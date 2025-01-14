Database Access with Redshift Serverless on AWS
Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon Redshift Serverless via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Amazon Redshift Serverless database with IAM authentication.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service uses IAM authentication to communicate with Redshift Serverless. When a user connects to the database via Teleport, the Teleport Database Service obtains AWS credentials and authenticates to AWS as an IAM principal with permissions to manage the database.
This guide shows how to register a single Amazon Redshift Serverless database with your Teleport cluster. For a more scalable approach, learn how to set up Database Auto-Discovery to automatically enroll all AWS databases in your infrastructure.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 15.4.30 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
On Teleport Enterprise, you must use the Enterprise version of
tctl, which you can download from your Teleport account workspace. Otherwise, visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tshfor Teleport Community Edition.
- AWS account with a Redshift Serverless configuration and permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
- Command-line client
psqlinstalled and added to your system's
PATHenvironment variable.
- A host where you will run the Teleport Database Service. This guide assumes an EC2 instance, and provides a corresponding example of access control.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
tctlis supported on macOS and Linux machines. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 15.4.30
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Create an IAM Role for user access
Create an AWS IAM role to provide user access to Redshift Serverless. This role
will be granted to Teleport users via a corresponding Teleport role. In this guide
we will use the example name
teleport-redshift-serverless-access.
Under Trusted entity type choose "Custom trust policy". Edit the trust policy to allow the IAM role generated in the previous step to assume this role, so that the Teleport node can use the permissions granted by this role to access databases:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "Statement1",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::abcd1234-this-is-an-example:role/teleport-redshift-serverless-node",
"Service": "ec2.amazonaws.com"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
Remember to replace the example AWS account ID.
Create and apply a permission policy to allow access to Redshift Serverless. This policy can allow access to all instances:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift-serverless:GetCredentials",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Or you can restrict the
Resource line to a specific Redshift Serverless workgroup:
{
...
"Resource": "arn:aws:redshift-serverless:us-west-2:1234567890:workgroup/some-workgroup-id"
...
}
Step 2/4. Create a Teleport role for Redshift Serverless access
On your workstation logged in to your Teleport cluster with
tsh, define a new
role to provide access to Redshift Serverless. Our example file is
redshift-role.yaml:
version: v5
kind: role
metadata:
name: redshift-serverless-access
spec:
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
db_names:
- dev
db_users:
- 'teleport-redshift-serverless-access'
- The value of
db_userscorresponds to the IAM role created in the previous step. You can provide either the role name or the full AWS ARN of the IAM role.
- The value(s) for
db_nameswill depend on your Redshift Serverless configuration, but
devis the default name applied by AWS. You can also provide
*to grant access to all instances.
Save this file and apply it to your Teleport cluster:
tctl create -f redshift-role.yamlrole 'redshift-serverless-access' has been created
Assign the
redshift-serverless-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},redshift-serverless-access"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
githubauthentication connector:tctl get github/github --with-secrets > github.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
github.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the github.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
github.yaml, adding
redshift-serverless-accessto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - redshift-serverless-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f github.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
redshift-serverless-accessto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - redshift-serverless-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
redshift-serverless-accessto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - redshift-serverless-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Step 3/4. Install and start the Teleport Database Service
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Alternative methods
For users with a lot of infrastructure in AWS, or who might create or recreate many instances, consider alternative methods for joining new EC2 instances running Teleport:
Install Teleport on your Linux server:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.30.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
On the same host, run the following command:
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --name="redshift-serverless" \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --protocol=postgres \ --uri=REDSHIFT_SERVERLESS_URI \ --token=/tmp/token
Replace
example.teleport.sh:443 with the host and port of your Teleport Proxy
Service. Replace
REDSHIFT_SERVERLESS_URI with the domain name and port of your
Redshift Serverless database.
Bootstrap access to Redshift Serverless
Grant the Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS. If you are running the Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method. Otherwise, you must use environment variables:
- Instance Metadata Service
- Environment Variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Database Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Database Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Teleport can bootstrap IAM permissions for the Database Service based on its
configuration using the
teleport db configure bootstrap command. You can use
this command in automatic or manual mode:
- In automatic mode, Teleport will attempt to create appropriate IAM policies and attach them to the specified IAM identity role. This requires IAM permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
- In manual mode, Teleport will print required IAM policies. You can then create and attach them manually using the AWS management console.
- Automatic IAM setup
- Manual IAM setup
Use this command to bootstrap the permissions automatically when your Teleport Database Service runs as an IAM role (for example, on an EC2 instance with an attached IAM role).
teleport db configure bootstrap -c /etc/teleport.yaml --attach-to-role teleport-redshift-serverless-node
Use this command to display required IAM policies which you will then create in your AWS console:
teleport db configure bootstrap -c /etc/teleport.yaml --manual --attach-to-role arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/teleport-redshift-serverless-node
Bootstrapping with assume_role_arn in config
When
assume_role_arn is configured for databases or AWS matchers,
teleport db configure bootstrap will determine permissions required for the
bootstrap target AWS IAM identity using the following logic:
- When the target does not match
assume_role_arnin any database resource or AWS matcher in the configuration file, the target is assumed to be the Teleport Database Service's AWS IAM identity and permissions are bootstrapped for all the configured static databases and AWS matchers.
- When an
--attach-to-roletarget matches an
assume_role_arnsetting for static databases or AWS matchers in the configuration file, permissions will be bootstrapped only for those static databases or AWS matchers.
