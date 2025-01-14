Version: 15.x

Introduction to Enrolling Kubernetes Clusters

Teleport provides secure access to Kubernetes clusters:

Users can access Kubernetes clusters with Single Sign-On (SSO) providers like Okta and switch between clusters without logging in twice.

Operators can implement granular role-based access controls, including limiting access to specific Kubernetes clusters or even specific resources within a cluster.

Organizations can achieve compliance by recording kubectl sessions.

The guides in this section show you how to protect Kubernetes clusters with Teleport. For instructions on self-hosting Teleport Community Edition or Teleport Enterprise on Kubernetes, see the Kubernetes Deployment Guides.

Here is an example of using Teleport to access a Kubernetes cluster, execute commands, and view your kubectl activity in Teleport's audit log:

You can set up the Teleport Discovery Service to protect Kubernetes clusters with your Teleport automatically. Read more about Teleport auto-discovery.

Teleport protects Kubernetes clusters through the Teleport Kubernetes Service, which is a Teleport agent service. For more information on agent services, read Teleport Agent Architecture. You can also learn how to deploy a pool of Teleport agents to run multiple agent services.

The fastest way to register a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport is to deploy a Teleport Kubernetes Service instance on the cluster you want to register. We'll show you how to do this in our Getting Started Guide.

In some cases, you will want to register a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport manually when you create the cluster. There are a few ways to do this:

Once you register a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, you can apply fine-grained access controls to manage the way users access your cluster.

Read our Kubernetes RBAC guide for step-by-step instructions on giving your users the correct access to Kubernetes clusters, groups, users, and resources.

For a comprehensive reference to configuring access controls in your Teleport-registered Kubernetes clusters, see our Access Controls Reference.