the cluster as an Autopilot cluster. For example:

PROXY_ADDR=teleport.example.com:443 CLUSTER=cookie cat > values.yaml << EOF authToken: "${TOKEN}" proxyAddr: "${PROXY_ADDR}" roles: "kube,app,discovery" joinParams: method: "token" tokenName: "${TOKEN}" kubeClusterName: "${CLUSTER}" labels: "type" : "autopilot" EOF helm install teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ -f values.yaml \ --create-namespace \ --namespace=teleport-agent \ --version 15.4.30

Make sure that the Teleport agent pod is running. You should see one Teleport agent pod pod with a single ready container:

kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s

Now that the cluster is labeled, you can split the k8s-admin role into two roles: one that allows access to all non-Autopilot clusters and another that only allows access to Autopilot clusters.

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: k8s-admin-non-gke-autopilot spec: allow: kubernetes_labels_expression: 'labels["type"] != "autopilot"' kubernetes_groups: [ "system:masters" ] kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: k8s-admin-gke-autopilot spec: allow: kubernetes_labels_expression: 'labels["type"] == "autopilot"' kubernetes_groups: [ "cluster-admin" ]

Once the roles are created, you can assign them to users as usual, but to be effective immediately, they must logout and login again.

pods "<pod_name>" is forbidden: User "<user>" cannot get resource "pods/exec" in API group "" in the namespace "<namespace>"

After upgrading kubectl to version 1.30 or later, attempts to exec into a Pod fail with an error similar to:

pods "<pod_name>" is forbidden: User "<user>" cannot get resource "pods/exec" in API group "" in the namespace "<namespace>"

Starting with Kubernetes 1.30, the kubectl exec command switched from using the SPDY protocol to the WebSocket protocol for communicating with the Kubernetes API server. This change was made to enhance the performance and reliability of the kubectl exec command, as the SPDY protocol was deprecated.

Although WebSocket was intended to be a drop-in replacement for SPDY, it introduced a breaking change for Kubernetes clusters where RBAC was configured to restrict access to the pods/exec resource using only the create verb. Previously, the SPDY protocol allowed creating a connection using either GET (mapped to get in Kubernetes RBAC) or POST (mapped to create in Kubernetes RBAC).

With the WebSocket protocol, the kubectl exec command always uses the GET method to create a connection. This means that if the RBAC policy permits only the create verb, the connection will be denied.

To resolve this issue, update the RBAC policy to allow the get verb for the pods/exec (sub)resource. This can be done by modifying the ClusterRole or Role that grants access to the user.

For example, if you have a ClusterRole that grants access to the pods/exec resource with the create verb, update it to allow the get verb as well:

- apiGroups: [ "" ] resources: [ "pods/exec" ] verbs: [ "create" , "get" ]