You will need to run the bootstrap command once with the Teleport Database
Service's IAM identity as the policy attachment target, and once for each AWS
IAM role that is used for
assume_role_arn.
Start the Database service
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 4/4. Connect
Once the Database Service has started and joined the cluster, log in to see the
registered databases. Replace
--proxy with the address of your Teleport Proxy
Service or cloud tenant:
tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alicetsh db lsName Description Labels----------- ------------------------------ --------my-redshift ...
To connect to the Redshift Serverless instance:
tsh db connect my-redshift --db-user=teleport-redshift-serverless-access --db-name=devpsql (15.1, server 8.0.2)WARNING: psql major version 15, server major version 8.0. Some psql features might not work.SSL connection (protocol: TLSv1.3, cipher: TLS_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256, compression: off)Type "help" for help.
dev=>
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
tsh db logout my-redshift
Troubleshooting
User permission errors
The IAM role
teleport-redshift-serverless-access will be automatically mapped
as
IAMR:teleport-redshift-serverless-access inside the Redshift Serverless database.
Users (database admins) can optionally set up this database user's permissions prior to logging in as this new IAM role to avoid or resolve user permission issues:
-
Connect to the Redshift Serverless workgroup as the admin user, and execute:
CREATE USER "IAMR:teleport-redshift-serverless-access" WITH PASSWORD DISABLE;
-
Grant this user appropriate in-database permissions. For example:
GRANT SELECT ON TABLE users TO "IAMR:teleport-redshift-serverless-access";
Certificate error
If your
tsh db connect error includes the following text, you likely have an RDS database created before July 28, 2020, which presents an X.509 certificate that is incompatible with Teleport:
x509: certificate relies on legacy Common Name field, use SANs instead
AWS provides instructions to rotate your SSL/TLS certificate.
No credential providers error
If you see the error
NoCredentialProviders: no valid providers in chain in Database Service logs then Teleport
is not detecting the required credentials to connect via AWS IAM permissions. Check whether
the credentials or security role has been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service.
When running on EKS, this error may occur if the Teleport Database Service cannot access IMDSv2 when the PUT requests hop limit on the worker node instance is set to 1. You can use the following commands to check the hop limit:
aws ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids <node-instance-id> | grep HttpPutResponseHopLimit"HttpPutResponseHopLimit": 1,
See IMDSv2 support for EKS and EKS best practices for more details.
Timeout errors
The Teleport Database Service needs connectivity to your database endpoints. That may require
enabling inbound traffic on the database from the Database Service on the same VPC or routing rules from another VPC. Using the
nc
program you can verify connections to databases:
nc -zv postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com 5432
Connection to postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com (172.31.24.172) 5432 port [tcp/postgresql] succeeded!
Not authorized to perform
sts:AssumeRole
The Database Service assumes an IAM role in one of following situations:
- An IAM role is used as
db_userwhen accessing AWS services that require IAM roles as database users, such as DynamoDB, Keyspaces, Opensearch, and Redshift Serverless.
- The
assume_role_arnfield is specified for the database resources or dynamic resource matchers.
Role chaining
When both of the above conditions are true for a database connection, the
Database Service performs a role chaining by assuming the IAM role specified
assume_role_arn first then using that IAM role to assume the IAM role for
db_user.
You may encounter the following error if the trust relationship is not configured properly between the IAM roles:
AccessDenied: User: arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/database-service-role/i-* is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole on resource: arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/database-user-role
To allow IAM Role
role1 to assume IAM Role
role2, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on role2
role1 or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
role2's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/role1"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/role1"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on role1
role1 requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/role2"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
role1 and
role2 are in the same
AWS account and
role1's full ARN is configured as Principal in
role2's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on role1
role1 also requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions in its boundary policy, for
example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Note that this is only required when a boundary policy is attached to
role1.
You can test the trust relationship by running this AWS CLI command as
role1:
aws sts assume-role --role-arn arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/role2 --role-session-name test-trust-relationship
Learn more on how to use trust policies with IAM roles.
Unable to cancel a query
If you use a PostgreSQL cli client like
psql, and you try to cancel a query
with
ctrl+c, but it doesn't cancel the query, then you need to connect using a
tsh local proxy instead.
When
psql cancels a query, it establishes a new connection without TLS
certificates, however Teleport requires TLS certificates not only for
authentication, but also to route database connections.
If you
enable TLS Routing in Teleport
then
tsh db connect will automatically start a local proxy for every
connection.
Alternatively, you can connect via
Teleport Connect
which also uses a local proxy.
Otherwise, you need to start a tsh local proxy manually using
tsh proxy db
and connect via the local proxy.
If you have already started a long-running query in a
psql session that you
cannot cancel with ctrl+c, you can start a new client session to cancel that
query manually:
First, find the query's process identifier (PID):
SELECT session_id AS pid, database_name,start_time,trim(query_text) AS query FROM SYS_QUERY_HISTORY WHERE status = 'running';
Next, gracefully cancel the query using its PID. This will send a SIGINT signal to the postgres backend process for that query:
SELECT pg_cancel_backend(<PID>);
You should always try to gracefully terminate a query first, but if graceful cancellation is taking too long, then you can forcefully terminate the query instead. This will send a SIGTERM signal to the postgres backend process for that query:
SELECT pg_terminate_backend(<PID>);
See the PostgreSQL documentation on
admin functions
for more information about the
pg_cancel_backend and
pg_terminate_backend
functions.
Next steps
- Learn more about using IAM authentication to generate database user credentials for Amazon Redshift.
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.