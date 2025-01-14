Register a Kubernetes Cluster with a Static kubeconfig
While you can register a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport by running the Teleport Kubernetes Service on that cluster, you can also run the Teleport Kubernetes Service on a Linux host outside the cluster. This is useful if you want to decouple your Teleport deployment from the Kubernetes clusters you want to manage access to.
In this setup, the Teleport Kubernetes Service uses a
kubeconfig file to
authenticate to the API server of your chosen Kubernetes cluster.
Best practices for production security
When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents:
- Avoid using
sudoin production environments unless it's necessary.
- Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.
- Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH
Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or
the
CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICEcapability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered <
1024(e.g.
443).
- Follow the principle of least privilege. Don't give users
permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do.
For example, don't assign users the built-in
access,editorroles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure access requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.
- When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you
should save the invitation token to a file.
If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view
it by running the
historycommand on a compromised system.
You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- A Kubernetes cluster you would like to access.
- A Linux host deployed on your own infrastructure to run the Teleport Kubernetes Service. This can run outside of your Kubernetes cluster.
- The
kubectlcommand line tool installed on your workstation.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Generate a kubeconfig file
The Teleport Kubernetes Service uses a
kubeconfig file to authenticate to your
Kubernetes cluster. In this section, we will generate a
kubeconfig file so we
can configure the Teleport Kubernetes Service to use it later in this guide.
Ensure your context is correct
First, configure your local
kubectl command to point at the Kubernetes cluster
you want to register. You can use the following command to verify that
the correct cluster is selected:
kubectl config get-contexts
Use this command to switch to the cluster assigned to
CONTEXT_NAME:
e.g., my-contextCONTEXT_NAME=context-namekubectl config use-context ${CONTEXT_NAME?}
Run the script
On your workstation, download Teleport's
get-kubeconfig.sh script, which you
will use to generate the
kubeconfig file:
curl -OL \https://raw.githubusercontent.com/gravitational/teleport/v15.4.30/examples/k8s-auth/get-kubeconfig.sh
get-kubeconfig.sh creates a service account for the Teleport Kubernetes
Service that can get Kubernetes pods as well as impersonate users, groups, and
other service accounts. The Teleport Kubernetes Service uses this service
account to manage access to resources in your Kubernetes cluster. The script
also ensures that there is a Kubernetes
Secret in your cluster to store
service account credentials.
get-kubeconfig.sh also creates a namespace called
teleport for the
resources it deploys, though you can choose a different name by assigning the
TELEPORT_NAMESPACE environment variable in the shell where you run the
script.
After creating resources,
get-kubeconfig.sh writes a new
kubeconfig file
called
kubeconfig in the directory where you run the script.
Run the
get-kubeconfig.sh script:
bash get-kubeconfig.sh
The script is successful if you see this message:
Done!
Move the
kubeconfig file to the host you are using to run the Teleport
Kubernetes Service. We will assume that the
kubeconfig file exists at
/var/lib/teleport/kubeconfig.
Connecting multiple Kubernetes clusters?
You can connect multiple Kubernetes clusters to Teleport from one
kubeconfig
file if it contains multiple entries. Use
merge-kubeconfigs.sh
to combine multiple
kubeconfig files generated by
get-kubeconfig.sh.
Step 2/4. Set up the Teleport Kubernetes Service
In this step, you will install the Teleport Kubernetes Service and configure it
to use the
kubeconfig file you generated to access a Kubernetes cluster.
Get a join token
Establish trust between your Teleport cluster and your new Kubernetes Service instance by creating a join token:
tctl tokens add --type=kube --format=text --ttl=1habcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
On the host where you are running the Teleport Kubernetes Service, create a
file called
/tmp/token that consists only of your token:
echo join-token | sudo tee /tmp/token
Install the Teleport Kubernetes Service
Run the following commands on the host where you will install the Teleport Kubernetes Service:
Install Teleport on your Linux server:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.30.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Configure the Teleport Kubernetes Service
On the host where you will run the Teleport Kubernetes Service, create a file at
/etc/teleport.yaml with the following content:
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443
auth_service:
enabled: off
proxy_service:
enabled: off
ssh_service:
enabled: off
kubernetes_service:
enabled: "yes"
kubeconfig_file: "/var/lib/teleport/kubeconfig"
labels:
"region": "us-east1"
Edit
/etc/teleport.yaml to replace
teleport.example.com:443 with the host
and port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Cloud tenant, e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443.
When using
kubeconfig_file, Amazon EKS users may need to replace illegal
characters in the
context names. Supported characters are alphanumeric
characters,
.,
_, and
-. EKS typically includes
: and
@ in their
kubeconfig files, which are not allowed in Teleport.
Start the Teleport Kubernetes Service
Configure the Teleport Kubernetes Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Kubernetes Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Kubernetes Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Kubernetes Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Kubernetes Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 3/4. Grant access to your Teleport user
Enable your Teleport user to access resources in your Kubernetes cluster so you can connect to the cluster later in this guide.
To authenticate to a Kubernetes cluster via Teleport, your Teleport user's roles must allow access as at least one Kubernetes user or group.
-
Retrieve a list of your current user's Teleport roles. The example below requires the
jqutility for parsing JSON:CURRENT_ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join ("\n")')
-
Retrieve the Kubernetes groups your roles allow you to access:echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_groups[]?'
-
Retrieve the Kubernetes users your roles allow you to access:echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_users[]?'
-
If the output of one of the previous two commands is non-empty, your user can access at least one Kubernetes user or group, so you can proceed to the next step.
-
If both lists are empty, create a Teleport role for the purpose of this guide that can view Kubernetes resources in your cluster.
Create a file called
kube-access.yamlwith the following content:
kind: role metadata: name: kube-access version: v7 spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*': '*' kubernetes_resources: - kind: '*' namespace: '*' name: '*' verbs: ['*'] kubernetes_groups: - viewers deny: {}
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f kube-access.yaml
-
Assign the
kube-accessrole to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},kube-access"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
githubauthentication connector:tctl get github/github --with-secrets > github.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
github.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the github.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
github.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f github.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Configure the
viewersgroup in your Kubernetes cluster to have the built-in
viewClusterRole. When your Teleport user assumes the
kube-accessrole and sends requests to the Kubernetes API server, the Teleport Kubernetes Service impersonates the
viewersgroup and proxies the requests.
Create a file called
viewers-bind.yamlwith the following contents, binding the built-in
viewClusterRole with the
viewersgroup you enabled your Teleport user to access:
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 kind: ClusterRoleBinding metadata: name: viewers-crb subjects: - kind: Group # Bind the group "viewers", corresponding to the kubernetes_groups we assigned our "kube-access" role above name: viewers apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io roleRef: kind: ClusterRole # "view" is a default ClusterRole that grants read-only access to resources # See: https://kubernetes.io/docs/reference/access-authn-authz/rbac/#user-facing-roles name: view apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
-
Apply the
ClusterRoleBindingwith
kubectl:kubectl apply -f viewers-bind.yaml
Step 4/4. Access your Kubernetes cluster
After Teleport starts with the above config, you should be able to see all new clusters:
tsh kube lsKube Cluster Name Labels Selected--------------------------------------- ------ --------my-cluster region=us-east-1
To access your cluster, run the following command, replacing
my-cluster with
the name of the cluster you would like to access:
tsh kube login my-clusterLogged into kubernetes cluster "my-cluster". Try 'kubectl version' to test the connection.